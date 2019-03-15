The Best Potty Training Chairs of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Whitson Gordon Kids will love a potty that's sized just for them but looks like Mom and Dad's.

Best Overall Nuby My Real Potty Nuby's My Real Potty is, as the name suggests, designed to look like a grown-up toilet, complete with a bowl, water tank (no, you don’t put water in it!) and button, which—you guessed it—makes a flushing sound when pushed. Some children may find this form factor funny, while others may understand it more easily if they've shown interest in what you're doing on your potty. It's not the only potty chair in this style, but it is one of the more well-designed, thanks to its one-piece seat and bowl that pop out for easy cleaning and its built-in splash guard. In addition, the "tank" has a built-in dispenser for wet wipes, which is handy, and my children loved using this as part of the full "routine," and could help reinforce the need to flush early on. It takes up a bit more space than some of the other, more compact potty chairs on this list, but we liked the form factor, the extra features, and how easy it was to clean, so it earned our top spot in this round of testing. Pros Looks like a grown-up toilet

Easy to clean Cons Large footprint $29.99 from Amazon

$29.99 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The OXO Tot Potty Chair is our best potty training chair because it's simple, intuitive, and comfortable.

Best Basic Potty Chair OXO Tot Potty Chair For a bit less money, the OXO Tot Potty Chair checks the most important boxes. For the parent: easy to clean, appealing for the child, not atrocious to look at. For the kid: simple, intuitive, comfortable. My notes include the words “simple,” “streamlined” and “unassuming” and that’s a good way to think about this potty seat. It doesn't have any extra features, but it does its one job well. Of course, you want the potty to appeal to your child, and while some of the other chairs may have grabbed our childrens' eyes, they had no objections to using this simpler seat. In fact, its high backrest allows for a bit more comfort than many other seats, which could be a major bonus for the child that is in the early stages of learning and needs to sit on the potty for a while before the urge strikes. My daughter found it relaxing! The OXO Tot also felt particularly stable despite its relatively small footprint. It didn’t slide across the ground when sat on, but it was easier than others to move around and even (slightly) move out of view when not being used. Pros Inoffensive design

Easy to clean

Comfortable backrest Cons No extra features Buy now at Amazon

$25.99 from Walmart

$25.99 from Target

$24.99 from Bloomingdale's

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Best Potty Training Seat BabyBjörn Toilet Training Seat We know we said this guide was all about the self-contained potty training chairs, but just in case you came here looking for the kind that attaches to your toilet, our best-tested potty training seat is the BabyBjörn Toilet Trainer, which like most BabyBjörn products, is aesthetically sleek and well designed. Its seat is also adjustable, which is rare in this product category. You place the BabyBjörn onto your seat and there’s a little knob at the back that tightens it so that it’s more secure. This makes the seat especially stable and comfortable. The design is minimal: there are no bright colors, handles or flourishes of any kind. The seat is a pleasing cream tone and has a thin turquoise piping around the edge (it’s also available with black or gray piping). It’s fairly small in profile and features only a slight curve at the edge. After use, it can easily be taken off and stored beside the toilet or in a drawer, or it can also be hung from the handle at the top of the seat. My 3-year-old said she liked using it and that the seat was comfortable. While other seats tested elicited more of an excited response, there were no complaints about the BabyBjörn. We have more recommendations in our best potty training seats guide. Pros Adjustable seat

Minimalist design

Easy to remove and store Cons None that we could find $34.99 from BabyBjörn

$34.99 from Amazon

$34.99 from Nordstrom

How We Tested Potty Training Chairs

The Tester

Hi, I’m Georgia Kral. In my career as a journalist, I’ve reported on many topics, from restaurants and food to parenting and education. I live in Brooklyn with my husband and two kids. When we found out our second child was coming, my husband and I decided to start potty training our daughter right away—the idea of two kids in diapers was far from appealing! She was a few months shy of two when we first introduced her to the training toilet and after about eight months she was fully out of diapers, and we are now dealing with overnight bed wetting as we prepare her to sleep without diapers, too. With the testing of these potty seats, we have embarked (even earlier this time!) on potty training our second child. So, you can say I’ve had my fair share of experience!

And I'm Whitson Gordon, a freelance writer and product reviewer in consumer electronics and lifestyle writer, with years of experience writing guides on personal finance, productivity, and DIY. And as the father of two toddlers, one of whom is ecstatic to start potty training, I jumped at the chance to test some new potty seats for this guide.

The Tests

For the first round of seven potty seats, Georgia used her 3 ½-year-old daughter as the primary test subject, and her 1 ½-year-old son as a secondary subject (he was interested in the potty seats, but really had no idea what they’re for—although, he actually sat on some of the potties after seeing his sister!) For the second round of testing, Whitson used his currently-training 2-year-old daughter and his potty-trained 4-year-old son as a focus group.

We tested each of these toilet training chairs for three to five days, which equals about 15 to 25 uses per seat depending on the day. We judged each based on the same set of questions like how comfortable was the chair? Was it easy to clean? Did it have any special features that appealed to the child? Did the chair feel stable? Was it easy to store when not in use? How did it look—both from the child’s and parent’s perspective? We took notes each time a child used a chair and wrote about our experiences after each test.

How to Choose the Right Potty Training Chair

Before choosing the type of potty training chair to try, it’s important to consider your child’s personality and development. We can tell you which product is best based on our scientific rankings, but some children may respond more positively to a potty training chair that plays music when they successfully use it, or one with their favorite cartoon character on it.

But you also need to consider your child’s sex. When researching which to buy, keep in mind that potty chairs are not gendered; there isn’t one that’s best for boys or girls. That said, make sure you get a chair with a splash guard, which is designed to keep urine from inadvertently being sprayed outside of the bowl. Male children’s anatomy are (obviously) different than female children’s, and splash guards become more important if you’re training a boy. In our testing, all of the potty training chairs had either a built-in or attachable splash guard, though they varied in size and utility.

There are two kinds of potty trainers, as we mentioned in the introduction: those that sit on the toilet and those that are freestanding and completely separate from the adult toilet. In our testing, we found that a third subsection of products emerged: 3-in-1 trainers, which act as a potty chair and are able to transform into a stool and a seat for the toilet once your child grows. This adds yet another consideration for parents. You may be quick to think one of these training potties is a no-brainer; buy one and you’re done. But if you share a bathroom, or your powder room is particularly small, be aware that these 3-in-1 trainers take up more space. They are also generally more expensive, and thanks to more components and moving parts, are more difficult to clean.

Cost is, of course, another factor to consider. Most of the seats we tried are in approximately the same price range, but our number one product, the Nuby My Real Potty, is one of the more expensive models and isn’t a 3-in-1. None are prohibitively expensive, though, so we think the pricier options are well worth the extra few bucks if they fit your needs.

For more information on how to approach potty training with your kids, I recommend the book “Once Upon a Potty,” by Alona Frankel. There is a version for both boys and girls.

How to Clean Potty Training Chairs

Many parents wonder about how to clean the seats, and about general cleanliness—for good reason. The simple, freestanding seats were fairly simple to clean overall. The bowl is removed from the seat and the contents emptied into an adult toilet. A quick wipe down with soapy water is then all that’s needed. The 3-in-1 potty seats, as well as the standalone chairs with liftable seats, required a lot more attention to cleaning. The seat has to be removed before the bowl can be emptied and both pieces need to be cleaned after use. There are more nooks and crannies on these types of seats where urine can collect, so it's important to clean it thoroughly every time.

Other Potty Training Chairs We Tested

Little Chicks Easy-Clean Potty Training Chair This lesser-known model is extremely similar to the OXO in design, with a simple two-piece construction that's comfortably contoured and easy to clean. Its matte finish makes it a tad more attractive, in my opinion, and its slightly smaller footprint keeps it out of the way. However, to reach this smaller footprint, the Little Chicks chair has a shorter backrest than OXO's model, and our children preferred the OXO model for this reason. It also lacks the handles on the sides (which Whitson's children liked to hold on to), as well as the handle on the back for easy transportation. In other words, this is a great potty seat—but we'd still have to give the edge to OXO. Pros Small footprint

Attractive

easy-to-clean design Cons Lacks features $18.83 from Amazon

Fisher-Price Froggy Potty The Fisher-Price Froggy is a simple, freestanding seat like the OXO Tot, which means it has many of the same advantages: it has a small footprint, it's easy to clean, and it's very affordable. It also has a sizeable splash guard, which may be particularly useful for boys. However, unlike other similar seats, this one has a loud and flashy appearance. It's a particularly nauseating shade of green, and the potty has four sets of frog legs protruding from the bowl. The “legs” actually have a lizard or dinosaur-like appearance to them and are not at all subtle. In other words, children may be attracted to its cartoonish design, but some parents may not want this in their bathroom. My daughter thought it was fun, but mentioned it wasn’t very comfortable. The seat circumference is small, and there’s no backrest, so the OXO Tot is probably the better buy for most people. Pros Freestanding seat

Relatively small Cons Flashy appearance

Uncomfortable $24.68 from Amazon

$12.99 from Walmart

BabyBjörn Smart Potty The BabyBjörn is another simple, unassuming potty. Like the OXO Tot, it’s easy to use and clean, and it’s small enough that it can be moved out of sight, to some degree. (None of the potty chairs store very easily, unless you have a massive linen closet with space for a large item.) The Björn is a great product for parents because it does nothing fancy to attract kids, which of course means it'll be more aesthetically pleasing. There are no sounds, characters or features to speak of. This may not be as exciting for young ones who need a bit of extra motivation, but if as a parent you want no frills, this is a good option. While the Smart Potty isn’t the most comfortable, BabyBjörn also sells a Potty Chair. While we did not test this product, it appears to be about the same as the Bjorn we did test, with the addition of a high backrest for leaning. Pros Tasteful green design

Fairly small

Easy to clean Cons It isn't very comfortable Buy now at Amazon

$32.86 from Walmart

Summer Infant 3-in-1 Train with Me Potty If you want a potty seat that will last into the later stages of toddlerhood, a 3-in-1 does allow the potty seat to grow with your child. It acts as a standalone potty seat when they're first starting out, then dismantles to turn into an integrated potty seat and a stool for when they're ready to use an adult-sized toilet. Summer Infant made the best 3-in-1 we tested, thanks to its simple design that's relatively easy to dismantle and clean. As a 3-in-1, though, it doesn't have the high backrest of the OXO, nor does it have the whimsy of the Nuby My Real Potty, so it didn't quite top them in our tests. If you want an unassuming 3-in-1, though, it's probably your best bet. Summer does make this potty chair in a few more playful designs—a green one with animals and a pink one with flowers. While they're more conspicuous than the grey model we tested, they also have handles on the sides of the seat, which Whitson's children liked holding onto. We don't know why Summer eschewed these on the affordable grey model, but it's something to consider as you shop. Pros Versatile 3-in-1 build

Unassuming design

Relatively easy to clean Cons Less comfortable than simpler models $19.99 from Amazon

$19.99 from Walmart

$19.99 from Target

Delta Children PerfectSize 3-in-1 Potty Water fixture manufacturer Delta recently joined the potty training field with their own child-focused products, including the 3-in-1 PerfectSize Potty. This model didn't excite me (or my children) as much as competitors, however. While it isn't an eyesore, there's nothing about it that attracted my kids' attention, nor was its design particularly comfortable for them. The splash guard was extremely small compared to competing options, and the whole thing was a bit of a hassle to put together since it has more pieces. Those extra pieces do offer a mild advantage, though: unlike other 3-in-1s, which require you to remove the seat and then remove the bowl underneath, the Delta PerfectSize bowl slides in from the top, allowing you to pop it right out for easier cleaning. The bowl is a bit on the smaller side, though, and ultimately I'd still rather use Summer Infant's 3-in-1 offering. Pros Easier to clean than most 3-in-1s Cons Removable bowl is small Buy now at Amazon

$24.99 from Walmart

$26.99 from Target

Summer Infant Step-by-Step Potty I wasn't a big fan of Summer's other 3-in-1 offering. While it has some nice touches, like handles on the side and a built-in toilet paper roll and wipe dispenser, the seat was not as nice as other options. The detachable splash guard seems like a convenience, but one of our test subjects kept wanting to pull it off and play with it (yuck!). Similarly, while the seat was somewhat cushioned, it felt cheap, and I wasn't confident it would stand the test of time as well as the harder plastic of other seats we tested. More importantly, the removable seat—designed to become an integrated potty seat as your child grows—didn't even fit properly in our standard adult toilet. Your mileage may vary, but this essentially negated its utility as a 3-in-1, while keeping the difficult multi-step cleaning process that so many 3-in-1s have. Pros Built-in toilet paper holder Cons Difficult to clean

Seat didn't fit in our standard toilet $19.89 from Amazon

$19.89 from Walmart

Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Thomas Railroad Rewards Potty Our former pick for best 3-in-1, the Fisher-Price Thomas and Friends potty is sturdy and secure. The lid is easy to open and close, but the plastic material feels particularly stable. Both of our test subjects said it was very comfortable to sit on, too, and one loved the flashy character design, taking to it almost immediately. When a child uses the potty successfully—i.e. pees into it—it plays the theme song (without words) to the Thomas & Friends television show and/or the sound of a steam whistle. My daughter loved being affirmed each time she used the potty. (Note: the sound can be turned off by pushing a button on the underside of the potty.) However, as fun as Thomas can be, this chair comes with some downsides. It's quite large, which means if you do need to store it, you'll have a tough time. Its design may not appeal to adults that want less gaudy potty chairs in their bathroom, and—perhaps most importantly—it's rather difficult to clean. If your child really needs the extra motivation that the smiling blue train can offer, it may be just the boost you need. But from a practical perspective, it isn't the most ideal. Pros Feels stable

Comfortable to sit on

Plays music for positive reinforcement Cons None that we could find Buy now at Amazon

$37.29 from Walmart

Munchkin Arm & Hammer Multi-Stage 3-in-1 Potty This 3-in-1 potty seat is plain and unassuming—gray and white with no cartoon characters or animal faces—but its footprint is big enough that it doesn’t blend in the way the OXO Tot or BabyBjörn does. Despite its size, the Munchkin has no features that might excite your child. An added bonus could be the Arm & Hammer tablet that is inserted into the underside of the lid for odor absorption. In my testing, I found that the smell was actually more overpowering than absorbing. It could work well if the potty is used in a household where the adult only empties the bowl after a couple of uses, but I cleaned up with each use, so I never needed the odor absorption. The potty does have the extra perk of being a piece you can buy and use for potentially all of your potty training years, but it didn't otherwise stand out among chairs we tested. Pros Simple gray-and-white design

Arm & Hammer odor absorption Cons Large footprint $29.99 from Walmart

Summer Infant My Size Potty Summer Infant's grown-up toilet lookalike is, arguably, even more realistic than Nuby's My Real Potty, with a seat that lifts up to reveal the removable bowl underneath and a silver handle that invokes the flushing sound. However, its detachable splash guard—while large—was more of a distraction than a boon to our test subjects, who wanted to take it off and play with it. In addition, when it came to cleaning, the My Size Potty required much more effort than other seats we tested. The seat itself wasn’t removable, so after removing, dumping and cleaning the bowl, I had to then get a soapy cloth or diaper wipe and use it to clean the seat while it was still attached to the rest of the potty. This was cumbersome and required more effort than it was worth, especially when compared with the simpler design of Nuby's toilet lookalike. Pros Makes a flushing sound Cons Cleaning it is a chore

The seat isn't removable $24.98 from Amazon

$24.98 from Walmart

$26.48 from Sam's Club

The First Years Disney Baby 3-in-1 Potty System My daughter, like many young females, is attracted to anything that’s pink, and Minnie Mouse’s presence on this 3-in-1—complete with a gloved hand that, when pulled, prompted the potty to say “Hip, Hip Hooray!”—was icing on the cake. So yes, my daughter liked this potty a lot, and as parents everywhere know, when the kid is happy, they are 100 percent more likely to do something you want them to do. That includes potty training. But this potty was also less sturdy than the others, and at times felt flimsy and unstable. Like the other 3-in-1’s, it wasn’t easy to clean. (Note: This potty is also available featuring Mickey Mouse or the cast of Paw Patrol, among others.) Pros Fun for kids (it talks!)

It grows with your child Cons A little flimsy

Difficult to clean Buy now at Amazon

$29.99 from Walmart

