Low on space and high on price, this fridge performs well overall

Pros Solid fridge temperature performance

Efficient crispers

Excellent extras Cons Temperatures in the freezer weren't consistent

Poor value

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The ERM2295AS features a solid array of door storage and glass spill-capture shelves in its fridge compartment.

The Electrolux ERMC2295AS features a clean, modern design. Its right door is larger than its left, allowing more of the fridge to be easily accessible, while its left door remains closed. Each door features a large handle, and the left door sports a very tall through-the-door dispenser.

Opening up the fridge reveals a standard array of door bins and glass spill-proof shelves, as well as its control panel, which is located on the inside edge of the left door. Under the shelves are a set of crisper drawers and two small kid bins underneath for easily accessible snacks at the perfect height for smaller humans.

With the doors open, you can see the control panel on top of the flex drawer, which allows you to choose between one of five temperature settings: freezer, meat/seafood (28°F), cold drinks (32°F), deli/snacks (37°F), and white wine (45°F).

Underneath the flex drawer is a standard French-door freezer drawer, the top right compartment of which features an auxiliary ice maker.

About the Electrolux ERMC2295AS French-door refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The ERM2295AS’s control panel is located along the inside edge of its left-hand door.

Dimensions: 70” x 35.88” x 29.13” (H x W x D)

Depth: Counter-depth

Measured capacity: 9.70-cubic-foot refrigerator, 4.71-cubic-foot freezer

Finishes: Stainless steel

Dispensers: Through-the-door ice and water

User manual: Electrolux ERMC2295AS French-door refrigerator manual

What we like

Nearly ideal and remarkably steady fridge temperatures

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan While its temperature could stand to be turned down a notch from recommended settings, the ERM2295AS’s fridge compartment is remarkably consistent over time.

Fridges have to keep everything between 32°F and 40°F. Colder temperatures will cause freezing, and warmer temperatures will allow your food to go bad faster. They also need to be powerful enough to course correct after a defrost cycle, or when someone opens the door and lets out all the cold air. To account for this inevitable temperature wobbling, the ideal temperature for a fridge is 37°F.

We measured the Electrolux ERMC2295AS at a steady 38°F, both over time and across the interior of the fridge. The top of the fridge is slightly warmer than the bottom, ranging from 38.52°F to 39.76°F, which walks right up to the edge of the danger zone without going over. The bottom and middle of the fridge were closer to ideal, hovering between 37.34°F and 38.83°F across the two zones.

You could stand to turn the fridge down a notch from these recommended settings if you’re looking to maximize shelf life, but even consumers who never calibrate their fridge should still be fine.

Where the Electrolux ERMC2295AS shines is with its consistency over time. Temperatures fluctuated by less than 1°F across the board, despite us opening the door every so often to simulate regular use. This is about as good as you can realistically get. This consistency means the fridge is quickly and accurately reacting to fluctuations to keep your food’s temperature normalized.

A flex drawer that adapts to your needs

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The flex drawer can be set to one of five different temperature settings.

We love flex drawers. These drawers may not be as space efficient as simply slotting another shelf into the fridge, but they allow you to have a separate compartment with its own custom temperature. That means extra freezer space in preparation for an ice cream party, more fridge storage to keep appetizers chilled, or even a place to keep your wine chilled to a perfect 45°F or 55°F, both of which would be far too warm for perishable goods.

A through-the-door dispenser that can accommodate thermoses

We’re also big fans of through-the-door dispensers. They take the peace of mind you’d get from a home water filter and remove that space-wasting pitcher from the equation, and they add the convenience of ice on demand.

The Electrolux ERMC2295AS's through-the-door dispenser has some additional value to add to the equation with a taller than average pocket to accommodate reusable water bottles and large thermoses.

Crispers that excel at maintaining moisture and kid bins for after school snacks

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The bins below the crispers offer convenient storage for after-school snacks.

Crispers probably aren’t something you give much thought to when you buy a fridge, but if you have lots of fresh fruit and veggies in your diet, a bad crisper can be a major source of food waste. Crispers need to contain enough humidity to prevent premature wilting, but also let off enough humidity so produce slowly wilts instead of rotting.

The ERMC2295AS hits this balance more or less perfectly by only giving up an average of .09 grams of water per hour. This is a good rate, retaining enough humidity to keep your veggies fresher for longer, but not so much that the drawer turns into a swamp.

Below the crispers are two thin kid bins aka shallow compartments that are the perfect size for juice boxes, string cheese, or other perishable, child-friendly snacks. This feature is at the perfect height to allow easy grabbing that’s out of the way of the rest of your stored goods.

What we don’t like

The freezer has issues with maintaining consistent temperatures over time

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan While the freezer has decent storage and an extra ice-maker, its inconsistent temperatures could lead to increased instances of freezer burn.

The biggest issue we saw with the Electrolux ERMC2295AS was regarding its freezer temperatures. Overall, they register exactly where they need to be on the temperature scale, but we saw a huge spike as the compartment presumably underwent a defrost cycle, with temperatures hovering around -4.86°F suddenly jumping up to 2.29°F.

The reason inconsistent temperatures matter so much in a freezer is that they’re the main cause of freezer burn. As food freezes, some water is drawn out and freezes on its surface. Repeated defrosting and refreezing will turn just about anything into astronaut food.

What owners are saying

Owners tend to like the ERMC2295AS, awarding it an average of 4.4 stars out of 5 across major retailers. Those who love the fridge praise its design, aesthetics, easy-to-use dispenser, and the options its flex drawer provides. Those who aren’t big fans of the fridge are mainly disappointed in the storage it provides.

Warranty

Electrolux offers the industry-standard one year warranty for parts and labor, plus an additional year if you register the product within 60 days. While we like seeing anything above and beyond a single year, this isn’t the best warranty program we’ve seen. Some companies, like LG and Samsung, will ensure the closed refrigeration system for up to 10 years.

Should you buy the Electrolux ERMC2295AS?

Yes—If you can pay a premium for style

The Electrolux ERMC2295AS falls into the category of appliance where at least some portion of its premium price goes towards aesthetics. We won’t argue that this is a nice-looking fridge.

However, if you’re simply shopping for performance, it’s hard to justify paying over $1,000 more than fridges that ace every test and have a comparable feature set. While the ERMC2295AS puts up some decent results on temperature accuracy and consistency, it doesn’t beat out the crowd. It also has some excellent extras, like the tall through-the-door dispenser and a flex drawer, but in this price range those features aren’t unique.

If you love how the ERMC2295AS looks, and its counter-depth design slots perfectly into your kitchen, you won’t be disappointed with this refrigerator. If you’re shopping around, you can pay about 25% less on the amazing Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF, our highest-rated refrigerator, which also features a through-the-door dispenser and flex drawer, and has even better temperature performance, especially in its freezer.

