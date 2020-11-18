Frigidaire FFBN1721TV French door refrigerator review Credit: Frigidaire

Frigidaire FFBN1721TV French-door Refrigerator Review

This great four-door fridge costs less than you'd expect

Written by Mark Brezinski
Tested by Kyle Hamilton

Updated November 18, 2020

It’s hard to get a quality French-door fridge for under $1,000. Priced just over this mark, the Frigidaire FFBN1721TV (available at Home Depot for $1,099.00) manages to really stand out for its fantastic performance. On our temperature tests, we found it was capable of hitting ideal temperatures and holding them. We also like its crisper drawers, which will keep your leafy greens from wilting longer than the average fridge. The one possible downside? Between this fridge being a bit on the small side and breaking its freezer into two compartments, its storage capacity is lower than average. If you’re willing to spend a bit more, but walk away with a similar value, we also recommend checking out the Haier HRF15N3AGS.

The Frigidaire FFBN1721TV has a sleek exterior. Its stainless steel façade is only broken by some hefty handles and its control panel. Speaking from experience, we appreciate the fridge's external controls—we’ve tested a bunch that hide them in the back of the freezer and those are a pain to access unless you have zero items in there.

Frigidaire FFBN1721TV French door refrigerator —
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

The Frigidaire FFBN1721TV French door refrigerator's external control panel is very easy to reach and adjust.

Inside the FFBN1721TV is fairly standard. It has some shelves and bins that can be moved around.

The FFBN1721TV diverges from other French-door models when it comes to its freezer, which is actually broken up into two separate compartments, each with its own door. This design looks sophisticated and can be helpful for organizing things, but it eats into the freezer’s total storage capacity.

About the Frigidaire FFBN1721TV refrigerator

Frigidaire FFBN1721TV French door refrigerator —
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

The interior of the FFBN1721TV features a typical array of storage options, and it keeps everything illuminated with an LED strip.

Dimensions: 70" x 32.8” x 29 (H x W x D)
Measured capacity: 9.26-cubic-foot refrigerator, 2.96-cubic-foot freezer
Finishes: Stainless steel
Interior lighting: LED strip
Dispensers: none
User manual: Frigidaire FFBN1721TV refrigerator manual

What we like

Cold, consistent temperatures help your food last longer

For a relatively inexpensive French-door, the Frigidaire FFBN1721TV's temperature performance tested really well. Not only are its fridge and freezer compartments calibrated to just about where you want them, the fridge does a great job maintaining those temperatures. Every compartment was able to hold its temperature to within 1°F of standard deviation.

What this means is you can feel secure that your food won’t go bad prematurely. The temperature in the fridge compartment won’t get so cold that items freeze, and it won’t get warm enough to allow bacteria to proliferate. The freezer’s steady cooling helps protect its content from freezer burn.

Crispers keep your veggies from wilting

Frigidaire FFBN1721TV French door refrigerator —
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

The FFBN1721TV's crisper drawers hold in humidity nicely, keeping your fruits and veggies fresher for longer.

When we test a fridge’s crispers, we’re looking at how well they’re able to hold humidity. Great fridges keep humidity loss to a minimum, resulting in your fresh veggies lasting longer before wilting.

The Frigidaire FFBN1721TV’s crispers are excellent, retaining moisture about 58% better than the average fridge.

If your meals rely on a steady supply of fruits and vegetables, the FFBN1721TV keeps your ingredients fresher, longer.

What we don’t like

A low capacity means cramped compartments

Frigidaire FFBN1721TV French door refrigerator — freezer
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

The FFBN1721TV's separate freezer compartments can be great for organization but offers less overall storage space.

French-doors traditionally have slightly less storage space than other styles of fridge, due to their reliance on drawers and compartments instead of shelving, which is much more space efficient.

The Frigidaire FFBN1721TV is a bit small even for a French-door. Its fridge compartment measures 9.26 cu. ft., compared to the average capacity of 11.19 cu. ft., and its freezer storage is a tiny 2.96 cu. ft.—this is 37% less freezer space than the average French-door.

Of course, this lower storage capacity is the trade-off for a fridge this size, as well as its four-door design. If you need a smaller fridge to fit in your home, then this probably isn't an issue. Otherwise, it’s up to you if this fridge's additional compartments are worth the hit to capacity.

What owners are saying

Users seem to generally like the Frigidaire FFBN1721TV, awarding it an average of 4.1 out of 5 stars across major retailers.

Warranty

Frigidaire offers a one-year warranty for parts and labor. This is a standard warranty and what we’d expect for a fridge at this price point.

In some cases, manufacturers will guarantee certain parts for up to 10 years, though longer warranties are usually found on more expensive models.

Should you buy the Frigidaire FFBN1721TV?

Yes. It’s rare for a French-door to be at such a low price point and this one offers a lot for the money. It's an especially great value if you need a smaller-than-average fridge to fit in your home.

We love its stainless steel design and external control panel. Its temperatures are spot on and hold steady during normal use, and its crispers maintain optimal humidity. We also like its internal LED lighting over the basic bulb that many other fridges use. Just don't expect any extras (which is partially why its price is so low).

If you want to shop around before buying, we recommend checking out the Haier HRF15N3AGS is another great, inexpensive French-door with some great performance. If price isn’t necessarily a limiting factor, the Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF is currently the best French-door fridge we’ve tested to date.

