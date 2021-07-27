This fridge is a great value for parents—as long as you don't want smart features

Pros Steady temperatures

Through-the-door dispenser

Good storage options for a side-by-side Cons Recommended settings are a bit warm

The Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF features a standard side-by-side layout, sporting two tall compartments with the freezer on the left (along with the water and ice dispenser) and the fridge on the right. The exterior of either available finish is fingerprint-resistant, and during our testing we were unable to smudge it.

Opening the doors and examining the interior reveals a typical shelf arrangement, though you'll notice the Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF has many more slots available for repositioning bins and shelves than other side-by-sides.

About the Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF side-by-side refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan While its compartments are still narrow, the Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF provides more raw storage space than the average side-by-side.

Dimensions: 69.73" x 36.13" x 31" (H x W x D)

Measured capacity: 10.41-cubic-foot refrigerator compartment; 5.59-cubic-foot freezer compartment

Finishes: Stainless steel, black stainless steel ($100 extra)

Dispensers: Through-the-door water and ice (cubed and crushed)

User manual: Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF side-by-side refrigerator manual

What we like about the Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF

The fridge offers consistent temperatures

One test the GRSC2352AF absolutely crushed was our temperature consistency tests. Temperature consistency is important for maximizing your food's shelf life: If it lets temperatures get under 32°F some items may freeze, and anything over 40°F will let bacteria proliferate and open the door to food poisoning.

Frigidaire advertises that this fridge comes equipped with the EvenTemp system, which can quickly adapt to changing conditions to keep temperatures exactly where they need to be. Features that make bold performance claims rarely deliver, so we were curious to see how EvenTemp would fare.

It fared pretty well, as it turns out. In both the fridge and freezer, the GRSC2352AF was able to keep temperatures within a few degrees of its average temperature, despite us opening the door every so often to simulate regular use. Not only does this ensure your perishables stay fresher for longer, but it also mitigates the effects of freezer burn.

A through-the-door dispenser means convenient water and ice

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan We love a good through-the-door dispenser, and this Frigidaire has one.

If you're shopping for a fridge and have a spare water connection, chances are you want a fridge with a through-the-door dispenser. Through-the-door dispensers are one of our favorite fridge features, providing freshly filtered water and ice at the touch of a paddle.

Frigidaire's design is one of the better ones we've used, requiring just the right amount of pressure to activate, letting users specify the temperature of the water, and providing the right amount of light for any late-night water trips.

There is more than average storage space for a side-by-side

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan You can reposition shelves in most side-by-sides, but by contrast, the Frigidaire GRSC2352AF provides a bunch of different options for moving around its fixtures.

As we mentioned, side-by-side fridges often have issues with storage space. The tall, thin compartments put a squeeze on any larger plates or platters you may want to fit in. This is exaggerated in the freezer compartment, which sometimes can't even accommodate a large frozen pizza or even a standard baking sheet.

Fortunately, the Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF is one of the roomier side-by-sides when it comes to raw storage. We like the array of bins and just how many options there are for repositioning both bins and shelves to different heights; often side-by-sides don't have any additional slots for the shelves. The narrowest shelves were in the freezer, and about 13" wide. That should be enough to fit most frozen pizza boxes, but you might have difficulty with anything larger than a half-sheet baking pan.

Our only complaint when it comes to the internal layout is that the shelves lack a spill guard.

The crispers do a great job controlling humidity and ethylene gas

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF features a filter to make sure ethylene gas stays confined to the crisper drawers.

Anyone who eats bundles of fresh veggies has probably had a fridge where they've noticed their greens tend to prematurely wilt. This is due to poor crisper design letting too much humidity escape, leading to dried-out leaves and shriveled fruits.

The GRSC2352AF, on the other hand, has near-perfect crispers. We measured the GRSC2352AF as releasing an average of 0.25 grams/hour, which is just about the ideal rate: Anything more and your veggies will wilt, but anything less and the pent-up humidity and gasses can cause produce to rot prematurely.

These crispers also have filters in them to help prevent any ethylene gas from getting out and causing havoc. Ethylene gas is a plant hormone that can also cause premature rot, so by filtering this gas out, your fridge is greatly extending the potential lifespan of your loose produce.

If you're a salad fanatic or veggie-lover, the GRSC2352AF will ensures maximum shelf life.

It makes life easier for parents

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan No smudges here. Most owners love the fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish on this fridge.

Any parent knows just how annoying fingerprint smudges can be, whether they're on windows, walls, or glossy-finished appliances. The second you've finished wiping them off, your kids run in for snacks and leave the fridge looking like a crime scene in a CSI rerun. Fortunately, the GRSC2352AF's fingerprint-resistant finish is very hard to smudge up, even if you try to. Add up all the time you'll save by not needing to wipe away Cheetos smears and watermelon juice every day, and you'll chalk this up as one big pro.

An additional boon for parents? This fridge has several bins available at lower heights, which lets you store snacks within reach of your little ones, allowing them to help themselves and leaving you a few minutes to relax.

What we don’t like about the Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF

The fridge's recommended settings are too warm

When we test refrigerators, we calibrate them to manufacturer specifications. Most of the time this puts the temperature close to the ideal 37°F in the fridge and 0°F in the freezer—but not always. Fridges need to maintain a very narrow band of temperatures, so having a baseline that's too warm or cold means temperature fluctuations caused by defrost cycles and opening the door can result in temperatures that can reduce the lifespan of your leftovers.

In the case of the GRSC2352AF, its average temperature on the recommended settings was too high: We measured it at 39.83°F. Anything over 40°F is unsafe according to the FDA.

What owners are saying

Owners like the Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF, awarding it an average of 4.1 out of 5 stars across major retailers. Many users say the GRSC2352AF provides the perfect functionality, offering a through-the-door dispenser and nothing else. There are also quite a few positive reviews that are more general in their praise, simply stating they haven't had any problems with their fridges.

Negative reviews mostly seem to have received lemons, but some users did point to specific problems with the ice maker and dispenser. We didn't run into any problems during our testing, but it's always good to keep an eye on the ice-maker: It's often one of the first parts to break.

Warranty

Frigidaire offers a one-year warranty for parts and labor. This is a standard warranty for appliances, though other companies like Samsung, LG, and Maytag typically offer better, longer warranties that extend up to a decade or more.

Should you buy the Frigidaire Gallery GRSC2352AF refrigerator?

Yes

If you specifically don't want smart features but do want a nice-looking, stainless steel fridge, the GRSC2352AF is a solid option. It has steady temperatures (just remember to turn the temp down a notch), a great through-the-door dispenser, excellent storage options (especially for a side-by-side), and none of its other test results rank below average. This is a nice-looking fridge that keeps food fresh for a long time. While the fridge isn't perfect, it is priced appropriately for what it offers.

We would recommend checking out a few other options, however, as there are some fridges out there that might better suit your needs. If you were interested in a sleek fridge for your home and don't want smart features, check out the Samsung RF27T5201SG. It's a French door, which means it does cost more, but it has slightly better performance and feels better to use.

If you want to stick with a side-by-side, check out the excellent Frigidaire FGSC2335TF, which offers much of the same design and performance, but at a lower price.

