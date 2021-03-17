Love an organized fridge? Check out this counter-depth French-door

Pros Lots of customizable storage

Through-the-door dispenser

Flex drawer Cons Low overall storage capacity

Expensive

A smudge-resistant stainless steel finish covers the Frigidaire Pro PRMC2285AF's front, with the only visible features on its sleek design being handles and through-the-door dispenser.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton While it has a ton of customizable storage options, the PRMC2285AF has less overall storage space than the average counter-depth French-door.

Opening the doors you’ll be greeted by stainless steel backing and LED lighting, as well as a vast array of shelves and bins. The ice-maker is located in the top left corner, and the controls are on the edge of the left door.



Below the fridge compartment is the flex drawer, which offers five different temperature settings.



The last stop on our tour is the freezer, which has a large ice reservoir on the right-hand side, for when you need more ice than the through-the-door dispenser can handle.

About the Frigidaire Pro PRMC2285AF French-door refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The through-the-door dispenser is intuitive and easy to use. While some users complained it couldn't keep up with their ice needs, there's also a large ice reservoir in the freezer.

Dimensions: 70” x 36” x 31.88" (H x W x D)

Measured capacity: 7.5-cubic-foot refrigerator compartment; 1.30-cubic-foot flex drawer; 2.88-cubic-foot freezer compartment

Finishes: Stainless steel

Dispensers: Through-the-door water and ice (cubed, crushed)

User manual: Frigidaire Pro PRMC2285AF French-door refrigerator manual

What we like

Consistent fridge temperatures maximize your food’s shelf life

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The PRMC2285AF keeps its controls on the edge of its left door, which keeps them accessible yet out of sight.

Fridges need to maintain a narrow band of temperatures. Anything warmer than 40°F and food will spoil more quickly; anything colder than 32°F will freeze food you don’t want to be frozen.

The PRMC2285AF manages to overcome the odds, by offering steady temperatures that hover right around the ideal 37°F. During testing, the fridge averaged 38°F, and temperatures only fluctuated by 2°F in either direction, even through defrost cycles and us opening the door every so often for regular use.

Customizable storage offers options

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The two shelves at the top of the fridge can flip and slide out of the way to allow room for taller items.

The PRMC2285AF offers a ton of options for how users can store and organize their groceries. In the fridge compartment, shelves and bins can be rearranged with a high degree of granularity. At the top of the fridge, you'll find two adjustable shelves. The one on the left can flip up and out of the way, and the one on the right can slide its front half under its back half, to allow taller items to fit in front of it.

A typical complaint about French-doors is that you need to open both doors to access most of the items in your fridge. The PRMC2285AF aims to mitigate this problem with lots of door bins and some smart interior layout, which lets you access almost three quarters of the items in your fridge by only opening one door. We love this design—just make sure to adhere to best organizational practices when restocking your shelves.

There’s also an expandable storage bin, which can be toggled to be half-width to better accommodate tall items underneath it, or full-width to get more total storage space. Only needing to open one door has the side benefit of letting less cold air escape, which conserves electricity.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The expandable bin can be narrow, to allow tall items to be stored next to it, or wide, to allow you to allow for more overall storage space.

There's a flex drawer

We love flex drawers, because they allow users to dictate how they want to use the space specifically. Need more fridge room? It’s got you covered. Freezer a bit too small? Turn the temp down on the flex drawer, and you’ve increased your freezer storage by almost 50%. Just want to keep some white wine chilled to 45°F, a temperature that’s too warm to keep your whole fridge? The flex drawer will keep those warm temperatures isolated away from the rest of your perishables.

Of course, there is a downside to all the drawers and compartments: Between the enclosures, partitions, and gaps to allow drawers to slide, they’re much less space efficient than shelves. We’ll get more into the PRMC2285AF’s space issues in a minute.

CrispSeal crispers keep veggies fresher, longer

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The PRMC2285AF's crispers had excellent performance and will keep your veggies healthy.

When we test a fridge’s crispers, we measure the rate at which they let out humidity. A good crisper will let humidity and other gasses escape at a slow pace. This helps your leafy greens retain enough moisture to slow wilting, but still allows ethylene gas to escape and prevent rotting.

The PRMC2285AF has excellent crispers. Its CrispSeal system eschews the traditional humidity slider for a more intelligent, automated system that can monitor the drawers’ humidity and adjust accordingly, resulting in a longer life span for your fresh produce.

What we don’t like

Inconsistent freezer temperatures may exacerbate freezer burn

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton A large portion of the freezer is dedicated to an ice reservoir, resulting in much less storage space than average.

Freezer burn happens when temperatures in your freezer fluctuate too much, allowing items to thaw slightly and then refreeze. This cycle draws moisture out of your food, gradually turning it into astronaut fare.

We found the PRMC2285AF’s defrost cycles got freezer contents a bit too warm (relatively speaking), resulting in temperatures that varied between -2.2°F to 3.6°F. This is a large delta when you’re dealing with freezer temperatures, which typically vary by less than a single degree.

While these test results indicate food in the PRMC2285AF’s freezer may have a shorter lifespan compared to the average freezer, the degree to which this will affect you depends on how quickly you tend to use frozen food. If you turnover the items in your freezer pretty quickly, you likely won’t notice any issues. Those who rely on their freezer or keep items frozen for months at a time may want to look elsewhere.

It's important to note here that we actually tested two models of Frigidaire's PRMC2285AF. While testing the first one, we had issues with the freezer: temperatures would either bottom out around 0°F or 30°F, with no clear reason as to why. The freezing and melting also caused the ice maker to become inoperable—a common complaint in user reviews as well. We didn’t see these issues in the second unit we tested.

Space is lacking, even for counter-depth

The downside of every counter-depth fridge is that its shallow build doesn't have as much storage space as a full-size fridge. If you’re specifically in the market for a counter-depth unit, this is a factor that you are going to have to live with.

Even so, the PRMC2285AF is small compared to other counter-depth French-doors. The average fridge compartment of a counter-depth is about 8.6 cu. ft., and the average size of a counter-depth freezer is about 4 cu. ft. We measured the PRMC2285AF’s usable storage at 7.5 cu. ft. in the fridge, 1.30 cu. ft. in the flex drawer, and 2.88 cu. ft. in the freezer.

The flex drawer throws a bit of a wrench into the equation, because it can count as fridge space or freezer space (or technically neither if you’re keeping it at 45°F to chill wine). If you count the drawer as fridge space, then you have slightly more fridge space than average but a tiny freezer; counting it as freezer space results in an average-sized freezer and a smaller-than-average fridge.

To help visualize these differences, a bulk bag of ice is roughly 1 cu. ft. in volume. Any way you choose to use your flex drawer, you’d still be missing out on storage space equal to about two-thirds the size of one of those bags.

What owners are saying

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The flex drawer has five different temperature settings: freezer, meat/seafood, cold drinks, deli/snacks, and white wine.

Owners are divided on the Frigidaire Pro PRMC2285AF. It averages 3.9 out of 5 stars across major retailers, but scores on any individual retailer range from as low as 2 to as high as 4.6. This is a much wider spread than we typically see.

Those who love the fridge praise its features, how much space it has for a counter-depth fridge, and the flex drawer.

The negative reviews mostly focused on two areas. The ice maker seems to be a common failure point, with users claiming the ice would melt and then refreeze, backing up the mechanism. We did run into this issue while testing our initial unit, though we didn’t see this issue on a second one.

The other frequent complaint is with the fridge’s counter depth. Many users reported that the doors would hit the cabinetry on either side when they were opened. If you're trying to fill an existing cutout with this fridge, double-check to make sure the space has enough clearance for the doors to open.

Warranty

Frigidaire offers a one-year warranty for parts and labor. This is the industry standard guarantee, which can feel like not enough for a fridge in this price range. For context, manufacturers like Samsung, LG, and Maytag guarantee certain parts on their fridges for up to 10 years.

Should you buy the Frigidaire Pro PRMC2285AF?

Yes, but.

It's a good idea to research a few other options before you commit to buying. The PRMC2285AF is a handsome fridge with above average performance and some nice features, but it has a price that makes us reluctant to whole-heartedly endorse it.

We love the PRMC2285AF’s storage options, despite the hit to overall storage capacity. Its fridge temperatures are accurate and consistent. Its freezer temperatures are less consistent, but this will likely only cause problems for those who depend on their freezer—and if you do, we don't recommend the PRMC2285AF.

Despite its issues, the PRMC2285AF is still a worthy fridge if you like its looks and feature set and aren’t planning to rely too much on its freezer. However, at this price point, you can get the best of the best. You can also get the Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF, which offers many of the same storage features, has better performance, and is much cheaper, but with a different aesthetic.

