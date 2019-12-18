7 products that will actually help you sleep on a plane

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After packing for your trip, checking your baggage, and finally making it through security, there’s only one thing left to do: get some shut-eye. After all, airports are high-stress places and you need to save all the energy you can for your trip. To help you make the most of your in-flight nap, we’ve compiled a list of sleep necessities.

1. A cashmere stole or blanket scarf for warmth

There’s nothing better than curling up with a warm blanket when your eyelids start to feel heavy. But when you’re traveling, getting cozy isn’t as simple as grabbing your favorite throw and heading to the couch. We found the next best things, though: a 100 percent cashmere stole that can keep you warm in your window seat, and a blanket scarf that is stylish when draped around your neck or worn as a shawl, but that can unfold into a heat-retaining blanket with its warm fabric.



2. A neck pillow for support

If you’ve ever woken up with a kink in your neck, you know it’s enough to ruin a long day of traveling. To help you sleep comfortably, we recommend the Huzi Infinity Pillow, which our tester calls a “game-changer.” It’s super plush, machine-washable, and it keeps your head from bobbing to the side without being too restrictive. No more sore neck!



3. Noise-canceling headphones to tune out fellow passengers

If you love listening to music or a podcast to relax yourself into sleep, you’re probably planning to bring a pair of headphones on your flight. Our favorite noise-canceling headphones block out a variety of sounds at varying decibel levels. In short, you can control how much of the plane humming or passenger chattering you want to hear.



4. Compression socks for ample circulation

To avoid swelling in your feet or legs while flying, and to keep your circulation from decreasing, consider wearing a pair of compression socks on your next flight. We recommend the Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks, which use nylon and spandex and offer 20 to 30 mmHg of compression. Their moderate amount of compression makes them feel tight, but not confining.



5. A sleep mask to keep the light out

If you’re sensitive to light when you’re trying to sleep, a sleep mask will be your best friend. After testing the best eye masks, we found a few excellent choices. If you prefer a silk mask, the Alaska Bear Eye Mask sits comfortably on the face and extends low to keep light from creeping in from the base. If you prefer a contoured sleep mask that doesn’t put any pressure on your eyes and works like blackout curtains, you’ll love the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask.



6. Ear plugs for when you want total silence

If you like the idea of noise-canceling headphones, but only really want them to block out noise and not to listen to music, a pair of ear plugs may be of better use. The Hearos Ear Plugs came out on top of our testing because they successfully block out sound without feeling uncomfortable to your ears. Plus, you can snag 14 pairs in a package to always have them on hand.



7. Shoe-like slippers for the ultimate flying hack

Theory: It’s way harder to sleep if your feet are freezing or squished. You can’t control the temperature in the airplane, but you can plan to be as warm as possible despite chilly temps. These UGG slippers keep your feet warm with a wool lining, and you can sport them while heading in and out of the airport because of their rubber sole and water-resistant suede exterior. Who knew flying could be so cozy?



