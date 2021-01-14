The bedside device that's a light, sound machine, and oil diffuser all in one

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

Few new sleep and relaxation products bring as much to the table as the new Aromeo Sense by Miscato Limited. The innovative bedside unit includes sound, light, and essential oil diffusion in one Amazon Alexa-compatible device. It’s a workhorse for better sleep that promises a lot of bang for your buck.

How does Aromeo Sense work?

Credit: Aromeo Aromeo Sense has three modes, including one for focus that aims to help you make the most of your day.

Aromeo Sense features three preset modes—focus, sleep, and relax—which can be accessed through buttons on the device. Each uses different light levels and colors, scents, and sounds to change the atmosphere of your space. The focus mode uses blue light to keep you feeling stimulated and awake, paired with a fresh aroma and upbeat music. The sleep mode, in contrast, relies on a dimming, orange-hued simulated sunset alongside soft music and a soothing scent. Finally, the relax mode has a “gentle aroma,” meditation music, and light animation that illuminates and fades to guide your breathing.

In addition to the presets, the device offers ample options for customization. You can blend your own scents and adjust the intensity of aromas in the app. The interface also gives you access to multiple light animation patterns and a spectrum of hues—the company claims the device has “thousands of gradients and combinations.”

And then there are the sounds. Aromeo has a library ranging from guided meditations to nature sounds to music. Users can also take advantage of a scheduling feature, so at 9:30 PM each night you could set the device to begin the sleep mode, kicking the sunset light into gear automatically. The Sense can also wake you up in the morning with a simulated sunrise accompanied by energizing music—a great feature for dark winter mornings, or people who must wake up pre-dawn for work.

Where can you get the Aromeo Sense?

Credit: Aromeo The sleep setting has an orange-hued sunset light with a soothing scent and calming music.

Given the features, the Aromeo Sense seems like a good value and we're eager to get our hands on it for a full review once it hits the market. It’s available for pre-order on Indiegogo starting at $109 for a base pack, which includes the device and one pack of three essential oil pods, or $139 for the device and three essential oil packs (nine pods in total), with an expected ship date of February.

