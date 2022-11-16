This espresso machine will make you feel like a barista

Pros Excellent steam wand

Produces high-quality espresso

Easy to use Cons Crema level varies

Water tank could be bigger

About De'Longhi's La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi This machine comes with plenty of helpful accessories.

A rendition of De'Longhi's original La Specialista, this espresso machine features an upgraded, MyLatteArt steam wand, which mimics the style you would find behind the bar at a traditional coffee shop. It doesn't feature the built-in tamping lever from the previous model, but it does include a handheld tool and accompanying mat for easy tamping.

This De'Longhi machine also comes equipped with a built-in grinder, 56-ounce water tank, and almost a dozen accessories to help ensure your espresso is perfect every time. Accessories include:

Portafilter

Single and double-shot filters

Dosing funnel

Water hardness test

Descaler

Milk pitcher

Cleaning brush

Cleaning needle

Tamper

Tamping mat

How we tested

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi We pulled plenty of shots and frothed lots of milk to test how this machine performs.

To get a feel for this machine, I kept it in my kitchen for several weeks, using it regularly to monitor whether any issues showed up over time (they didn't).

I utilized all aspects of the machine and took notes from the user's perspective, recording the quality of espresso, functionality of accessories, and how easy it was to start using the machine based on the manual's instructions.

I also noted how easy the machine was to clean and maintain, and how often I found myself refilling the water tank.

What we like

It's easy to use—even for beginners

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The interface on this machine might be basic, but it's very user-friendly.

The interface of the machine is simple—no fancy touch screens or specialty beverages—but it features all the basics that make it easy to use. Users can select between espresso, Americano, or hot water drinks; choose between three temperature settings; and alter the grind and dose as they choose.

The quick start guide manual that comes with this machine is also extremely user friendly; I found myself pulling my first shots of espresso after unboxing the machine in just minutes.

The manual features helpful step-by-step instructions with colorful infographics—from set up, to the first use cycle, to selecting the grind and dose setting for the first time.

It even includes an easy-to-follow roast chart to help you select the right dose, grind setting, and temperature based on the roast of your choice. The cheat sheet also lists facts about each roast type, like its caffeine content and flavor notes, to get you more familiar with the world of coffee.

It produces consistently tasty espresso

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Whether you're drinking it straight-up or in a latte, the espresso from this machine is delicious.

Following the guide's instructions resulted in tasty espresso and Americanos every time. Shots were creamy, smooth, and full-bodied, and Americanos were bold and well balanced.

Of course, users can also tweak those recipes to better suit their taste buds as needed. It's as easy as adjusting the dose or grind type for a weaker or stronger cup.

The steam wand is excellent

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Using the steam wand on this machine made me feel like I was a barista again.

Unsurprisingly, the real star of this machine is the MyLatteArt steam wand.

I've tested a few steam wands and standalone frothers from other espresso machines, and have been largely disappointed by their quality (compared to the commercial-style steam wands of my past). But this one is different.

At first glance, I could tell the build of the steam wand was almost on par with commercial grade ones. The nozzle is designed to release air pressure into milk with more precision. And the wand jets out at an appropriate angle to allow for that crucial vortex in the milk jug, which helps adequately distribute foam.

I was able to easily achieve microfoam in each test—from low-foam flat whites to dry cappuccinos. It even worked well with non-dairy oat milk, transforming it into a thick velvety texture. And the milk jug has a well-shaped pour spout that allows you to appropriately experiment with latte art.

The only downside to this machine compared to professional grade ones? You can't pull shots and foam milk at the same time. (But that's standard for at-home espresso machines.)

What we don't like

Crema levels vary

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi We noticed a variation in crema levels while using this machine.

If you're someone who values a crema-heavy espresso shot every time, be mindful that you may sometimes be disappointed with this machine.

Although some level of crema was always extracted with each shot, the amount varied over time. It ranged in thickness, and some shots were creamier than others. A bit of trial and error with dose level and coarseness might fix this problem if it shows up, but the provided manuals don't have a specific troubleshooting solution for crema levels.

Water tank capacity could be bigger

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci I received the dreaded low-water-level light pretty often during testing.

The 56-ounce capacity in this tank is a pretty decent size, but if you're prone to making water-heavy Americano drinks regularly (like I do), you might find yourself refilling the reservoir pretty often.

Other espresso machines we've tested, like the winning Breville Barista Touch, have water tanks that can go up to almost 70 ounces. That can make a big difference in your day-to-day experience (especially when it's early in the morning, you're half asleep, and your machine needs refilling…again).

Should you buy De'Longhi's La Specialista Arte?

Yes—especially if you want to boost your barista skills

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi This attractive and well-functioning machine would look great on your countertop.

Whether you have years of experience behind the counter or are a newbie looking to cut down on coffee shop expenses, this is a great espresso machine to buy. Its non-intimidating interface and manuals will get you started in no time, and its commercial-grade steam wand will help you achieve latte art that's worth posting on your social feed.

In our experience, we found this machine a joy to use. It's a fun way to build on your espresso making skills. Alternatively, if you love at-home lattes and cappuccinos but aren't up for the challenge of frothing milk yourself, we've tested plenty of automatic milk frothers that can handle that job for you.

Meet the tester Monica Petrucci Senior Staff Writer, Kitchen & Cooking @monicatpetrucci Monica is Reviewed's senior Kitchen & Cooking staff writer and an avid home cook. A graduate of Emerson College, she's had her work published in The Boston Globe, Culture Cheese Magazine, Modern Luxury, and more. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, practicing yoga, or falling down a TikTok rabbit hole. See all of Monica Petrucci's reviews