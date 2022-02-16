This ice cream maker helps me eat more fruit

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

To me, nothing is more refreshing than good quality sorbet made with real fruit. That sweet frozen dessert that is served at both fancy restaurants and classic ice cream shops just gets me every time.

But unfortunately, many pre-made sorbets are loaded with added sugars—an ingredient that many of us are trying to limit these days. And although some varieties claim to contain real fruit as an ingredient, I question how much of that nutrient-rich produce is actually in a cup of that goodness. (And don’t even get me started on how much money I was spending picking up a $5 carton whenever the cravings struck.)

I have tried using at-home ice cream makers to make my own sorbet in the past, but they didn’t quite meet my specific expectations. That is, until I tried the Ninja Creami and my homemade sorbet dreams came true.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Ninja Creami

Credit: Ninja The Ninja Creami has seven settings to satisfy any sweet treat cravings.

The Ninja Creami can turn simple ingredients into creamy milkshakes, gelato, ice cream, smoothie bowls, and, of course, sorbet. The entire system consists of a motor base with a digital one-touch program, a paddle, pint containers, and an outer bowl for processing.

It also comes with a recipe book so even the most inexperienced dessert-maker can know how to whip up a rich gelato with ease.

How it works

Credit: Ninja Add fresh and frozen fruit to the Ninja Creami for a healthier alternative to store-bought sorbet.

To make a treat, you first have to freeze the liquid that you want to be creamed. While it does take a lot of patience to wait 24 hours before you can actually whip up your smoothie bowl or sorbet, you fortunately get three freezing containers in your starter kit so you can plan accordingly and never be without a frozen concoction that is ready to go.

Once your liquid has been set in the freezer for at least 24 hours, you are ready to make your treat. Place the container with the frozen liquid in the outer bowl, lock the paddle in place, and insert the outer bowl into the machine. Once everything is secure, simply select the mode you want used to create your selection by choosing from seven options: ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshake, smoothie bowl, lite ice cream​, and mix-in.

After about 2 minutes of processing, your treat is ready to be enjoyed. Remove the outer bowl from the machine, open the top that contains the paddle, and dig in.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we like about the Ninja Creami

Credit: Ninja The Ninja Creami also accommodates custom ice cream flavors if you're in the mood for chocolate.

It’s easy to use

Some ice cream machines require many steps and pieces. But the Ninja Creami is truly simple to use, making the process quite mindless. As long as you have your frozen liquid ready to go, making your treat is truly as simple as touching a button. Plus, clean up is a breeze since the bowls, lids, and paddle are dishwasher-safe.

It can handle all types of produce

The Ninja Creami can convert the contents of a can of pineapple chunks or canned sliced peaches into a bowl of cold sorbet goodness in minutes. As long as the canned fruit variety you are choosing is canned in natural fruit juice and not syrup or other options that contain added sugars, your treat is really a nutrient-rich snack that is made with 100% fruit and nothing artificial.

If I don’t have canned fruit available, frozen fruit works just as well when a sorbet craving strikes. Making a fruit sorbet with any kind of frozen fruit—from berries to mango— is simple to do and the blades don’t get stuck on the hard ingredients.

ADVERTISEMENT

It helps me eat more fruit

Since this machine so simply converts fruit into sorbet or a smoothie bowl, I find that I eat more produce when I incorporate the Ninja Creami into my life. Sure, eating fruit is easy enough to do. But a homemade sorbet or smoothie bowl makes meeting my fruit quota so much more fun. Now, instead of reaching for candy or a store-bought sorbet filled with added sugar, I whip up a sorbet made with only real fruit and I’m just as happy.

What we don’t like

It’s noisy

While I love the end-result of using the Ninja Creami, I don’t love enduring the noise this machine makes when it is working its magic. Sure, I only have to suffer through a few minutes of the racket, but if I am trying to make sorbet without my husband knowing (and ultimately having to share with him), it is nearly impossible to do with the noise level that ensues.

Should you buy the Ninja Creami?

Credit: Ninja Ninja Creami's lids and bowls make for easy storage.

Yes

If the thought of having freshly made sorbet, ice cream, gelato, or other frozen sweet treats at your fingertips sounds like something you would like, then the Ninja Creami should be on your shopping list. And if you are on Team Frozen Treat and you have a hard time eating enough fruit in your diet, this makes it a bit easier to sneak it in.

Sure, the price tag of $199.99 for the machine isn’t cheap. But if you are regularly buying products that the Ninja Creami can make, you may find that investing in this machine may save you some money in the long run.

Get the Ninja Creami at Amazon for $199.99

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.