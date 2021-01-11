GoSun introduces new solar-powered products for your outdoor kitchen

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Solar appliance company GoSun has been named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for one of its newest outdoor kitchen gear products, the GoSun Flow. The solar-powered water purifier earned recognition in the Sustainability, Eco-Design and Smart Energy category, and debuted alongside Brew, the portable solar-powered coffee maker.

Credit: GoSun Flow is GoSun's solar-powered, two-in-one water purifier and pump.

Flow is GoSun's answer to potable drinking water no matter where you're located—from camping trips to natural disasters, this product harnesses the energy of the sun in order to filter 99.99% of pathogens from water. Unlike other manual pumps currently on the market, GoSun Flow promises to deliver clean, drinkable water using a USB-powered pump.

The USB connects to a 18.5wh lithium ion power bank that is recharged using an integrated solar panel. Flow is equipped with a collapsible sink, a filter, and a pump for outdoor kitchen needs, as well as a flex faucet, clamp, and switch for converting into an outdoor shower.

Credit: GoSun GoSun Brew is the company's solution to an on-the-go coffee maker.

The GoSun Brew produces coffee and tea on-the-go using the sun's energy. Surrounded by a stainless steel exterior, this two-in-one French press and beverage heater make it possible to brew beverages anywhere, which could come in handy seeing as the pandemic has caused an uptick in outdoor adventuring.

GoSun Brew's heating element is powered by the same USB-connectable 18.5wh lithium ion power bank. While we're not sure how GoSun Brew will perform, we're eager to see how it compares to other French press coffee makers we've tested.

What is GoSun?

Founded in 2016 by inventor Patrick Sherwin, GoSun is committed to creating a solar future. Since its inception, GoSun has partnered with nonprofits and disaster relief in the form of providing its signature solar cookers and other solar products for those in need.

As we expand our coverage of outdoor kitchen gear in 2021, we look forward to testing the new GoSun products. We'll be covering virtual CES 2021 throughout this week, so check back for updates.

