Start-up debuts sleek, cordless, magnetic-powered blender

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Follow all of Reviewed’s CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

If staying healthy is one of your New Year’s resolutions, there’s probably an appliance to help. At virtual CES 2021, companies are unveiling new products and technology that can help consumers stay in shape while working from home and eating better. Among these companies is Millo, an Estonia-based start-up, that debuted a cordless portable blender powered by magnets.

What’s in a Millo blender?

There are two parts of the Millo blender: the 360 degree touch-sensitive base and the blending cup, which houses the blades. Users can either control the blender by swiping the buttonless base or using the Millo app.

The blender is powered by a brushless engine with an integrated magnetic coupling, which allows for contactless transfer of torque from the base to the blade. This patented design not only makes blending quieter, but it also lowers the overall footprint of the blender, which makes it portable and easy to clean. It’s cordless and can blend up to 10 smoothies with one charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Millo This magnetic-powered blender is portable and cordless.

Additionally, Millo claims its smart blending processor can measure the blender’s operation in real-time for accuracy. It can detect and adjust the consistency of smoothies to make the perfect blends and can stop automatically when the desired consistency is reached.

After launching in Europe in late 2020, this sleek blender is expected to reach the North American market in the spring of 2021. Though Millo hasn’t announced the unit price for the U.S. market yet, it’s currently retailed at €399 in Europe (about $483).

As we continue our personal blender testing, we look forward to testing the Millo in 2021 when they’re officially in the U.S. market. We'll be covering virtual CES 2021 throughout this week, so check back for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.