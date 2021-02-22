NutriBullet releases trendy colors for its best-selling blender

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Personal blenders are a great solution for folks looking for ways to bring quick and easy breakfasts on-the-go. If you’re in the market for one of these countertop appliances, Nutribullet—the company behind one of the best personal blenders we’ve tested, the Magic Bullet—just released a limited run of featuring five matte colors for its top-selling Pro 900 Series blender.

Previously only available in black and white, the Pro 900 series is now available in Plum, Pink, Navy, Mint, and Gray, intended to complement your existing home décor. These colorful blenders are exclusively sold on the Nutribullet website.

Credit: NutriBullet The new colors are bright and lovely.

These stylish blenders have the same specs as the original NutriBullet Pro 900, with a powerful 900-watt motor and cup capacity of 32 ounces. The Pro 900 blenders are insanely popular on Amazon, with over 14,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 out of five since its launch.

Though we haven’t tested this particular model, NutriBullet and its other brand, Magic Bullet, are both ranked among the top-performing personal blenders we’ve tested. As we continue to test new brands and models, stay tuned to see more personal blender coverage from us.

