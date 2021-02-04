6 Super Bowl recipes you can make in your air fryer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As we inch closer to Super Bowl LV, it’s time to think about your menu for the big game. And as air fryers are quickly becoming the most popular kitchen gadget across the nation, we’ve rounded up the best Super Bowl snacks you can easily pull off with the help of this appliance. Not only is there no oil required to crisp up juicy, game-day-ready chicken wings, but it’s also less labor-intensive than deep frying.

Here are six highly-rated Super Bowl recipes you can make in an air fryer.

1. Buffalo wings

Credit: Getty Images / LauriPatterson Chicken wings do exceptionally well in an air fryer.

No Super Bowl watch party is complete without buffalo wings. This recipe by Everyday Family Cooking is easy enough for air frying beginners thanks to helpful tips like how to stack the wings inside the frying chamber. The recipe includes a DIY buffalo sauce you can make ahead, which will cut down on kitchen time the day of.

2. Air fryer pepperoni pizza fries

Credit: Sprinkles and Sea Salt This cheesy and rich dish is festive and delicious.

When I first came across this recipe by Sprinkles and Sea Salt, I immediately bookmarked it. As a person who loves French fries and pizza, there’s no better way to celebrate the Super Bowl than by combining my favorite foods together in an air fryer. Plus, the ingredients are easy to shop for and you can customize the dish however you want.

3. Coconut shrimp with dipping sauce

Credit: Getty Images / bhofack2 The sweet and sour Thai chili dipping sauce is bright and goes well with the shrimp.

Accompanied by sweet Thai chili sauce, this irresistible air-fried coconut shrimp can make a perfect addition to your Super Bowl snack lineup. Though seafood is generally considered too delicate for frying on its own, this shrimp fries up beautifully thanks to the panko breadcrumbs and flour coating. Shredded coconut adds a depth of flavor and nuttiness.

4. Air fryer fish and chips

Credit: Getty Images / 4kodiak Cod is a great choice for making this dish. Other white fish like haddock works too.

This may not be typical American game day fare, but it’s a fun alternative if you’re open to trying something new this year. I’ve been a soccer fan since I was young, so fish and chips with plenty of malt vinegar has always been one of my go-to combos for watching sports.

5. Air fryer onion rings

Credit: Getty Images / LauriPatterson Onion rings are tasty on their own or with a dipping sauce.

I love deep-fried onion rings, but I rarely cook them at home. Traditionally, this process is time-consuming and requires patience. Using an air fryer significantly decreases the time and effort it takes to make this dish. And the reward is amazing: Indulge in aromatic rings that are crispy on the outside but tender on the inside.

6. Fail-proof air fryer mozzarella sticks

Credit: Getty Images / bhofack2 You can prepare this dish ahead of time.

If you’re looking for something that can be done ahead of time and freezes well, these air fryer mozzarella sticks are a good option. Once you coat the cheese with eggs and breadcrumbs, you’ll want to put them in the fridge or freezer for at least 10 minutes before air frying. They’re crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside, making them a kid-friendly game day snack.

And if you’re still looking for the perfect air fryer to cook all these tasty recipes, check out the best air fryers we’ve tested.

