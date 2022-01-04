The world’s first automated tea machine is here

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Gone are the days of coffee lovers having all the fun. Switzerland-based start-up Brü is showcasing what the company describes as “the world’s first automated tea machine” at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

According to Brü’s founder and CEO Bogdan Krinitchko, innovation in the tea sector had been lacking when it came to sustainability and convenience. “We have kettles and capsule machines—that's it,” says Krinitchko. “When I thought about how many machines there are for coffee, I knew there was a great opportunity to bring convenience, consistency and sustainability to the world of tea.”

And thus, the Brü maker was born. Here’s how it works: Once the back tank is filled with water, the provided stainless steel spoon and sieve can be used to insert the desired amount of either loose leaf or bagged tea. Then, the dial and screen on the front of the machine guide users through a customized cup, where they can adjust the water amount, brew time, and desired temperature. The machine then counts down the time until the cuppa is ready to enjoy.

The Brü maker offers a convenient alternative to the kettle, with more personalized results for the finicky tea lover (plus, it includes a self-cleaning brewing chamber and dishwasher-safe removable parts to simplify upkeep). It also boasts being a more sustainable option, minimizing excess water from overfilling kettles, and eliminating the waste that comes from traditional capsule brewing —though it may not necessarily affect the carbon footprints of loose-leaf sippers who are already mindful of water levels.

The sleek-looking machine will be available in red, grey, black, and chrome colors for $299 at select retailers, as well as its own online store, in the early months of 2022.

