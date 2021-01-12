Panasonic debuts new countertop multi-oven

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While it may have hit stores in March 2020, Panasonic’s Home Chef 4-in-1Multi-Oven got a fun demo at virtual CES 2021 with the YouTube comedy quartet The Try Guys (though only three of them participated in the video: Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Eugene Lee Yang) for a 10-minute cooking competition in which each comic attempts to cook their version of fries using the new Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven. (If we were in charge of naming this segment, it would've been "The Try Guys Try Fries.")

Credit: Panasonic The Panasonic Home Chef 4-in-1 Multi-Oven can live on your countertop, or tucked away in a built-in with the optional trim kit.

Panasonic is no stranger to the countertop appliance game—in fact, we've tested quite a few of their countertop microwaves. The Panasonic Home Chef 4-in1 Micro-Oven can function as an air fryer, convection oven, broiler, and microwave, and it's sleek stainless steel design means it will look great on your countertop. Its high power means no preheat times, so you can start cooking, air frying, baking, or broiling instantly.

The Panasonic Home Chef 4-in-1 is currently available at Amazon and Best Buy, but with almost 600 ratings on Amazon and an average of 4.5 stars, we have high hopes for this product. It's silent and equipped with a child safety lock, making this a great option for families with small children. We haven't tested this product yet, but we're looking forward to cooking up some fries of our own.

Credit: Panasonic YouTube comedians Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Eugene Lee Yang tried the Panasonic Home Chef with a fry cook-off.

The Try Guys' fries varied from sweet potato to classic crinkle fry. They used a few of the oven's settings, including convection bake and microwave, but the winning feature was air fry. Eugene noted that he especially loved the handy basket included for air frying in the Panasonic Home Chef. In case you missed it, you can watch the entire video here.

