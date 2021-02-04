Nooie’s new smart cam offers 360 degrees of security for a steal

About Nooie Cam 360

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Nooie Cam 360 has a rotating, high-def camera that automatically tracks you as you move about the room.

Here are the Nooie Cam 360’s specs:

Price: $49.99

$49.99 Colors: White

White Connectivity: WiFi (2.4 GHz only)

WiFi (2.4 GHz only) Power source: Corded electric

Corded electric Resolution: 1080p

1080p Viewing range: 360-degree horizontal, 90-degree vertical

360-degree horizontal, 90-degree vertical Smart assistant support: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Weight: 14.9 oz.

14.9 oz. Dimensions: 4.9” H x 3.07” W x 3.07” D

The Nooie Cam 360 is a budget-friendly indoor home security camera that features motion tracking and, as the name implies, 360-degree rotation. The camera is equipped with a 1080p high-def lens and two 940nm infrared LEDs. It has other smart camera features like two-way audio functionality, night vision, and a status light indicator that can be toggled on or off.

Nooie smart alerts are sent when the camera detects sound or motion. However, it cannot tell the difference between people and animals like Arlo cameras can. There are two options for storing your video event history: a Nooie cloud storage plan or a micro SD card.

Setup is fairly simple, though I had to sit right next to my dual-band WiFi router to connect. Nooie’s 360 Cam will not work with a 5 GHz connection, so make sure you have a 2.4 GHz WiFI connection to avoid any headaches.

What we like

Stylish, noninvasive design

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Nooie Cam 360 is a good investment for anyone interested in affordable smart home security.

Nobody wants to feel like they’re being watched, so I like that Nooie’s Cam 360 doesn’t look like a traditional indoor security camera. Of course, the camera lens is still visible, but its off-white color and nesting doll-like shape make it feel more natural to incorporate with your home decor. For comparison’s sake, there’s no mistaking the Nest IQ Cam for anything but a security camera, as it doesn’t exactly blend in.

Good video quality at all hours

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The high-def camera has a 1080p lens and two 940nm infrared LEDS.

Every home security camera claims to have stellar picture quality, but you really never know what you’re going to get until it’s up and running. The 1080p high-def view from the Nooie Cam 360 is clear and sharp—never pixelated or hard to make out. The camera uses night vision to make it easier to see what’s happening.

Works well with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Here's the view of my Nooie Cam 360 on the Amazon Echo Show 5.

Although there’s no support for Apple’s Siri, the Nooie Cam 360 easily integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With a smart display like the Echo Show 5 or the Nest Hub Max, you can ask Google or Alexa to “view the [room name] camera” and a live stream with audio will appear on screen.

What we don’t like

No photo or video preview alerts

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The video event history for the Nooie Cam 360 is located in a different area of the app than the camera view.

One thing I don’t love about the Nooie Cam 360 is that there is no preview image or video clip attached to the smart alerts. Most smart cameras, including rivals from Nest, Arlo, and Ring, deliver photo- or video-based alerts that make it quick and easy to see what’s going on without having to open the companion app. Instead, when you click Nooie's smart notification, it opens the home screen of the Nooie app—not the activity history log.

I had to go looking for the camera’s event history, which is oddly located in the Inbox area of the main menu bar within the app. In my experience, a camera’s activity history is grouped with that particular device within the companion app—not in a separate area of the app. It's confusing and made me wish for a more user-friendly interface when it comes to accessing the camera’s event history.

No free cloud storage

You have to pay for cloud storage on the Nooie Cam 360 if you don’t want to use a microSD card to back up your camera’s event history. I’ve tested plenty of smart cameras for Reviewed and the good majority of them include some kind of free trial period or, at the very least, 24 hours of free cloud storage (with the option to upgrade).

Backing up motion events is crucial if you want to be able to review footage at a later time, so paying for access to Nooie’s cloud storage on a monthly or yearly basis is worth it. The subscription includes 24-hour recording, 7-day event video history, and encrypted video history storage. Events are recorded for up to 60 seconds at a time and include audio.

The camera is too sensitive on normal settings

The camera has three motion and sound settings: low, medium, and high. I found the camera to be overly sensitive to motion and sound on the medium setting, as I was receiving alerts for what seemed like every small noise and bit of motion, so I set it both to low. That turned out to be the ideal sound and motion detection setting for my house. Within the Nooie app, you can set a schedule for sound and motion detection which is helpful if you only want to receive notifications when you’re away from home.

Sometimes it misses motion

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The one downside to the Nooie Cam 360 rotating camera is that it remains in the same spot where the last motion event occurred, instead of resetting to center.

The Nooie Cam 360 automatically tracks motion, but sometimes it misses events depending on the direction it's facing. For example, as I walk by the camera, it follows me all the way out of the room but remains facing the same direction as it did when it last saw me on camera. Since it’s not facing the center of the room anymore, it can’t sense when someone walks into the room from the other direction, in what would normally be in the camera’s view.

Moving the camera higher up and to a different angle didn’t fix the problem for me, either. It would be nice if the Nooie Cam 360 had the ability to reset back to center after detecting a recent motion event.

Should you buy it?

Yes, the Nooie Cam 360 is a reliable, budget-friendly smart camera.

If you're looking for a dependable home security camera that won't break the bank, the Nooie Cam 360 is a good option. Though it's not as smart as other indoor cameras, it can detect motion and sound and send smart alerts in a timely manner. It also has two-way audio, and offers a clear picture during both day and night. While we don’t love the lack of photo and video preview alerts, it is a fairly small gripe for a $50 smart camera that’s outfitted with 360-degree motion tracking to keep tabs on what’s going on at home.

For a smarter 360-degree camera that offers 1080p resolution, we recommend our No. 1 pick for indoor smart cameras, the SimCam 1S. It retails for more than double the price of the Nooie Cam 360, but there's no subscription fee, it works with Alexa and Google, and it can differentiate between people, animals, and more for more intelligent smart alerts.

Meet the tester Rachel Murphy Staff Writer @rachel_murphy Rachel Murphy covers smart home for Reviewed. She holds a journalism degree from the University of Central Florida. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for several major outlets and as an associate editorial producer for ABC News' Good Morning America. See all of Rachel Murphy's reviews