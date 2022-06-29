Despite its outstanding $80 price tag, this smart lock is missing something huge

Pros Design

Fingerprint reader

Good value Cons No Wi-Fi

No smart home integrations

No mechanical key

About the Wyze Lock Bolt

Credit: Reviewed / Rick Broida / Wyze / Getty Images / Davyd Volkov Expect to find all the essentials for installing the lock — including illustrated drill guides.

Backset: Universal Backset Adjusts to 2 3/8-inch or 2 3/4-inch doors

Universal Backset Adjusts to 2 3/8-inch or 2 3/4-inch doors Door thickness: 1 3/8-inch to 1 3/4-inch

1 3/8-inch to 1 3/4-inch Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Smart assistant support: None

None Code capacity: Up to 20 4-8-digit access codes; up to 50 fingerprints

Up to 20 4-8-digit access codes; up to 50 fingerprints Dimensions: 4.5" x 2.75" x 0.75" (exterior portion) and 7.3" x 5.3" x 2.3" (interior portion)

4.5" x 2.75" x 0.75" (exterior portion) and 7.3" x 5.3" x 2.3" (interior portion) Power source: 4 AA batteries

4 AA batteries Warranty: 1 year

It’s rare to find a fingerprint reader on a lock priced this low.

Black is the only color option currently available for the Wyze Lock Bolt, though luckily it’s an attractive matte finish atop a simple, stylishly designed keypad, one that should pair nicely with just about any door.

Like all smart deadbolts, this one comes with everything you need for a standard installation, including drill guides and nicely illustrated instructions.

If you’re replacing an existing lock, setup should take you no more than about 30 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for our newsletter. Get twice-weekly reviews, advice, deals, and how-to guides from the experts.

What we like

Priced lower than just about every other smart lock

Credit: Reviewed / Rick Broida The Wyze Lock Bolt may not include Wi-Fi capabilities but its low price point is enticing when compared to more expensive models.

Wyze is known for making some decidedly affordable smart-home gear, everything from smart garage door openers to video doorbells to smart thermostats.

At the time of publication, the Wyze Lock Bolt is available for $70 (plus shipping) when purchased from Wyze proper, or $80 (shipped) from Amazon.

Given that many of our top smart-lock picks sell for anywhere from $200 to $350, this represents a rather staggering value.

Of course, as noted below, the Bolt doesn’t include Wi-Fi (not even as an add-on option, as with its predecessor, the Wyze Lock). This definitely limits its versatility. On the other hand, not everyone needs remote access or smart-home integrations. If that’s you, the Lock Bolt feels like a steal.

It’s worth noting that Wyze product prices tend to fluctuate, and on the whole they’ve been steadily rising in recent years. The excellent Wyze noise-canceling headphones, for example, started at $50 and now routinely bounce between $60 and $90. So, while the Bolt is $80 now, it may go on sale at times—and it may go up as well.

There are three easy methods of entry

A fingerprint scanner is arguably the single best way to unlock a door. Unless you’re Tom Cruise in a Mission: Impossible movie, it’s virtually impossible to hack. Unlike a phone or key, your finger can’t be lost or forgotten—and it won’t suffer a dead battery, either.

Keypads are good, too, but it takes a little longer to punch in a code, and a single fat-finger mistake gives the zombies a better chance of catching you at the door.

So, it’s impressive to find a fingerprint scanner here, especially considering that more expensive smart-locks (looking at you, Schlage Encode Plus) lack one. The Wyze app makes it incredibly easy to add users and, for each one, a four to eight-digit access code and/or a fingerprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during my tests, the scanner wasn’t 100% reliable. Sometimes it took two or three tries for it to recognize my index finger. The lock is roughly at waist height and the scanner is angled forward instead of up, and it’s tricky to place your finger “just so.” I found that if I was a little more deliberate about placement, accuracy improved.

Although you can’t remotely control the lock when your phone is out of Bluetooth range, the Wyze app can generate one-time-use keypad access codes. So, if you need to, say, let a neighbor in while you’re on vacation, without revealing your primary code, you can.

What we don’t like

No Wi-Fi means no remote access (and no smart home integrations)

Credit: Reviewed / Rick Broida The Wyze Lock Bolt does not support proximity-based locking and unlocking.

Calling this a smart lock is really stretching the definition. Yes, it pairs with the Wyze app, but only via Bluetooth. Without Wi-Fi (a staple feature in most of our top smart-lock picks), it can’t be accessed remotely.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, no Wi-Fi means no integrations with the likes of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It can’t even communicate with other Wyze devices, a missed opportunity.

Imagine, for example, if you had a Wyze Video Doorbell Pro and it could send an unlock signal to the Bolt when it detects your face.

If there’s one upside, it’s battery life: Wi-Fi consumes a lot of juice, which is why Wyze can promise up to a year of operation from the Bolt’s four AA batteries. Most locks that have Wi-Fi top out at six months, if that.

Bluetooth instead of Wi-Fi makes locking and unlocking clunky

Although I admire the simplicity of the Wyze app, if you want to use it for locking or unlocking, things get clunky. The app serves as the hub for all Wyze products; I have several, so when I open it, the first step is to scan the list and find the Lock Bolt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then I have to wait for the Bluetooth connection; in my tests this usually took anywhere from four to eight seconds, which can feel like a long time. Locks like the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi don’t saddle you with a product-selection menu and typically establish a connection much more quickly.

It doesn’t automatically lock or unlock when you depart or arrive

Even without Wi-Fi, the Bolt could support proximity-based locking and unlocking, a feature that, unlike geofencing, relies on Bluetooth. Approach the door, the lock detects your phone, and presto, open sesame. And when you head out, same deal in reverse.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t do this. The only real automation here is an auto-lock timer: You can configure the Bolt to engage after a set interval: 15, 30 or 60 seconds, or five or 15 minutes. It’s better than nothing, and thankfully you can disable auto-lock during specific hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, there’s no reason this lock shouldn’t offer a proximity feature. As it stands, some kind of manual intervention is required: app, keypad or fingerprint.

You can’t just use a key if the battery dies

When all else fails, nothing beats a good old-fashioned key, right? Unfortunately, that’s not an option here; the Bolt lacks a pin tumbler.

This is hardly a deal-breaker, as a 12-month battery life means it’s unlikely you’ll face a dead-battery situation. Also, the Wyze app will warn you when the lock’s batteries are getting low. (And you can plug any mobile charger into the Bolt’s USB-C port for emergency juice.)

Even so, anyone replacing a traditional deadbolt may worry about giving up on keys, especially if the user is older or has physical challenges.

Privacy

The Wyze app includes two-factor authentication to help keep your account safe and secure. The door lock supports unique access codes and fingerprints for guests so that you don't have to share your personal code. The full lock/unlock history can be viewed in the Wyze app.

Should you buy the Wyze Lock Bolt?

Yes, especially if you don’t care about Wi-Fi connectivity

The Wyze Lock Bolt is an impressive product, securing your door by way of both an electronic keypad and a fingerprint reader. Add to that a stylish matte-black design and ultra-affordable price tag and you’ve got a deadbolt that really stands out.

However, while it can communicate with the Wyze app via Bluetooth, it lacks proximity locking/unlocking capabilities. And without Wi-Fi, it can’t connect to the internet or your smart-home devices.

If you consider these to be must-have features, look to the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi, one of the best smart locks that offers six different ways to open the front door. Just note that they’re quite a bit more expensive.

For anyone who just wants an electronic deadbolt that’s also a little “smart,” the Wyze Lock Bolt is easy to recommend. It’s really good at what it does. I just wish it did a little more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Rick Broida Contributor Rick Broida has been writing about consumer technology since the days of the Commodore Amiga, meaning he’s not only incredibly old, but also the undisputed champion of Defender of the Crown. See all of Rick Broida's reviews