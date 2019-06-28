15 things you didn't know a Google Home Mini could do

If you’ve taken the leap and added this cute little button of a machine to your smart home arsenal, congratulations! The Google Home Mini is about to revolutionize your life in ways you probably haven’t realized it was even capable of yet. While you won’t ever get the same sound quality out of the Google Home Mini as you could expect from it’s OG sibling (the Google Home), it is comparable in pretty much every other way.

Fun fact: If you’ve got multiple Google devices within earshot (your phone, the Google Home, a few Google Home Minis…) and they all hear you call out an “OK, Google,” or “Hey, Google,” at once, they’ll sync up to ensure only one replies.

And that’s just the beginning of what this mini smart speaker is capable of.

1. Make your smart home even smarter.

Google works with over 1,500 smart devices from more than 100 different brands, allowing you to dim the lights, control your thermostat, lock your doors, turn on the news, or change the volume on your television. You can even start your Roomba, get your coffee maker going, ensure your curling iron is heating up, and dictate which rooms in the house you want audio to play in. Basically, the options are limitless, and whatever you could imagine wanting your Google Home Mini to put you in control of; there’s probably a device for that…

Easter Egg (the just-for-fun commands sure to bring you a laugh) #1: “Hey, Google, wubba lubba dub dub.”

2. Find your lost phone.

Lost your phone somewhere in your house? Ask your Google Home Mini to help you find it.

Sure, Google can call (and hang up on) anyone from your contacts list with a few simple commands, but that’s not the full beauty of the Google Home Mini call feature. If your phone has disappeared, there’s no reason to waste hours searching for it. Instead, call out an “OK, Google, find my phone.” Your Google Home Mini will clarify, “OK, should I call the number ending in XXXX?” Once you confirm, you should hear your phone ringing wherever it’s been lost. Bonus: If you have an Android, your Google Home Mini will make sure it rings even if you left it on silent.

Easter Egg #2: “Hey, Google, self-destruct.”

3. Create a routine.

Picture this: You wake up and say to your Google Home Mini, “Hey, Google, good morning,” and it responds by automatically starting your coffee and then telling you the day’s weather, the traffic you can expect to encounter on the way to work, the biggest news headlines for the day, and a reminder of what you have on your calendar. Through your Google Assistant App, this routine (and several others, to include “Bedtime,” “I’m Leaving,” “I’m Home,” “Let’s Go to Work,” and, “Let’s Go Home,”) can be established so that your Google Home Mini knows exactly what you want, day after day.

Easter Egg #3: “Hey, Google, inconceivable.”

4. Make an announcement the whole house can hear.

The beauty of having more than one Google device throughout your home is that when you have an announcement you want to make to your entire brood, you don’t have to yell it down the halls. All you have to do is broadcast whatever you want to say. This is as simple as, “OK, Google, broadcast that breakfast is ready,” or, “OK, Google, broadcast that it’s time to go.” You can even use your phone to broadcast to anyone who may be home that you’re on your way there, too.

Easter Egg #4: “Hey, Google, crystal ball.”

5. Pull up your favorite playlists.

As a smart speaker, your Google Home Mini can connect to your Spotify, Pandora, YouTube music, or TuneIn playlists to keep your space jamming all day long.

You can request songs by artist, album, even by lyrics you may recall off the top of your head.

And if, for some reason, you don’t have accounts with any of those, Google Home Mini will still happily provide you with free playlists from YouTube music (they just aren’t quite as customizable). And music isn’t all Google Home Mini will play for you. You can also request white noise or the day’s news.

Easter Egg #5: “Hey, Google, make me a sandwich.”

6. Entertain the kids for days.

There’s nothing better than the sound of kids laughing hysterically, and the Google Home Mini is fantastic at accomplishing just that. Equipped with a library of knock-knock jokes and animal noises (to include a magical unicorn neigh), all you have to do is teach your little ones to say, “OK, Google,” and they’ll be set for hours of fun. Especially if you start with, “Hey, Google, did you fart?” You can ask Google to tell them a story, play a game, or beatbox for them. And with responses to commands like, “Hey, Google, clean my room,” and “Hey, Google, what’s that smell?” they’re sure to be rolling. You can even now set character alarms for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lego City, Lego Life, or Lego friends. All you have to do is say, “Hey, Google, set a Lego Friends alarm for 8 am” and your Google Home Mini will take it from there. Check out some ways to make Google Home safe for kids if your little ones will be using it.

Easter Egg #6: “Hey, Google, I am your father.”

7. Set a sleep timer.

Google Home Mini comes in four colors including charcoal, aqua, coral, and chalk.

If you like falling asleep to music or white noise, but you don’t want it to be playing all night, just say, “OK, Google, set a sleep timer for one hour,” once the media is playing. Don’t let the name fool you, though; the sleep timer doesn’t just have to be for nighttime, and there’s no set amount of time you need to stick to. You could use it as a guideline to yourself for how long you need to work on a project that day, as a timer for when you need to get out of the shower, or as a way to keep your pets company while you’re gone.

Easter Egg #7: “Hey, Google, my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.”

8. Speak your language.

If you have a bilingual home, Google doesn’t have to leave anyone out. You can set it to respond to two languages at a time, to include English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Japanese. Adding a second language can be accomplished through the Google Home app on your smartphone or tablet. Your Google Home Mini can also act as your translator. Simply ask, “How do you say [word] in [language],” and let your Google Home Mini guide you.

Easter Egg #8: “Hey, Google, I’m naked.”

9. Get in shape.

Not only can Google Home Mini integrate with your Fitbit, providing updates on your vitals and tracking your workouts and caloric intake throughout the day, it can also give you workout tips and exercise ideas. Then there’s the fact that Google Home Mini is equipped to answer any questions you may have about the caloric, sugar, protein or nutrient content in any number of foods you may be eating, or considering eating. Your Google Home Mini can also help you find healthy recipes, create your shopping list, and guide you through making those recipes in the kitchen.

Easter Egg #9: “Hey, Google, it’s my birthday.”

10. Keep your day moving.

Overwhelmed by your to-do list? Not to worry because your Google Home Mini can help you tackle all of your pending tasks.

With your Google Home Mini, you can keep track of your daily calendar, any meetings or appointments you may have coming up, and any reminders you may have set for yourself. For instance, you can ask Google to remind you to pick up milk or to remember where you hid the password for your computer. Your Google Home Mini can also help you manage connecting with people in different time zones by letting you know what time it is wherever they may be. And if you’re worried about losing track of time yourself, you can always set an alarm for anything you may have coming up—to include waking up every morning to your favorite playlist.

Easter Egg #10: “Hey, Google, it’s not my birthday.”

11. Help you plan a vacation.

If you’re itching for a trip somewhere far away, Google Home Mini can help get you there. Just start by asking, “OK, Google, tell me about flights to [your preferred destination].” From there, Google has hooked up with several hotel booking sites (to include Expedia, Priceline and Choice Hotels) to help you book rooms wherever you may be traveling. You can even ask about commute times, local traffic or weather information, and for directions to anywhere you may want to visit.

Easter Egg #11: “Hey, Google, what is your quest?”

12. Do your math homework.

You may not want to let the kids know this, but Google can definitely answer their basic math questions—and yours! Addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, counting, measurement and currency conversions, even fractions; your Google Home Mini can do it. You can also ask Google to flip a coin, roll a die, or choose a random number.

Easter Egg #12: “Hey, Google, sing a song.”

13. Lighten the mood.

If it’s been a rough day, consider calling out, “OK, Google, tell me something good.” The result will be a happy news story sure to warm your heart and bring a smile to your face. You can also play games with Google. Try, “Hey, Google, I’m feeling lucky.” Or, “Okay, Google, Mad Libs,” for something light, fun, and stress-relieving.

Easter Egg #13: “Hey, Google, up up down down left right left right B A start.”

14. Google all your questions.

One way to control your Google Home Mini is by downloading the Google Home app that's available for iOS and Android devices.

This may come as a shock to you, but your Google Home Mini is equipped with quite the impressive search engine. Never again do you have to sit around wondering who starred in that movie, what local Italian restaurants you have to choose from, or how to find a good heating specialist nearby. Google can find it all for you. And if you’re just bored, ask Google to surprise you. You’ll end up with a random fact you’ve probably never heard before.

Easter Egg #14: “Hey, Google, set phasers to kill.”

15. Stay quiet at night.

Your Google Home Mini is a pretty awesome little tool, but that doesn’t mean it’s infallible. If you’ve had it set up for a few weeks now, it’s possible you’ve been woken up by unexpected notifications or an alarm that was much louder than expected. You can prevent this by setting up night mode through your Google Home App. There, you have three options: setting a time frame for night mode to go into effect, simply putting your Google Home Mini into Do Not Disturb mode, or adjusting the nightly brightness and max volume.

Easter Egg #15: “Hey, Google, winter is coming.”