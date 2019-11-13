Is the all-new Amazon Echo worth the money?

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Amazon’s Echo has been our long-time favorite in the lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers and displays. Since its introduction in 2015, the Echo has stood out in an increasingly congested marketplace for its sound quality, far-field voice technology, and minimal footprint.

The new Echo is no exception to that trend with its improved speaker, rounded design, and ever-helpful Alexa.

Let’s dig a little deeper into what the third-generation Echo is about and whether you should get one.

The new Echo has great sound quality

Credit: Amazon The third-generation Echo can put out decent sound with its 0.8-inch tweeter and 3-inch woofer.

While you might find the Echo’s entry-level smaller sibling, the Dot, appealing for its lower price point, the Echo is a reasonable place to get started with smart speakers because it manages to produce respectable sound quality for its size and sub-$100 cost. All Echo speakers have Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, built in, but not all Echos will satisfy the music lover.

Under the hood of the cylindrical casing, the Echo packs a 0.8-inch tweeter, a 3-inch woofer, and Dolby Audio technology. Music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, Apple Music, and others are a voice command away, or you can stream music from another device via Bluetooth.

You can create a 2.1-channel stereo setup

Credit: Amazon Two Echo speakers and an Echo Sub can be linked to create a 2.1 stereo set.

As impressive as the Echo is alone, its ability to pair with other Echos, Echo Dots, and Echo Subs means it can be used as one channel of a 2.1-channel smart stereo system. Unfortunately, playing paired Echo speakers via Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphone jack aren't currently supported. You can only play music you've requested from Alexa, which is disappointing.

It blends in with most décor

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac The all-new Echo comes in a variety of colors to blend in well with most color schemes.

The previous Echo wasn’t incredibly pretty with its hard edges. The appearance of the third-generation version is considerably more demure. The fabric exterior and complete lack of hard lines makes it less of a statement piece on the coffee table and more of a pleasant spot for your gaze to land.

As far as color options go, we have the usual Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone versions that can blend in with just about any color scheme, but they’ve also introduced a beautiful Twilight Blue with this new generation.

The mute button disconnects the microphone

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac The mute button on the top of the Echo triggers electrical disconnection. It can only be un-muted by physically pressing the button again.

Many of us are (rightfully) worried about the privacy implications of having an internet-connected, always-listening computer just hanging out in our living spaces. And Amazon specifically has been criticized for the way it handles the voice recordings Echo speakers store when they hear us (or think they hear us) say “Alexa.”

The third-generation Echo might give us some peace of mind, as the mute button on top of the speaker electronically disconnects the microphones. This is the case with all Echo speakers, but a secure mic and the lack of a camera narrows down the number of ways our privacy can be invaded. No power to the microphones means the speaker can’t hear or store anything, and the mics can’t be turned back on remotely. They can only be turned back on by physically pressing the button on the speaker.

Do you need the new Echo?

Credit: Amazon The third-generation Echo offers a new color option: Twilight Blue.

There are so many smart speakers on the market today, and it can be tough to figure out what’s the best one for your home (and your money). If you’re not sure about smart speakers and whether you’ll really enjoy having one around, the more affordable Dot might be a better place to start, as it’s half the price of the Echo. But if you know you’re ready to dive in, or you’re expanding the smart home you already have, the third-generation Echo is a smart pick. It’s going to give you great sound and the ability to integrate it into a pretty decent sound system later.

