This portable over-door camera is perfect for travelers and renters

Your house might be outfitted with smart outdoor security cameras and a smart doorbell, but what about staying safe when you’re renting an apartment or staying at a hotel?

Unfortunately, you probably can’t take your current smart home security setup with you when you travel, and many apartments can’t accommodate gadgets like smart cameras and video doorbells. But BodyGuardz, a company based out of Utah, announced a Portable Over-Door Camera at CES that’s ideal for frequent travelers and renters who want to keep an eye on what’s going on outside. The camera's innovation and design earned it one of Reviewed's CES Editors' Choice Awards.

What is the BodyGuardz Portable Over-Door Camera?

Credit: BodyGuardz The BodyGuardz Over-Door Camera offers two-way audio, motion detection, and comes with two 1080p HD cameras.

At its core, the Portable Over-Door Camera functions much like a smart doorbell, except you can travel with it. Renting a home or apartment? It’s great for renters, too, and it installs in minutes. Additionally, when we saw the Over-Door Camera in person, we were impressed with how sturdy it feels, which is an important factor to consider if you’re going to be traveling with it.

How does it work?

The wire-free device slides on the top of most standard doors using an adjustable metal bracket to hold it in place. It connects via WiFi, works with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and can also be controlled using the BodyGuardz app, which is coming soon.

One thing we especially love about this camera is the clear video display screen, which enables users to see and interact with whoever is at the front door in real-time. There are two 1080p HD cameras (one on the front and one on the back), which help to provide a 135-degree view of who—or what—is at the door.

The Portable Over-Door Camera also offers two-way audio as well as motion detection. Another useful feature? You can talk to whoever is at the door and see what’s going on even when you’re not there via the app.

The rechargeable battery lasts for up to two months before you'll need to charge it up again. Currently, there is no fee to view the live feed, receive alerts, and view activity snapshots on the camera. However, a Smart Life subscription is required if you plan to save video clips. More details on that service will be available as the launch date nears.

The camera is expected to be released later this year and cost $279.