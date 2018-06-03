Everything that works with Amazon Echo and Alexa

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Since Amazon unveiled the Echo smart speaker in 2014, Amazon has steadily become the hottest name in smart home products on the market. Suddenly, every tech company wants to integrate its products with Amazon's customizable virtual assistant, Alexa. The integrations keep coming, at such a pace that it can be hard to know exactly which products work with Alexa. Amazon's website tries to keep on top of things, but its interface can be tough to navigate. It also (understandably) underplays the fact that you don't need an Echo to take advantage of Alexa and all the devices she can control. Not only has Amazon built Alexa into other products, like the all new Echo Plus, Echo Spot, and the Fire HD 10 tablet, but the company has also allowed third-party hardware makers to build Alexa into their own devices, even letting Ford build the assistant into its new cars. To help you understand Alexa's reach, we've created this comprehensive guide. We'll be continuously updating it as new integrations are announced, in order to help you build the smart home that's right for you. Below you'll find a list of all the product categories Alexa covers. Click on any category to see what's available. Alexa Devices

Smart Home Hubs

Lighting

Switches, Dimmers, and Outlets

Locks, Cameras, and Home Security

Heating and Cooling

Automotive

Services

Miscellaneous

Alexa Devices Credit: Reviewed / Amazon Amazon Echo devices are compatible with a multitude of smart home products. These are the best. While the Echo has been Amazon's flagship Alexa device, it's no longer alone. It's joined by Amazon's other Echo and Fire hardware, as well as a growing number of third-party devices. Here's a quick rundown: Amazon Echo (Second Generation)

Announced in September 2017, the second-generation Echo offers all the same features of its predecessor in a smaller, more affordable package. This device is Bluetooth speaker–equipped with far-field, always-on microphones and internet-connected smarts. It can control smart home products, play music from your phone, Amazon Prime, and Spotify, and even order products off Amazon just by listening to your voice. With the Alexa app, you can customize the virtual assistant to your liking, with hundreds of Alexa Skills for everything from delivering more accurate weather forecasts to playing trivia to ordering pizza. At just $99 (nearly half the cost of the first-generation model) the new Echo is about half as tall as the original and features a new way to keep your Echo compatible to your décor. The case is interchangeable, allowing for each device to be tailored to the room it's in, and potentially leaving room for third-party options down the line. The second-generation Echo includes Dolby Audio for a minor, but noticeable, boost in audio quality when you stream music through the device. It also has an auxiliary jack next to the power jack, giving you the option to connect your Echo to an external speaker, something the first-generation model lacked. Amazon Echo Plus

Amazon's brand new Echo Plus features the same design as the original, but with a big upgrade in capabilities. In addition to all the features of Alexa, the Echo Plus also doubles as a smart home hub. Thanks to its new ZigBee hub, you can simply ask Alexa to discover existing devices in your home, and she'll do it all for you. If you want to build a smart home with Alexa, this is the place to start. This model also comes in silver, in addition to the white and black models we've seen in the past. Amazon Echo Show

The 2018 Echo Show improves upon its predecessor by sporting a larger screen, better speakers, and a sleek, rounded design. The Show's touchscreen and camera allow you to make video calls, view security camera feeds, watch Amazon Prime Video and video flash briefings, buy things off Amazon (of course), and more. If you plan to use your smart speaker for video calls or streaming media, this is the Echo device for you. Amazon Echo Spot

The Echo Spot, a hybrid of the Echo Show and Dot, is essentially a smaller version of the Echo Show. It's available for $129.99, making it a more affordable alternative to the Show for anyone who likes the idea of a visual component in their smart speaker. Given the size and the default screen being a clock face, the Spot is especially perfect for bedside tables and desktops, but it would be right at home in a kitchen, living room, or den, too. The Echo Spot allows you to make video calls to other Alexa Show and Spot owners (and recently added Skype calling as well), view weather updates, news briefings, and use skills like alarms and timers. It's small enough to fit in any room and features built-in Bluetooth as well as its own speaker and an audio-out to attach it to an external speaker. We're big fans of the space-saving Spot, and in our testing, it won an Editor's Choice award as one of the best Amazon Echo smart speakers. Amazon Echo Dot

Take the Echo, slice off the top, and you've got the Echo Dot. The Dot ditches the high-quality built-in speaker to cut down on cost, while still giving you all of Alexa's smarts. A smaller built-in speaker does let you talk to Alexa, but it's not great speaker quality for streaming music. Instead, you can connect the Dot to speakers you already own via Bluetooth or an audio-out jack. The Dot sells for $49, and Amazon offers a variety of bundles that package it with other smart home products such as light bulbs and plugs. Amazon Echo Sub

The Echo Sub is all of the subwoofer qualities you’ve ever wanted for your smart home speaker system in one nifty device. The Echo sub comes in a handful of colors and costs $130 by itself or $190 for a bundle that includes a second-generation Echo to get the system up and running. Amazon Echo Link

If you’ve got your own amazing home stereo system all set up and all it’s lacking is the ability to be controlled by Alexa, the Echo Link is just what you’ve been waiting for. It comes solo for $200 or with the Echo Dot for $250. The Link comes with plenty of digital and analog inputs so you can connect it to almost any system and also offers the Echo Link Amp to spice things up even more. Amazon Echo Look

An early addition to the Echo family, the Echo Look is a camera with Alexa built-in that allows Alexa to act as your own personal fashion consultant. You can have Alexa take photos and videos of your outfits to build out a personal lookbook, have it use machine learning to tell you which outfit looks better on you, and (unsurprisingly) have it recommend new clothes to buy. Amazon Echo Auto

The very first Echo product for your car, the $50 Echo Auto connects to Alexa through your phone and plays through your car’s speakers. With just your voice you can manage your car’s A/C, play music, check the news, open your garage and more. The eight-microphone system lets your voice be heard over everything from music to road noises. Amazon Echo Input

Already have your own speaker and you just want to be able to control it with Alexa? Then the $35 Echo Input is for you. It comes in black and white varieties and connects through a 3.5 mm audio cable or bluetooth—whichever you prefer. Amazon Echo Connect

Debuted with the second-generation Echo, the Echo Connect is a $35 device that turns any Alexa device into a landline phone. This device will allow you to set up your home phone number with Alexa so you can make and receive calls through the smart speaker while keeping your existing number and provider. Fire TV Cube

This streaming media player Cube features 4K Ultra HD and is an entirely hands-free media player device. In addition to streaming TV, you can ask it to dim the lights as so you can set the ambiance for your show with just a voice command. You can even navigate through menus by voice if your remote goes MIA in the couch cushions. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Voice Remote

The Fire TV Stick 4K with Voice Remote is a beast of a streaming stick, boasting 4K ultra HD streaming, lots of storage space for your apps, and, of course, Alexa. Alexa on Fire TV Stick 4K offers the same features as Alexa on the Fire TV box and is the cheapest way to get the virtual assistant with a display. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is the bigger, better version of the popular Fire HD 8. In addition to a larger screen (10 inches) and a better resolution (1080p), this tablet has Amazon Alexa built right in. The tablet starts at $150 for the 32GB model with special offers (read: ads), and comes in three colors—black, red, and blue. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

Coming with a variety of colored, kid-proof cases, the kid’s edition will be replaced by Amazon with no questions asked if your little one manages to break it under the tablet’s two-year worry-free guarantee. It also comes with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited for extra entertainment and 8- and 10-inch models. Amazon App Want Alexa with you everywhere you go? She's now accessible on your mobile device via the Amazon Alexa app. It doesn't offer all the same features of Alexa on the Amazon Echo, but it is capable of running most skills, making announcements, setting timers, and much more. Unfortunately, there's no word on when Alexa will come to the Android version of the app. Echo Buttons

The Echo Buttons are the first in a whole new line of Alexa-enabled gadgets designed specifically to work with Echo devices. They come in sets of two for $19.99 and you can use up to four for playing games like trivia and name that tune with your friends and Alexa. They work with any Echo, and you can find fun games by asking, "Alexa, what games can I play with my Echo Buttons?" Amazon Smart Plug

For not a lot of dough, you can get a smart plug that works in tandem with an Alexa device, which means you can add voice control to anything plugged into your outlets. With this addition to a smart home system, you’ll be able to control everything from fans to lights and appliances with your voice or remotely when you’re away from home. HiMirror Mini

The HiMirror Mini is way more than a lighted makeup mirror. The built-in camera can scan your face to pinpoint complexion issues and changes over time, give you a virtual makeover, create a time lapse of your face to show whether your skincare products are working, and it has Alexa built in, so it can even tell you the weather. That's one smart mirror. Acer Nitro Spin Convertible Laptop

For just over $1,000 you can get your hands on this eighth-generation Spin tablet. With a 15.6-inch display, 8 GB of memory, and Core i5 processor, you’ve got all kinds of power at your fingertips. With the Amazon Alexa integration, this laptop can handle just about anything you throw at it. Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Coming in 32-, 43-, 49-, 50-, and 55-inch varieties as well as HD and 4K UHD options, this Toshiba screen can boast up to 8 million pixels for incredibly crisp image quality. It comes with the Fire experience and voice remote built-in. Insignia 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

This smart TV from Insignia comes with FireTV built in. Screen options range from 24-inch to 55-inch options with 4K UHD availability. It allows users to integrate live TV and streaming channels on one screen. Sonos Beam Sound Bar

The Sonos Beam brings sound streaming across music, TV, movies, video games, and more to another level. Coming in black and white variations that can be purchased with or without a mount and various cables, the Beam can rest on your TV stand or wall mount. Polk Audio Command Sound Bar

This sound bar is built bring upgraded sound quality to your home theater set up. It’s Fire TV–compatible and comes with built-in support for Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more. An extra $79 gets you expert set up if you don’t want to hassle with it yourself. Lenovo Smart Tab M10

When docked, the Lenovo M10 turns into a smart screen thanks to its built-in Alexa integration. The tablet features a full HD display and offers room-filling audio from the included smart dock’s full-range speakers. Portal from Facebook

It was really only a matter of time until Facebook got on the smart speaker train, right? The $199 Portal and its big brother Portal Plus have Alexa built in and are pretty spectacular at video conferencing via Facebook Messenger. If that wasn't enough, Portal can also stream video, Pandora, and Spotify through the platform's native browser and apps. The sound quality on the smaller Portal aren't anything to get excited about, but the speakers on the Portal Plus are impressive. Eufy Genie

Eufy, perhaps best known for their eternally popular robot vacuums, recently released a third-party smart speaker that uses Amazon Alexa to deliver the exact same functionality as any Echo device. The Genie is, to be frank, a more affordable version of Amazon's most affordable Echo speaker. It costs less than the Dot, and it functions pretty well overall. The built-in speaker is noticeably lower in quality, so where you can get away with streaming music from the Dot, you'll really need an external speaker to make the Genie worthwhile for music. Huawei Mate 10

The Huawei Mate 10 phone runs Android and offers Google's suite of apps, but instead of offering Google Assistant, the company defected to Amazon for its virtual assistant. We haven't reviewed the phone yet, but it does offer two days of battery life and a Leica camera, all for around $440. Just be warned, it's only available in the U.S. through the unlocked market after a deal with AT&T fell through last year. Motorola Moto X

The fourth generation of this phone comes with Alexa hands-free integration as well as 32 GB memory in blue or black variations. It’s water resistant design helps to keep it safe from splashes and spills and delivers sharp images in low light. It comes unlocked for $210. LG V35 ThinQ

Boasting 64 GB of memory, the LG V35 runs just under $900 and comes with Alexa built in as well as a suite of pre-installed apps. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and facial recognition along with a fingerprint sensor for top-of-the-line technology. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

These wireless headphones come with Alexa built in and feature some fancy touch technologies that let you do things like cover the right ear cup to turn your music down. One speedy charge gives these Sony headphones up to 30 hours of life and five hours on a 10-minute charge for those on the go. Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

Coming in black, white, and pink varieties, these wireless headphones can be bought solo or bundled with a car charger. They feature three levels of noise cancellation for excellent listening in any environment. Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds

If full-on headphones aren’t your style, these earbuds should do the trick. Just like the wireless headphones mentioned above, these Jabra earbuds also come with Alexa built in, so you can control your sound experience with your voice. 66 Audio Pro Voice Wireless Headphones

These headphones by Audio come with Alexa built in and feature AA Audio’s ActiveVoice recognition technology. The wireless range clocks in at a whopping 125 feet, a charge gets you 40 hours of battery life, and the speakers feature Bluetooth 4.2 Wireless Sound. Roav VIVA by Anker

This two-port charger is an all-in-one smart device that also includes navigation and more thanks to its Alexa integration. Also working with iOS devices, the Roav VIVA is a pretty affordable accessory if you consider that it brings a whole new level of voice control to your car. Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi System

The NETGEAR system is designed to absolutely cover every crevice of your home with WiFi accessibility in addition to room-filling sound anywhere you are. Say goodbye to WiFi dead zones and hello to speeds up to 3.0 Gbps. First Alert Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

Interested parties can buy the detector solo or purchase it with an Echo of varying generations right out of the gate. The device uses hardwired photoelectric smoke detectors and an electrochemical carbon monoxide alarm to keep you safe and sound in your home. Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat

If you want to make Alexa available throughout your home, the Ecobee4 smart thermostat is a compelling way to do it. If you replace all your thermostats with the Ecobee4, not only will you have smart thermostats, but you'll also have access to Alexa thanks to a built-in mic, speaker, and blue light bar. The Ecobee4 is available for pre-order now and costs $249. It ships May 15. Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch

Ecobee's Switch+ is a smart light switch plus (see what we did there?) an Alexa smart speaker and a room occupancy sensor. This switch gives you all the convenience of smart lighting as well as Alexa's skills and seamless integration with the Ecobee smart thermostat, which is one of our favorite smart thermostats. iDevices Smart Wall Switches

iDevices’ Smart Wall Switches use WiFi which means no hub is necessary—all you need is a smartphone or tablet and some internet to run them. Not only does is have a button to activate (or mute) Alexa right on the switch, but it features the iconic blue circular light right in the switch so you know when Alexa is listening. It also includes Soen audio technology and uses the walls to acoustically amplify everything from Alex's voice to streaming music right from the switch. GE Lighting C by GE Sol This unique, futuristic table lamp from GE not only adds a modern and sleek ambiance to any room, but it also has Alexa built right in. It's only partially a coincidence that the base has that same cylindrical shape as the Echo, as this light fixture offers all the same functionality as any Echo smart speaker, but with a light too. That light has its own smart features, including manual and automatic light temperature adjustments and visual cues for clocks and timers. Sonos One Voice-Controlled Smart Speaker Sonos is well-known for their superior sound quality, and now they've got the power of Alexa in the new Sonos One speakers. Where the Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 speakers can sync with Alexa, requiring you to have one of these other devices as well, the Sonos One does it all in one single device. And if you want more Sonos speakers, you can connect the One wireless with others for surround sound or an audio experience that's synced across your whole home (#lifegoals). Ultimate Ears BLAST

This portable WiFi speaker comes in five different color varieties and can be bought with or without a charging dock. Boasting up to 12 hours of battery life, the speaker began offering Spotify integration in mid-2018 for maximum tunes enjoyment. HP Pavilion Wave

The world’s first PC with Alexa integration, the HP Pavilion Wave is a compact desktop computer that comes with a black fabric speaker ready for all of your Alexa commands. Ask it to check your calendar, make a list, manage your smart home and more. Bose Home Speaker 500

For $399 you can be the proud new owner of this sleek Bose Home Speaker that comes in white and black versions. In addition to Alexa, it works with Spotify, Amazon Music, and Audible to play everything under the sun. The speaker uses a fancy eight-microphone array to pick up your voice every time you issue a command. Harman Kardon Allure Home Speaker

This smart speaker offers 360-degree Harman Kardon sound and far-field voice recognition that helps to capture your Alexa asks from anywhere. It features 360-degree lighting and a sleek design with Bluetooth streaming. iHome iAVS16 Alexa Bedside Speaker System This fun alarm clock from iHome comes with Alexa functionality that perfectly complements its other features. The most eye-catching is a multicolor LED bar along the bottom that can be set to a single color or to one of many color patterns. It also syncs up to music when you stream through the iHome. This device also has Bluetooth, so you can sync your phone to take calls or play music from your own library. And along with a snooze button and a mute button for Alexa, the iHome iAVS16 also has buttons for preset scenes that can be programmed to suit your smart home. Invoxia Triby

If you want to make your fridge smarter without shelling out thousands of dollars, then you should check out the Invoxia Triby. It's already out on the market and is now the first third-party device to offer Alexa integration. The Triby has a built-in speaker for playing music, a screen that can display doodles made in the companion app, and the ability to make calls to phones running the app. Garmin Speak Plus Dash Cam Garmin made a dash cam that lets you bring Alexa into your car. Using Bluetooth, you can sync the device with your phone and use your data to get directions hands-free while you drive. You can also take advantage of other Alexa features, like getting the weather, checking your schedule, setting reminders, and streaming music—all without taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road. It will eat through your data, though, so if this would be useful for your day-to-day, you might want to upgrade to an unlimited data plan with your cell provider. Ford Sync Ford vehicles with the Ford Sync infotainment system are loaded with Alexa integration, putting the Echo's core features (plus some driving-related ones) right in the car. It's such a clever integration that it won one of our CES Editors' Choice winners. BMW and MINI Ford's status as the only automotive company offering Alexa-enabled cars is coming to an end. BMW, MINI, Audi, Lexus, Lincoln and others have released or plan to release vehicles with Alexa built into the onboard computer. You can ask Alexa for directions to the nearest gas station, get weather updates, change the music, and more—all without taking your eyes off the road or your hands off the wheel. Plus, if you've got other smart home devices, you can access them while you're on the go. Now forgetting to close the garage or leaving your front door unlocked is easy to fix.

Smart Home Hubs that work with Alexa Credit: Reviewed.com / Kyle Looney While Alexa can control lots of smart home devices, many of the integrations require a smart home hub to act as a middleman. Annoying? Yes. But since current Alexa devices lack the radios needed to communicate directly with these devices, it's a relationship that we'll have to deal with for the foreseeable future. Samsung SmartThings Hub SmartThings offers one of the most robust smart home ecosystems on the market. With Alexa integration, you can control just about any SmartThings-compatible device that has an on/off state. Other compatible products include smart lightbulbs, air vents, switches and outlets, locks, and thermostats. Wink Hubs

Wink is probably SmartThings' chief rival, though it hasn't been able to keep up in terms of the number of compatible products. Regardless, through one of Wink's hubs, Alexa can still access and control smart bulbs, switches and outlets, and thermostats. The company offers the Wink Hub 2 and the original Wink Hub, with the major differences being that the second-generation hub adds Bluetooth and a more powerful processor. Nexia Home Intelligence Bridge Nexia is far from a name brand, but the smart home ecosystem works with a variety of Z-Wave smart home devices. Like many other smart home ecosystems, Nexia has integrated with Amazon Echo. That means that Nexia users can use Alexa to control lights, plugs, thermostats, and more.

Universal Devices ISY Hubs You've probably never heard of Universal Devices, but home automation geeks know the company for its Insteon-compatible ISY ("izzy") hubs. The company offers two hubs: the ISY-994i Series and ISY-994iZw Series. Both offer Insteon compatibility, but the latter adds a Z-Wave radio for those devices. Set up Alexa integration and you'll be able to control lights, door locks, thermostats, and device programs, which make changes to multiple devices at once. HomeSeer Home Controllers HomeSeer offers six different smart home controllers (or hubs) that are geared much more toward home automation geeks than average consumers. With the HomeSeer Amazon Echo integration, users can ask Alexa to control lights, locks, thermostats, garage doors, and security systems. Simple Control Simple Hub Simple Control is primarily focused on A/V and home theater control, but the company's powerful hub and app allow you to control many other devices including entire SmartThings and Insteon systems. The system isn't simple (or cheap), but it allows for a lot of customization. Due to Simple Control's A/V focus, Alexa can control TVs, and even change channels for you. Almond Smart Home WiFi Routers Instead of purchasing a separate smart home hub, Securifi's Almond routers double as smart home hubs and WiFi routers. Two of the Almond routers, Almond+ and Almond 2015, also work with Alexa and the Echo. With their integration, you'll be able to activate scenes and modes through Alexa that you've created with your Almond router.

Locks, Cameras, and Home Security that works with Alexa Credit: August While the security of your front door is not something everyone wants to mess with right off the bat, you better believe that locks are getting smarter, too. Nearly all major lock companies—plus some startups—are getting into the game. Smart locks not only sense your presence (via your smartphone) and unlock automatically. They also allow you to issue temporary digital keys to anyone you'd like to grant temporary entrance into your home. Blink XT Home Security Camera System With a camera configuration that can range from one to five or more cameras depending on your needs, the Blink XT Home Security System works with Alexa as long as you pair it with an Alexa screen device. These weatherproof devices can be used inside or outdoors for ease of installation. August Smart Lock (3rd Gen) The third-generation August Smart Lock is one of the few smart locks that you can lock with Alexa (unlocking is available to all Alexa-compatible smart locks), thanks to a safety feature that requires you to tell Alexa a special PIN code. You can also ask Alexa if the door is locked or unlocked—offering some valuable peace of mind when you're away from home. Scout Alarm While not the only security-related system on this list, Scout Alarm is the only pure security system that connects to Alexa. The company offers a wealth of Alexa commands, including the ability to arm/disarm your system and call for help. Netgear Arlo Security Cameras

Thanks to the Echo Show, you can view live feeds from compatible security cameras on its touchscreen. Netgear is one of the first manufacturers to offer this integration, and our tests found that the Netgear Arlo Pro is the best value outdoor security camera you can buy. Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras

Like the Netgear Arlo cameras, live feeds from Ring doorbells and cameras can also be viewed on the Echo Show. We've tested the Ring Stick Up Cam, which you can read about in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras.

Heating and Cooling that works with Alexa Credit: Nest Amazon recently expanded Alexa's capabilities, adding support for thermostats. Thanks to the Alexa Skills Kit, you can now control the temperature of your home, as well as a few heating and cooling extras. Nest Learning Thermostat Until very recently, this was undoubtedly one of the most sought-after Alexa integrations, spawning numerous IFTTT integrations. For the past few months, you could only control the Next Thermostat through IFTTT or the Wink hub, but now it has been integrated directly with Alexa. Honeywell Lyric Thermostat (via SmartThings Hub) Not one to let startups steal its thunder, long-time thermostat maker Honeywell created its own take on the Nest concept called the Honeywell Lyric Thermostat. The latest version works with Apple HomeKit and now Alexa, thanks to the company's integration with SmartThings. Honeywell Total Connect Comfort Thermostats (via SmartThings Hub) While not as pretty as their cousin, the Lyric thermostat, Honeywell Total Connect Comfort thermostats are just as feature rich, but with a bigger focus on scheduling. And thanks to an official integration with SmartThings, they can now be controlled by Alexa as well. Ecobee4 Smarter WiFi Thermostat The Ecobee3 was the first smart thermostat to integrate directly with Alexa, without the need for a hub. It was also one of the first thermostats to support Apple HomeKit, and now users have a fourth-generation Ecobee to choose from. Sensi WiFi Programmable Thermostat

The Sensi is a less well-known smart thermostat from Emerson, which makes it somewhat surprising that it's the second thermostat to integrate directly with Alexa. The Sensi doesn't have a fancy color screen or an unusual design, but it packs scheduling smarts and internet connectivity into a relatively affordable package. Haiku Home Ceiling Fans

Alexa is now available to control Haiku Home ceiling fans, with the ability to adjust the lights and fan speed. All Haiku fans with the company's SenseMe technology, including its H, I, and L Series fans, work with this new integration. Keen Home Smart Vents (via SmartThings Hub)

If you have trouble regulating heating and cooling to different rooms in your home, Keen Home Smart Vents offer a great solution. They can integrate with your thermostat via Nest, SmartThings, and Lowes' Iris to adjust air flow into individual rooms, preventing them from getting too hot or cold. And when connected to a SmartThings hub, you can also open and close these vents through Alexa.

Automotive accessories that work with Alexa Credit: Automatic The Echo and Alexa are quickly conquering the home, and with new integrations like Ford Sync they're also popping up in our cars and garages. There aren't many compatible devices on the market just yet, but it's only a matter of time until more are released. Automatic The Automatic is a small device that connects to your car's diagnostic port and beams driving data like fuel level, check engine light codes, and more to your smartphone via Bluetooth. With the company's Alexa integration, you can ask Alexa how much fuel you have, where you last parked, and even how much you drove over a given time period. Garageio Garageio is a small, WiFi-enabled device that you can connect to up to three garage doors (depending on the model you buy) to remotely open and close them from your phone. With the Amazon Echo and similar devices, you can open and close your garage doors simply by asking asking Alexa.

Services you already use that work with Alexa Credit: Nest In addition to all the devices that you can control with Alexa, there are plenty of services you can interact with. You can ask Alexa to order you a pizza from Domino's, hail an Uber, check your bank account balance at Capital One, and much more. IFTTT IFTTT (short for If This, Then That) is perhaps the most powerful service you can connect to your Amazon Echo. It's an endlessly flexible middle man that helps Alexa connect to tons of other products and services that don't yet have official Alexa integrations. There are IFTTT "recipes" for Logitech Harmony Home Control, Honeywell Total Connect Comfort thermostats, Xfinity set-top boxes, HP printers, and much, much more. Spotify With Spotify's Amazon Echo integration, you can play and control your Spotify music with your voice. (Assuming Alexa can hear you over the bass drops in the latest Skrillex track, anyway.) Capital One Bank The first banking service to integrate with Alexa, Capital One Bank allows you to ask the assistant to make bill payments, check your account balance, and track your spending. Uber With Alexa's Uber integration, you can hail any type of Uber with your voice. You can also check how far away your Uber is and even cancel the ride. Google Calendar Amazon and Google don't always play nice, but in the spirit of keeping Alexa open, Amazon has added Google Calendar support. This allows you to ask Alexa to check your Google Calendar, as well as add events to it. All you have to do is say, "Alexa, what's on my calendar?" or "Alexa, add an event to my calendar." Domino's The fast pizza chain has always dabbled in new technology, from its online pizza tracker to its order via pizza emoji option. With its new Alexa integration, you can order a pizza from the couch without ever touching your phone. USA TODAY Network Our colleagues at USA TODAY are always finding new ways to tell the news, and that now includes Alexa! USA TODAY offers both a skill where you can ask for the news by section, as well as Flash Briefing integrations for seven different podcasts. The podcasts include I Tell My Husband the News and Cup of Politics, as well as podcasts from three local USA TODAY Network newspapers. 1-800-Flowers.com Need a last-minute order of flowers for someone special? Thanks to an integration with 1-800-Flowers, Alexa can take care of that for you too. All you have to do is tell her what you want to order and she'll have the arrangement taken care of. Kayak The popular travel search site Kayak is the first site of its kind with an Alexa integration, and it adds some pretty nifty features to the assistant's repertoire. You'll be able to ask Alexa to track flights, look up flights, hotels and car rentals, and even find trips within a select budget. HomeAdvisor Similar to Angie's List and Pro.com, HomeAdvisor helps you find plumbers, electricians, and more. Later this year, the service will be releasing a new Alexa integration, allowing you to have Alexa arrange service appointments and call professionals. KidsMD Perhaps one of the coolest Alexa integrations, KidsMD is an Alexa Skill created by Boston Children's Hospital. It allows you to tell Alexa your kids' symptoms and find out whether you need to contact a doctor, as well as determine proper dosing for medicine based on your child's age and weight. Of course, you shouldn't use this in place of seeing a real doctor, but it could help you know if your kids just have a cold, or if something more serious is going on. OurGroceries A popular grocery list app, OurGroceries now allows you to add items to your list with Alexa. If you notice you're out of milk, just holler at Alexa so you won't forget to pick up a carton the next time you're at the supermarket. Pandora Considering the Amazon Echo's built-in Bluetooth speaker, music service integrations are a must. With Pandora integration, Alexa can now play your favorite internet radio stations. iHeartRadio Want to listen to your favorite local radio stations on the Echo? Then you'll want to activate the iHeartRadio integration. TuneIn TuneIn is very similar to iHeartRadio, allowing you to play local stations from across the country. The key difference is that TuneIn also offers news, sports, and talk radio. That means with Alexa, you can listen to CNN, NPR, ESPN Radio, and more. Amazon Prime Music Included with an Amazon Prime account, Prime Music gives you free access to thousands of older songs. And since it's an Amazon product, it only makes sense to be able to use it with the company's virtual assistant.

Miscellaneous (all the other stuff that that works with Alexa) Credit: Rachio There are a few products that work with the Amazon Echo and Alexa but don't fit neatly into any of the above categories. As more products build integrations, we'll be sure to break them out into separate sections. Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 If you've already got an Alexa device but still want the audio power of Sonos, the Play:1, Play:3, and Play:5 speakers are perfect. They can be hardwired to any Echo device with an auxiliary jack (including the second-gen. Echo, the Echo Plus, the Echo Spot, or the Echo Dot), to instantly upgrade them to smart speakers, or you can wirelessly connect to the Sonos One, which has Alexa built right in. Fitbit Want Alexa to help you stay healthy? With the Fitbit integration, you can ask your virtual assistant how many steps you've walked, how many calories you've burned, how well you slept, and much more. Is it that much easier than pushing a button on the wristband or looking at an app? Nah, but it sure is cool. Rachio (3rd Gen)

The first sprinkler system controller to integrate with Alexa, Rachio will let the assistant control sprinkler zones and manage weather delays, making it easy to shut off your sprinklers if there's a sudden summer thunderstorm. ChefSteps Joule

If you use our favorite WiFi-enabled sous vide immersion circulator, the ChefSteps Joule, and you have an Alexa device, you can control your Joule with voice commands. The most useful part of this skill, which must be enabled through the Alexa app and synced with your Joule account, is being able to ask how much time is left on whatever you're cooking. Ooma Telo

In perhaps one of the most innovative Alexa integrations, you can place calls with Alexa via an Ooma Telo internet-connected landline phone. You might scoff at the idea of using a landline, let alone connecting Alexa to one, but the Telo isn't really a "landline." Instead, it places calls over the internet and offers nationwide calling for free, which makes it a pretty compelling option if you still want a home phone.

