How to pre-order all of the new Amazon smart home devices

Amazon unveiled plenty of new Alexa-enabled smart home devices at its fall hardware event on Wednesday, Sept. 28. In addition to new Alexa skills and features, and continued support for Matter, a smart home protocol aimed at unifying smart devices and ecosystems, Amazon announced a new generation of Echo Dot speakers and over-the-air audio improvements to existing smart speakers like the Echo Studio.

From new Echo speakers and Fire TV cubes to the latest in Ring and Blink home security, there's a lot of new beneficial home tech to comb through.

Here's how to pre-order the new Amazon devices for your smart home—and what you need to know about each one.

Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock

Credit: Reviewed / Amazon Meet the new Amazon Echo Dot (left) and Echo Dot with Clock (right).

The popular baseball-sized Echo Dot smart speaker is getting a major upgrade this year with better audio than the previous generation speaker, putting out up to twice the bass and clearer sound quality. The fifth-gen Echo Dot speaker will also be available as the Echo Dot with Clock. The new Echo Dot comes in charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White with a retail price of $49.99, and the Echo Dot with Clock comes in Glacier White or Cloud Blue and retails for $59.99. Both speakers also have a built in temperature sensor and can function as mesh Wi-Fi extenders for Eero systems.

The new Echo Dot line also tout faster response times for tap gestures, Alexa requests, and ultrasound motion detection over the previous generation, but remains the same compact size.

Pre-order at AmazonPre-order at Amazon

Echo Dot Kids

Credit: Reviewed / Amazon The new Echo Dot Kids speakers come in two fun and delightful designs.

The Echo Dot Kids comes in two bright and colorful designs, Owl and Dragon, for kids. The smart speaker comes with one year of Amazon Kids Plus, as well as access to thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, Audible books, songs, and Alexa skills. Both design are available to pre-order for $59.99.

Pre-order at Amazon

Echo Studio

As part of the new Echo speakers, the Echo Studio is getting a slight makeover with a new color offering: Glacier White. Though there are no new hardware improvements to the speaker, an over-the-air upgrade will bring improved sound to all Echo Studio speakers using new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. In addition to its big and crisp Dolby Atmos sound, the Alexa-enabled speaker also functions as a smart home hub for your Zigbee-compatible devices. The Echo Studio is available to pre-order in Glacier White for $199.99.

Pre-order at Amazon

Echo Auto

Credit: Reviewed / Amazon The new version of the Echo Auto is slimmer and comes with more microphones than the previous generation.

The second-gen Echo Auto, an extension of the Echo speaker line that puts Alexa in your car, is slimmer than the previous generation and comes more microphone—a total of five—so Alexa can hear you from anywhere in the car. With the Echo Auto, you can use Alexa to make calls, listen to music, and get hands-free roadside assistance. The device isn't available for pre-order yet, but you can sign up to be notified when the Echo Auto (second-gen) is available.

Sign up at Amazon

Fire TV Cube

Credit: Reviewed / Amazon The new Amazon Fire TV Cube can be controlled hands-free using Alexa.

Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube has some new tricks up its sleeve. The streaming device, which uses infrared blasters in an attempt to integrate virtually any device in your A/V setup with Alexa voice control, now adds improved upscaling for HD content and even pictures, and an extra HDMI port. The new HDMI input, Amazon says, will enhance Alexa integration even further by allowing advanced voice control over devices like your cable box.

Pre-order at Amazon

Fire TV Omni QLED TV Series

We’ve enjoyed Amazon’s recent foray into house-made TVs, and the Omni QLED TV could be the company’s best yet. The Omni QLED offers plenty of notable TV features common in top TVs, such as quantum dot technology for bright and vivid colors, full array local dimming for improved contrast, and HDR support for top formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10+. But the TV also throws in some intriguing extras, such as widgets for calendars and weather as seen in the Echo Show 15, as well as new ambient light sensors to do things like turn the TV on when you walk in the room. That’s a fairly impressive lineup of features at this price.

Fire TV Omni QLED TV series – QLED display with full array local dimming up to 96 zones, Dolby Vision IQ. Custom sensors for ambient features like turning on automatically when you walk into the room in the morning. Also includes Alexa widgets (similar to Echo displays), include memos for family, weather widget, what should I watch widget, among others.

Pre-order at Amazon

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Credit: Reviewed / Amazon The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for preorder now.

If this device looks (and sounds) a lot like the Roku Voice Remote Pro to you, you’re not alone. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing in this case. Amazon’s new add-on Fire TV remote adds similarly useful convenience features, including a finder alert so it won’t get lost, customizable buttons to call up your desired streaming service and even initiate Alexa routines, and a new backlight for easier operation in the dark.

Pre-order at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

Credit: Reviewed / Ring The new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is available in two power sources: Battery or plug-in.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro joins the lineup of other Ring outdoor security cameras with a large focus on motion detection. It comes with Ring's advanced features similar to what you'll find on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 like 3D Motion Detection, Color Pre-Roll, and Bird’s Eye View. The latter is a feature shows an aerial map view of the motion events that occur in front of your camera. The new spotlight camera comes with a siren and audio features so you can clearly hear what's going on outside. The Spotlight Cam Pro comes in battery, solar, and plug-in power options starting at $229.99.

Pre-order at Ring

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus

Credit: Reviewed / Ring The new Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is available in four different power modes: Solar, battery, wired, and plug-in.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is the new and improved version of the Ring Spotlight Cam. Features like a siren, two-way talk, color night vision, and live view are available. When it comes to power modes, you can choose from solar, battery, wired, and plug-in. The camera utilizes Ring's 3D Motion Detection and includes a free 30-day trial of Ring Protect. Prices vary by model and start at $229.99.

Pre-order at Ring

Ring Alarm Panic Button (second-gen)

Credit: Reviewed / Ring The second-gen Ring Alarm Panic Button can be used to call for panic, medical, or fire assistance.

The new second-gen Ring Alarm Panic Button can add an extra layer of protection to your Ring Alarm set up and has a slimmer profile over the previous generation. The small button can be placed on a flat surface, like a nightstand, or mounted to the wall. Ring Alarm system is the best DIY home security system we've tested, and the new panic button works with all generations of Ring security systems.

Pre-order at Amazon

Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount

Credit: Reviewed / Blink The Blink Mini Pan Tilt Mount can be added to existing Blink Mini security cameras or purchased as a bundle with the mount and camera.

For anyone who already owns a Blink Mini security camera, the new Blink Mini Pan Tilt Mount is a useful accessory that can help you see a wide field of view. With the mount, you can track motion by panning the camera from left to right and tilt it up and down using the Blink app. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount is available for pre-order for $29.99, or you can opt the bundle, which includes the mount and Blink Mini security camera, for $59.99.

Pre-order at AmazonPre-order at Amazon

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera

Credit: Reviewed / Blink

The new Blink Wired Floodlight Camera puts out 2,600 lumens of LED light when motion is detected. The camera shows video in 1080p and comes with two-way audio. It has more advanced features than other Blink security cameras, like Person Detection. The floodlight camera also stores videos locally without having to upload them to the cloud. You can opt to store recordings in the cloud when you pay for a Blink Subscription Plan. The camera will be available for pre-order in the next several months for $99.99.

