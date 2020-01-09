This smart sliding glass door is a lazy pet parent’s dream

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Long days at the office can be tough on your four-legged best friend, who have no one there to let them outside for a potty break or a chance to run around the backyard. That's where Wayzn comes in. A "first-of-its-kind" smart sliding glass door opener, which was awarded one of Reviewed’s CES Editors’ Choice Awards, Wayzn is looking to change the game for pet owners and their dogs.

What is Wayzn?

Credit: Wayzn Wayzn fits in most standard sliding door tracks and installs in just a few minutes.

Wayzn is a universal smart sliding door opener—and it’s one of the first smart devices on the market to do just that.

Designed to replace traditional doggie doors, Wayzn is built with motion-detecting sensors that can detect when your dog is near. When motion is detected, Wayzn sends a notification to your phone via the companion app, prompting you to open or close the door for your pooch remotely. The app is free to use and available for iOS and Android devices.

This way, if you’re tied up at the office and your dog needs to go out for a bathroom break or stretch their legs in the backyard, you can easily let them out with the companion app. But it’s not just for pets—you can control the door from the app on your phone if you ever get locked out, too.

How does Wayzn work?

The motion-detecting device that adheres to your existing door setup fits in the track of most standard sliding glass doors, sized 5 ft., 6 ft., and 8 ft. It installs in minutes, requiring zero tools or drilling, unlike typical pet doors that cause permanent damage to your home.

The app-controlled device integrates with smart cameras like Nest, which makes our favorite outdoor smart security camera, and it also works with smart assistants and smart sensors to alert you when your dog is ready to come inside or go out, according to the company.

Wayzn requires a 2.4 GHz WiFi connection (dual-band is OK) and a nearby power outlet to operate (the adapter is included with your purchase).

Is Wayzn secure?

Credit: Wayzn You can open and close Wayzn using your smartphone.

In order to use Wayzn, you’ll need to leave your sliding door unlocked so it can open and close as needed. So, if you’re going to use Wazyn to let your dog in and out, you may want to keep a close eye on your indoor smart security camera or outdoor smart security camera to make sure your dog is the only one coming and going from your home when you aren’t there.

Additionally, Wayzn product is built with a “highly secure Internet of Things platform and architecture,” according to the company.

It’s expected to be available for purchase later this year for $399. However, you can reserve one now from Wayzn.