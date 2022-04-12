Is Yitty, Lizzo's shapewear collection, good as hell? It depends

Want to know a secret? I live by shapewear—or at least, due to genetics, I prefer to. My petite, 5-foot-3-inch frame holds onto stubborn fat in my midsection, and despite trying everything under the sun—from EmSculpt to diets—I haven't been satisfied, and so I resort to foolproof shapewear to create the smoothed-out figure I desire.

Somewhere along the way, I hit the jackpot with Victoria Secret's Sexy Illusion High-Waisted No-Show Thong. Suitable to wear every day, I find this piece versatile enough to work with everything from high-waisted jeans to sheer materials, sucking it and smoothing out my middle.

I had met my match—or I thought I did—until the brand discontinued the thong last year. So when Lizzo announced her new shapewear collection, Yitty, I didn't just walk to test it out—I ran.

Shop Yitty shapewear

What are we wearing? Sign up for the Style Check newsletter for advice, reviews, Q&As with our stylish friends, and more.

What is Yitty, Lizzo's new shapewear collection?

Paying homage to Lizzo's childhood name, the launch of Yitty celebrates a lifelong dream come true. For nearly three years, Lizzo poured her heart and soul into building this brand from the ground up, aiming for it to be size-inclusive and empowering for all wearers. The collection's ethos is based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear.

Lizzo partnered with athletic brand Fabletics to release Yitty, which offers undergarments in sizes XS to 6X. "Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, [Yitty thinks] about it on a spectrum where everyone is included [Yitty] size is their size [...] it's not high, it's not low. It's not big, it's not small. It's just your size," explains Lizzo in a recent press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

To maximize this collection, Lizzo divided it into three distinctive drops. First, Nearly Naked is a lightweight seamless assortment designed to shape and firm your natural curves all day. Next, Mesh Me includes smoothing mesh styles that blend fashion with function, designed to wear as underwear or outerwear. And lastly, Major Label offers an assortment of everyday lifestyle pieces that are super soft, super bossy, and super Yitty.

Lizzo also added a fun musical spin to the product names. The Watch Out For the Big Girls star named the bold colors and prints things like "Tempo Lavender" and "Moody Bitch Taupe." "These color names alone should make you feel like that bitch when you're putting the product on," she says.

What pieces did I test?

I put Lizzo's Yitty collection to the test by trying six pieces, which I received as review samples from the brand.

Credit: Yitty We tested Lizzo's new shapewear collection Yitty.

Nearly Naked Bodysuit in Tempo Lavender in size XS/S, $64.95

Credit: Yitty

Nearly Naked Shaping Cami Tank in Moody Bitch Taupe in size XS/S, $44.95

Credit: Yitty We tested Lizzo's new shapewear collection Yitty.

Nearly Naked Shorts in Moody Bitch Taupe in size XS/S, $49.95

Credit: Yitty

Nearly Naked Shaping Mid-Thigh Bodysuit in Bossed Up Brown in size XS/S, $49.95

Credit: Yitty

Mesh Me Smoothing High Waist Brief in size small, $39.95

Credit: Yitty

Mesh Me Smoothing Bralette, in size small, $59.95

What I like about Yitty

The versatile colors

I'm a major fan of how versatile and outside-the-box Yitty's shapewear is, color-wise. The lilac purple bodysuit is on-trend with the current season, whereas the deep brown is a nice departure from traditional blacks, and this bodysuit could even be worn on its own with, say, jeans. More favorably, the printed blue, yellow, and turquoise floral print isn't something I've seen before in undergarments. The neon yellow background complimented the darker tones of the print, making the flowers pop, and I bet it'll flatter all skin types. This shade looked great against my normally olive skintone, which is at its lightest after a winter of covering up. As a result, I've been more self-conscious about wearing bright colors and washing my skin out. Fortunately, this was anything but the case with Yitty. The lilac purple complimented my hazel green eyes, while the deep brown worked as a focal point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wide range of sizes and comfortable material

While I love how pretty the pieces were from the moment I set eyes on them, I was concerned at first that they wouldn't fit. Yitty ranges from XS to 6X, but the bodysuits, shorts, and cami come in grouped sizing (meaning two sizes together), so I was fearful the XS/S I selected after consulting the size chart would fall short and not fit. Fortunately, I was wrong.

Each piece is made from a blend of recycled nylon, traditional nylon, and elastane and feels flexible and comfortable. Whether I stepped into the bodysuit, bikini, or shorts, the material felt as if it molded to my specific measurements on the fly. Plus, when it came time to undress, the material almost snapped back to its original state---a promising attribute that I hope rings true after repeated wear.

The bodysuits' smooth lines and sweat-wicking ability

The so-called "no-roll engineering" is one of the best aspects apparent in every piece I tried. Whether I jumped up and down, did a push-up, or just sat in my chair, each piece stayed in place without feeling tight or constricting, whether I was wearing the one designed for "shaping" or not. I also loved that if I broke a sweat in these pieces, they remained moisture-wicking and chafe-free. I wore the shaping bodysuit while pedaling on my exercise bike for over an hour and it remained cool and comfortable and snug enough that I felt held in but not constricted. There wasn't a pool of sweat dripping down my body, nor was it hiding in between my legs. Wave goodbye to chafing!

ADVERTISEMENT

What I don't like about Yitty

The overabundance of compression in most pieces

Unfortunately, I found that the self-described medium compression was far too snug and did more harm than good in almost every piece, except for the two bodysuits. Compression is supposed to suck you in and smooth out your body in all without making you feel overly squeezed, especially a medium-tier version. I found the material and cuts unnecessarily tight, and as someone who prefers compression leggings for working out, this came as a shock.

Moreover, I didn't just find that this tightness wasn't just uncomfortable, but the wide, tight bands at the bottom of the bralette and the top of the briefs created unflattering rolls on the Mesh Me bralette and brief set, right under the boob area and above the hip section—who wants that?. And going up to a larger size would've just made them ill-fitting in a different way—the fabric is so strong that I can't imagine the compression would be that much less, yet the bands would've likely come closer together on my torso, yielding an even more dramatic muffin-top effect between the two pieces.

The length

Due to my short, 5-foot-3 frame, it's a challenge to find clothes of the right length, and unfortunately, I didn't hit the jackpot when it came to four out of the six pieces I tested.

The most unflattering? The Nearly Naked shaping cami and shorts. I found both pieces unflattering and oddly cut. The shaping cami was excessively long and came down past my behind, and thanks to the no-roll engineering, it stayed there. There was no way to tuck this cami into jeans (it was too long), and there was no way to wear it tucked out of your outfit, as it was almost as long as a minidress. More unflattering: the bodice's seams create a strange outline around the breast area, and the lack of support and padding took it further. As someone with a smaller chest, I wanted to forgo a bra, yet there wasn't enough coverage to not wear one. Furthermore, if you did wear one, you'd be left with twice the amount of straps to hide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nearly Naked shorts mimic Spanx, but unfortunately, that's a major "no" in my book. What I hate about Spanx is that the mid-length style of the legs doesn't work for shorter ladies; you can't wear them with anything but knee-length dresses, and when you do, if the material is too sheer, you can see them through it. I found the same issues here; with Yitty's shorts, the medium compression made this piece thick and highly unwearable.

Is Yitty good as hell?

Not for me—but it could be for you

My verdict? When it comes to Lizzo's new shapewear, Yitty won't exactly have you looking good as hell.

Out of the six pieces I tested, I can only see myself wearing two on repeat: the Nearly Naked Shaping Bodysuit and the Nearly Naked Shaping Mid-Thigh Bodysuit. Both of Yitty's bodysuits provide a thong cut back suitable to wear line-free with tailored pants or high-waisted shorts. I love this feature almost as much as I appreciate how versatile the brown color of the shaping version is with my wardrobe. It looks great under a romper or on its own, paired with an oversized jacket.

Aside from that, the matching Mesh Me bralette and high-waist brief and the Nearly Naked Shaping Cami Tank and shorts were all unflattering and unforgiving on my body. I could see them possibly working for taller individuals, as my main complaint was how their respective lengths didn't work on my shorter frame, but I also felt the compression was way stronger than what I'd describe as "medium," making all those pieces uncomfortably binding.

The bottom line: If you love Lizzo or you know you like super-compressive shapewear and your body is different from mine, there's no harm in giving the Yizzy line a try—but I personally suggest starting (and possibly ending) with the bodysuits.

Shop Yitty shapewear

ADVERTISEMENT

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published