HP just released its holiday gift guide—here's what our laptop expert recommends

HP makes some of the best laptops you can buy right now—the best affordable laptop, the best laptop for students, the best gaming laptop, etc. We wrote about the best gifts you can buy from HP, but the brand just announced its own holiday gift guide highlighting all the products you should consider gifting this year.

Our laptop expert, Executive Editor TJ Donegan, took a look at the list and picked out the best gifts we've tested ourselves. Here are our picks for the best gifts to buy from the HP holiday gift guide:

1. Our favorite laptop: The HP Envy

Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan Best HP gifts: HP Envy

The HP Envy is, hands down, our favorite laptop from HP right now. It tops the charts in many of our roundups thanks to its incredible speed, fast performance, and budget-friendly cost. "It's a fantastic laptop for students, professionals, or anyone that needs a highly portable, powerful laptop at a great price," TJ writes in his full review of the HP Envy.

Among the many positives this machine boasts, we found it had great battery life, impressive performance, and a powerful processor. The display is drastically better than HP models from previous years, and we absolutely loved the improved keyboard feel and performance. This is our top recommendation for students and budget-conscious buyers, and it makes a great gift for anyone on your list who needs a serious laptop upgrade.

Get the HP ENVY x360 Laptop starting at $819.99

2. One of the best laptops for business: The HP Dragonfly

Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan Best HP gifts: HP Dragonfly

The HP Dragonfly is more expensive than the HP Envy, but it packs a lot more bang for that buck. This model wowed TJ with its lightweight, stunning battery life, and seriously killer keyboard. "The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is simply the best business-class laptop we’ve ever tested," TJ writes in his review of the HP Dragonfly.

This one is best suited for any business professionals on your shopping list who need a high-quality laptop for remote work, especially if they need high-speed, great performance, and extended battery life. If you've got the funds, we recommend splurging on the Dragonfly.

Get the HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook PC starting at $1,961.80

3. The best laptop for gamers: The HP Omen

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Best HP gifts: HP Omen

If your giftee will be downloading the year's best PC games, you need an impressive gaming laptop with fast speeds and a high-quality display. Our favorite gaming laptop is the HP Omen X 2S, which is the big sister to the model on the HP gift guide. The Omen 15t is cheaper by about $1,000 and still delivers the quality and function any gamer would need.

Get the HP OMEN 15t-dh100 starting at $929.99

4. A stunning laptop with excellent performance: The HP Spectre

Credit: Reviewed / TJ Donegan Best HP gifts: HP Spectre

We are huge fans of the HP Spectre, our favorite 13-inch laptop right now (that's right—it's better than the MacBook Pro). "The HP Spectre x360 has everything we look for in a premium laptop: jaw-dropping design, all-day battery life, top-of-the-line speed, and enough creature comforts that you don't mind shelling out the extra money—especially compared to the much more expensive entry-level MacBook Pro models that tend to define most people's concept of a "high-end" laptop," TJ wrote in the HP Spectre review.

This model is more expensive than the HP Envy, but not by much. If you have a giftee that needs a next-class, high-quality laptop, the Spectre is worth the splurge.

Get the HP Spectre x360 starting at $1,199.99

5. A customizable dream PC: The HP Envy All-in-One

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: HP Envy All-in-One

TJ hasn't tested the HP Envy All-in-One yet, but he's itching to get his hands on this beefier Envy model. It takes everything we love about the HP Envy laptop and transforms it into a standalone PC, complete with an Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB HDD storage, and a 4K UHD display. This one makes a great gift for the one on your list who's serious about their computer setup.

The beauty of an all-in-one like this is you get everything you need in one simple package: a 32-inch 4k screen, keyboard and mouse, a fast processor, tons of storage, and even a graphics card capable of playing modern video games. "If you need a desktop the whole family can use for remote school or work, this is perfect," TJ says.

Get the HP ENVY All-in-One 32-a1035 PC starting at $1,799.99

6. A printer you can activate with your voice: The HP Tango X

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: HP Tango X printer

Our smart home editor, Sarah Kovac, loves the smart HP Tango X printer. This model is Alexa-enabled, so your giftee can control their printer with their voice, which is frankly, cool. This makes a great gift for anyone on your list who wants a printer that's just gorgeous—it comes with a linen cover and looks as much like home decor as it does a printer.

But aside from aesthetics, this printer is also incredibly fast and efficient. It can easily connect to nearly any smart device in your home and print on command, meaning it's a great gift for anyone who loves taking (and printing) photos with their phone.

Get the HP Tango X with Indigo Linen Cover for $199.99

7. An eGift card to the HP Store

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: HP Store gift card

Can you really ever go wrong with a gift card? If you're shopping for someone picky about their laptop specs, it may be worth getting a loaded gift card that they can use to fund all or part of their next great PC purchase. You can let your giftee pick out their own features to build the computer of their dreams, and if the words "Intel core" and "3.9 GHz" sound like gibberish to you, a gift card may be the safest bet.

Get an HP Store gift card starting at $10

