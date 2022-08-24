Apple MacBook Pro 13 M2 vs MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro: Which should you buy?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The gap between Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro and MacBook Pro 13 M2 is smaller than their price difference suggests. While the Pro 14 does pack more processing power, ports, and features, it also costs $800 more at its base configuration. We’ve broken down the differences between the two models so you can decide whether you should spring for the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 or settle for the M2 MacBook Pro 13.

Features

Credit: Reviewed / Joanna Nelius / Adrien Ramirez While you can expect the usual Apple features, they both offer some unique hardware features.

The MacBook Pro 13 has a Touch Bar and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. While the Touch Bar, a configurable strip in place of physical buttons, is a pro or con depending on whom you ask, there's no denying the MacBook Pro 13 would benefit from more ports. Meanwhile, while the Touch Bar is a versatile tool, it could leave you in a bind if your MacBook freezes up and you need your function row to fix it.

The MacBook Pro 14 ups the ante with a Magsafe charging port, a full-size physical function row, three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card slot, and an HDMI 2.1 port. If you edit a lot of photos or videos, the SD card slot proves massively helpful to edit footage directly on your card. With extra Thunderbolt ports and the HDMI port, the MacBook Pro 14 also supports one more external display than the MacBook Pro 13, at up to 6K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

The MacBook Pro 13’s 720p webcam is good for web calls. Despite the relatively low resolution, the picture is clear and the colors are true to life in a well-lit room. However, the MacBook Pro 14’s 1080p webcam is better, with not only a higher resolution but also additional image processing for a more attractive result.

Our pick: MacBook Pro 14

Display performance

Both the MacBook Pro 13 and 14 have incredible displays with excellent color accuracy, contrast, and full coverage of the P3 color gamut. Where they differ is in their max brightness, refresh rate, and resolution.

The MacBook Pro 13’s 2560 x 1600p LED screen is sharp and easy to read, and its peak 500 nit brightness is perfect for just about any kind of media. The 60Hz refresh rate renders motion smoothly, but it’s a downgrade from the MacBook Pro 14 display’s 120Hz refresh rate.

The MacBook Pro 14’s mini LED display reaches a peak of 1000 nits for HDR content, and its higher 3024 x 1964p resolution renders images beautifully. However, 500 nits is already extremely bright, so 90% of the time you’ll never make full use of the 1000 nits. The slightly higher resolution is offset by the bigger screen size (13.3 inches versus 14.1 inches) and the infamous “notch," a cutout in the center of the top bezel that houses the webcam, interrupts the display screen.

Most general users won’t be making full use of the MacBook Pro 14’s higher refresh rate or brightness since they’re best suited to intense videography or gaming. Both screens have excellent color gamut coverage and calibration out of the box, and most content looks incredible on both displays.

Our pick: Tie

Performance

Credit: Reviewed / Joanna Nelius It's all about the processor.

The MacBook Pro 13’s M2 processor generally performs better than the older M1 processor and worse than the M1 Pro processor. Simply put, the MacBook Pro 14’s M1 Pro processor has more cores than the M2 processor, which means that multithreaded processes should be notably faster on it.

When we tested the M2 MacBook Pro 13 and the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14, the Pro 14 was about 15% faster in multicore benchmarks like Geekbench 5 and Cinebench R23. Meanwhile, the M2 was 15% faster than the standard M1 processor it replaced. The M2’s individual cores are slightly faster than the M1 Pro’s cores, but the gap in single core performance between the M1 Pro and M2 is only 7%. Both the M2 and M1 Pro are faster than most of Intel’s and AMD’s processors.

For an example, the M2 beats out processors like the Acer Swift X’s AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED’s Intel Core i5-1240P processors by about 10% to 15% in Geekbench 5 in multicore performance. But even the M1 Pro can’t keep up with the higher-end processors in the best Windows laptops, like the Razer Blade 14 or MSI Summit E16 Flip.

Integrated graphics performance is about the same between the M2 and M1 Pro. (The M1 Pro is better, but not significantly so.) Both processors would be fine for simpler games like Fortnite or Minecraft, but something more intense like Shadow of the Tomb Raider or Warhammer III would struggle to get more than 60 frames per second (fps) without turning graphics settings down to medium.

If you’re planning to run a lot of graphics-intensive tasks on your laptop, like 3D modeling or gaming, you’d be better off looking at laptops with a discrete graphics card like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro.

However, the MacBook Pro 14’s M1 Pro does carry a trick up its sleeve in the form of the ProRes engine, which is dedicated processing power for video encoding and decoding. With it, video work runs notably smoother on the M1 Pro than it does on the M2. For video production and processing, the M1 Pro’s extra cost pays off.

Our pick: MacBook Pro 14

Configurations and pricing

If you need more than 24GB of memory or 2TB of storage, you’ll need to get a MacBook Pro 14, which can go up to 64GB of memory and 8TB of storage.

At base configuration, the MacBook Pro 13 comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, which feels a bit tight these days for intensive work (especially for a $1,300 laptop). Meanwhile, the base MacBook Pro 14 has 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage for $1,999 (although we’ve seen it on sale for $200 off). A similarly configured MacBook Pro 13 would cost $1,699.

If you have the time and money to wait for a sale on the MacBook Pro 14, the extra hundred dollars would be worth the upgrade. But if you’re choosing between the base models at full retail value, it’s hard to argue against the MacBook Pro 13’s close-enough performance for a significantly cheaper price tag.

Our pick: MacBook Pro 13

And the winner is…

Credit: Reviewed / Joanna Nelius Hint: It can also be used for gaming.

For most people, the MacBook Pro 13 is the more practical pick.

The Pro 13's performance is almost as good as the MacBook Pro 14’s in most use cases (the difference is 10-15%) and its 2K LED display has great color coverage and contrast that beat out most laptops. You will have to settle for just two Thunderbolt ports and a 720p webcam over the 14-inch model’s 1080p webcam, but you’ll save hundreds of dollars. Unless you really hate the Touch Bar or see yourself spending a lot of time in Adobe Premiere, the MacBook Pro 13 will meet your needs and more.

Even so, the $1,999 MacBook Pro 14 does offer significant upgrades over the $1,299 MacBook Pro 13. Videographers and other visual creatives will get a lot of mileage from the MacBook Pro 14’s extra bright OLED display, extra ports (including an SD card slot and an HDMI port), and its extra video processing engine.

For everyone else, the MacBook Pro 13 offers the better value.

