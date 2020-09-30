Here's how to pre-order Google's new Pixel 5, Nest speaker, and Chromecast

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

‘Tis the season for new devices. One week after Amazon rolled out their new line of Echo and Fire TV devices, Google announced slew of new devices, including the much-anticipated Pixel 5.

Also new for 2020 is the completely redesigned Nest smart speaker, Nest Audio, and an upgraded Chromecast (now with Google TV). We’re just as excited as you are to play with Google’s new gadgets, but first to the important details. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s new hardware—and how to pre-order before it all sells out.

Pixel 5

Credit: Google The Pixel 5 comes with wireless and reverse wireless charging, so you can use it to power up your Pixel Buds when you're on-the-go.

Brand new to the Pixel lineup is Google's Pixel 5. As Google's flagship smartphone, it's the sleekest yet. It's water resistant, comes with 8GB of RAM, and a new ultra-wide lens on the back. The Pixel 5 comes loaded with a 4080 mAh battery, versus the 4's 2800 mAh. It supports 5G networks, has an almost-nonexistent top bezel, and a 90 Hz refresh rate (same as the Pixel 4).

ADVERTISEMENT

Smartphones these days are just cameras that can text, so it comes as no surprise that the Pixel 5 is heavy on the camera specs and photography features. While the previous Pixel had a 16 MP rear camera, a telephoto lens, an 8 MP front camera, and the ability to capture video in 4K, the new Pixel 5 has a 16 MP ultra-wide rear camera lens. The new Pixel also has new photography features like HDR+ bracketeering for clearer images, Background Blur technology to capture photos in low light, and Portrait Light that can illuminate subjects even when they're backlit.

The Pixel 5 comes with new video stabilization modes, including Cinematic Pan, Locked, and Active to help capture better video. Another new feature is Extreme Battery Saver, which lets you choose which apps you want to leave on and which ones you want to pause to conserve battery life for up to 48 hours. It's also equipped with Google's new Hold for Me feature, which uses Google Assistant to wait on hold for you and use AI to notify you when someone is on the line and ready to talk.

The Pixel 5 comes in two colors: Sorta Sage and Just Black, and will be available starting Oct. 15.



Pre-order the Pixel 5 from the Google Store starting at $699

Pixel 4A 5G

Credit: Google The Pixel 4A 5G is one of two new 5G Pixel smartphones announced by Google for 2020.

Google also announced the Pixel 4A 5G, which touts a larger edge-to-edge 6.2-inch OLED display and more powerful battery life than the Pixel 4A. It's also faster thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Google's new Pixel 4A phone comes with a 3885 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the Pixel 5, the new Pixel 4A 5G features a 12-megapixel dual-pixel and 16-megapixel ultra wide rear camera lens. It's the more affordable 5G option announced at Google's hardware event, however, the phone shares many of the same software features like Hold For Me and Extreme Battery Saver, which are also expected to be available on older Pixel phones down the road.

The Pixel 4A 5G is available in two colors: white and black, and is slated to ship in November.



Pre-order the Pixel 4A 5G from the Google Store starting at $499

Chromecast with Google TV

Credit: Google The all-new Chromecast with Google TV is available in three colors: Snow, Sky, and Sunrise.

Rumors have been swirling for months about Google's newly revamped Chromecast device and we’re finally getting a first look at what it has to offer. New to the streaming device is Google TV's all-new operating system, Google TV. As part and parcel, for the first time ever, Chromecast finally comes with a remote control to go along with its new interface. This is a game changer for Chromecast users. Previously, Chromecast only allowed you to stream to your TV from a phone, tablet, or computer.

Similar to Roku, Google’s Chromecast remote comes with a few preset buttons for easy access to YouTube, Netflix, and Google Assistant, as well as a handy navigation wheel. Popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Sling, and more are available on the new Chromecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google TV looks pretty similar to Apple TV and offers standard fare like a Watchlist feature that lets you bookmark movies, shows, and more to watch later. There's also a new For You feature that curates content for you based on movies and shows you've watched before. The device streams 4K/HDR content at up to 60 Hz, including Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Audio passhthrough.

You can also use the new Chromecast to check in on Nest doorbells and cameras. The new Chromecast with Google TV is available for purchase now and comes in three colors: Snow, Sky, and Sunrise.



Get the Chromecast with Google TV from Best Buy for $49.99

Nest Audio

Credit: Google The new Nest Audio smart speaker comes with Google Assistant built-in.

We haven’t seen a new Google Home speaker since its release way back in 2016 and now Google is giving its OG smart speaker a major upgrade with the release of the Nest Audio. Promising to deliver smooth, rich sound, the new speaker features a built-in 19-millimeter tweeter and 75-millimeter mid-woofer for superb, bass-rumbling sound that can be paired with other Nest speakers for multi-room audio. According to Google, the new Nest Audio delivers 50% more bass than the original Google Home speaker for "clearer, fuller, more natural sound."

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker keeps the same fabric-wrapped look of previous Google speakers like the Nest Mini, but it takes on a more unique oval-shaped design and it’s taller than many other smart speakers on the market. It doesn't appear to come with any USB-C or auxiliary input ports, but it supports WiFi and Bluetooth connections. There's also a mute switch on the back of the speaker that can be toggled on and off.



Pre-order the Nest Audio from Best Buy for $99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.