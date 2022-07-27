This security system has your back if you’re physically disabled

Home should be your safe place; the place where you can unwind, relax, close the door, and forget about the stress of a long day. Your house should feel safe, and so should navigating it. But for a long time, individuals with disabilities haven’t always been afforded the same level of security or convenience due to barriers in accessibility. As a person with the physical disability called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and the mother of a son with autism, that shortcoming in home safety had always bothered me. These days, Vivint is leading the way in destroying accessibility barriers by blending home security with home automation and tying it all into the Google Nest platform.

What is Vivint security?

Credit: Reviewed / Eden Strong/ Vivint Home Security The home camera is the size of this cute penguin plushie!

Vivint is what you get when you merge smart home technology with a home security monitoring system. The system offers state-of-the art cameras that allow you to see both the inside and outside of your home (even when it’s dark). With flood sensors and video doorbells, glass break, motion, fire, and carbon monoxide detection, and a 24/7 security monitoring team, I believe Vivint is the gold standard when it comes to accessible home security systems.

But what makes Vivint stand out from the rest are the smart home technology features it offers. From smart lighting to door locks, to thermostat control, Vivint’s platform allows you to control many of your home’s features directly from their app. Do you want to set your lights to turn on and off on a schedule? Close your garage door and lock your front door while lying in bed? Do you want to be alerted if you forgot to close your garage door, your front door opens, or if someone is walking through your backyard?

Vivint is watching your home even when you aren’t, but the best part of Vivint is that it can be paired with Google Nest, bringing with it a host of accessible ways for individuals with disabilities to access home security and smart home control without having to overcome too many barriers.

How Vivint Security works with Google Nest

Whole home automation has been on the rise for quite some time, with Google Nest being a popular option when selecting smart home products. Yet, although Google is a familiar platform for many people, Vivint is often easier to get started with because they are a one-stop-shop when it comes to having a professional evaluate your lifestyle and recommend products that suit your needs. Following a professional installation, they then provide 24/7 monitoring all within one singular Vivint platform rather than dealing with multiple sub-contracted companies.

But you don’t need to choose one or the other, because even if you already have Google Nest products and are simply looking to boost it to a whole-home security and automation system, or you already have Vivint and just want to add an exciting Nest thermostat you picked up at your local store, both platforms perfectly complement the features that each offer, without causing a disruption in the way either operates. In fact, when both systems are paired together, the options for accessibility are extraordinary.



Why pairing Vivint and Google together brings accessibility to your home

Control your home with verbal commands

Credit: Reviewed / Eden Strong / Vivint Home Security When paired with the ease of voice commands, these sensors are a powerful safety tool.

Easily being able to control the features in your home is a significant requirement for feeling safe and comfortable. But, for individuals with mobility limitations that may prevent them from moving freely around their house or using their hands to access its components, it can be a difficult task. That’s where the beauty of the Vivint and Nest mashup comes into play, because, when paired together, you can verbally control anything in a home that a smart product is connected to.

“Hey Google, lock my front door.”

“Hey Google, turn my lights off.”

“Hey Google, turn my thermostat up to 75 degrees.”

Commands like these can even be given to a Google Nest Mini or Amazon Echo if you’d like additional points for voice access. When you remove the requirement that mobility be a necessary ability to utilize the features in a home, the home becomes an easier place to exist within.

Auditory Feedback and Reminders

Knowing what temperature a thermostat is set to or if a security system is armed shouldn’t be a guessing game just because someone has a visual limitation. That’s why it’s so immensely helpful that, when Vivint is paired with Google Nest, it can provide auditory information that removes the barrier of needing sight to access a home’s features.

“Hey Google, tell me what my thermostat is set to.”

“Hey Google, is my system armed?”

“Hey Google, is the light on?”

Knowledge is power, and easily being able to access important information shouldn’t be a privilege. With Vivint and Nest, it’s a given.

Visual alerts for safety

Credit: Reviewed / Eden Strong The smartphone app will give you visual alerts for ease and comfort.

Safety and security in a home is everything, but for people with hearing differences, not noticing an important alert or alarm can be devastating to their safety and well-being.

With smart home products that all speak to each other and provide information in one streamlined app, it’s as easy as looking at your phone to know if a Vivint glass break sensor or camera has detected that a window has been broken, a Google Nest fire alarm is sounding, a front door has been opened, someone is lingering in your backyard, or even if water is rising in the basement.

Vivint and Nest products talk to each other—even if you can’t hear them—and then visually provide all that information in a display you can read on the app.

Supervision for freedom with cameras and sensors

Credit: Reviewed / Eden Strong / Vivint Home Security When Vivint is all paired up, you can rest easy knowing your front door will be monitored 24/7.

Everyone appreciates personal privacy, and the best place to get that is in your own home. But when cognitive or learning differences come into play, challenges may arise when an individual requires monitoring, yet still desires the same opportunities to have a little space.

Vivint is well known for being a key player in the autism community (they even offer a discount), and they work hard to design and provide whole-home automation systems that aid families in protecting their loved ones with autism or any cognitive differences. From cameras that can provide the physical space of privacy while still allowing a family member to watch, listen, monitor, and even talk to them through the app, to sensors that immediately alert if an exterior door has been opened and an elopement is occurring, Vivint has your back.

And it’s not just safety that Vivint has in mind, it’s also accessibility. When paired with Google Nest, users have access to all kinds of features such as timers that can be used in task transitions and scheduled reminders to do things such as brush teeth or take medications. The whole system aids families in the work that they are already doing to provide independence to an autistic or neurotypically diverse loved one, while remaining within the parameters of safety.



