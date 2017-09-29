The Best Cookie and Baking Sheets of 2021

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar The Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet is the best baking sheet we've tested.

Best Overall Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet There’s a reason this American-made baking sheet tops charts around the internet. It’s lightweight, large enough to fit more than a dozen cookies, and easy to clean. Measuring 12 by 17 inches, we’re confident we can use it to cook enough vegetables for a small crowd—or for ourselves with plenty of leftovers. Even covered with goodies, this tray is light enough to hold with one hand while you scoop whatever you’re making onto a waiting plate. Our biggest concern was cleaning. While the pizza slid off easily, cookies and vegetables took a bit more work and left a bit of residue. However, everything heavy duty came off with a few minutes of soaking. We recommend parchment paper or a Silpat mat to ensure that nothing sticks. Given the high-quality construction, if you take care of this pan—wash it by hand and don’t even think about touching it with a metal spatula or fork—there's no reason why it shouldn't last for ages. Pros Versatile

Distributes heat evenly

Large and lightweight Cons Lining (parchment, foil, Silpat) recommended

$14.00 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin The Great Jones Holy Sheet is the best baking sheet for baking cookies thanks to its size and nonstick surface.

Best for Cookies Great Jones Holy Sheet Great Jones makes high-performing products across the board, and Holy Sheet is no exception. Its nonstick coating is silky smooth and super easy to clean with a little soap, water, and little-to-no elbow grease. This pan is a can’t-miss for folks who bake cookies often. During testing, we easily fit 12 cookies on this baking sheet and were impressed with how evenly they cooked on the tops and bottoms. It’s a great size for cooking mini frozen pizzas, and we were able to squeeze a 14-inch pizza on it with the pizza hanging over the edges just a bit. Pizza and roasted veggies slid off the pan with ease, and while you can use nonstick spray or lining if you want to preserve this beautiful pan for as long as possible, we didn’t notice any discoloration during our testing. It’s slightly more expensive for a single sheet pan, but it’s well-made, easy on the eyes, and we think the price is justified for the superior performance. Pros Nonstick

Bakes evenly

Attractive

Easy to clean Cons None we could find

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar We cooked pizza and veggies in the pans to really get a sense for what it's like to use them.

The Tester

Hi, I’m Madison Trapkin, the kitchen and cooking editor here at Reviewed. I have a huge sweet tooth and chocolate chip cookies are one of my favorite treats, so a good baking sheet is essential in my home. By no means am I a professional baker, but I’ve tested everything from boxed cake mixes to pie dishes (further proof of my affinity for sugar).

And I’m Bethany, an avid home baker and freelancer for Reviewed. I’ve been terrorizing my mother in the kitchen since I was too small to hold a baking sheet straight. Now an adult, I regularly bake too many cookies, and weekly roast vegetables and other delights for dinner.

The Tests

To find our winner, we tested seven baking sheets of various styles (rimmed, rimless, AirBake, nonstick), materials (aluminum, aluminized steel, carbon steel, steel), and sizes. We used each pan to cook various baked goods, including frozen pizzas, sugar cookies, and mixed veggies and scored each based on size, weight, warp resistance, ease of food removal, how much effort it took to clean, and the overall experience of using the pan.

Size is an important factor in a baking sheet, particularly if you’re only planning to own one. So we judged the baking sheets on how many cookies comfortably fit, whether or not a frozen pizza would squeeze in, and of course whether or not they would fit in a standard oven.

While I don’t mind a baking sheet with a bit of weight—solid construction means it’s less likely to warp—a heavy sheet is tough to hold on to. We tested how easy it was to handle each tray with one hand, and whether you could hold the sheet comfortably while also removing your food to settle on the cooling rack.

We also judged the nonstick factors after cooking. Specifically, how easy was it to remove things from the tray? And how easy was it to clean?

Through it all, we paid close attention to the overall experience of using each pan. Was it easy to grab? Did it hold food securely? Was baking even? The worst thing you can do for your kitchen is stock it with equipment that you don’t like, so I asked the above questions with an eye towards which pan I would be happy to use every day.

How to Clean Baking Sheets

First, measure 1/4 cup of baking soda and 1/4 cup of vinegar. Then, evenly spread the baking soda on the baking sheet and pour vinegar on the baking sheet and let the ingredients react to each other. In a sink, submerge the baking sheet in hot water and let it sit for half an hour to 45 minutes. Drain the sink and scrub away the grime or dirt with steel wool. Finally, wash the sheet with regular soap and water and let dry.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar We tested nonstick capabilities and how easy each pan was to clean.

Other Baking Sheets We Tested

Farberware Nonstick Bakeware 11-Inch x 17-Inch Cookie Pan This baking sheet's aggressively nonstick surface was a breeze to clean with everything we tested, and it had slightly extended side rims that made it easy to remove from the oven. However, this pan warped notably at higher heats, leaving me doubtful that it would last a long time in an active kitchen. Pros Good nonstick coating

Cleans up easily Cons Warps at high heat

$43.49 from Overstock

USA Pan Half Sheet Pan Unlike the other smooth-bottomed sheets, this pan had some curves. Specifically, the bottom was corrugated. While this didn’t cause things to cook any differently, it made it trickier to clean, as there were more corners where grease could hide. Luckily the nonstick coating works well. The pan bakes well and offers lots of space for your meal, but is also on the heavier side. For that reason, it’s solidly in the middle of our list. Pros Spacious

Bakes well Cons Difficult to clean

Hefty

$27.24 from Walmart

Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick Cookie/Jelly-Roll Pan The solid construction and smooth nonstick coating of this pan would have won my heart, if only it wasn't so small! Just a few inches longer than a sheet of paper, this pan was the smallest we tested—and the difference was noticeable. Cookies baked nicely and slid off easily, but I couldn't fit many on the sheet. A standard-sized frozen pizza wouldn't fit either, and I had to balance it precariously on the rim of the sheet, rather than the bottom, where it proceeded to ooze into a folded rectangle during baking. If you want a baking sheet sized for an incredibly small oven, or one that will fit nicely on crowded counters, this is your sheet. But if you want to make a regular amount of food with it, you'll be sorely disappointed. Pros Solid construction

Nonstick coating holds up well Cons Small

$12.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Artisan Professional Classic Aluminum Baking Half Sheet Pan with Lip This sheet looked almost exactly like the Nordic Ware, but warped at 400°F and made hilarious popping noises after I took it out of the oven to cool. It also fell victim to a classic aluminum pan pitfall, which is looking not-quite-clean after washing. I worry about how easily it seemed to pick up scratches just from sliding in and out of my oven. If you buy this one, treat it carefully, with a plastic or silicone spatula rather than a metal one (which I recommend with all pans, anyway). And while I wouldn’t warn you to avoid this sheet altogether, I would caution you to only use it with parchment paper and at lower oven temperatures. Pros Good-looking Cons Prone to warping and scratches

Looks worn quickly

$23.12 from Wayfair

Anolon Advanced Cookie Sheet with Silicone Grips, 10" x 15" If you’re interested in a baking sheet with extra comfy handles, this one could be right for you. It’s important to note that this is a half-size sheet pan, so while it’ll be easier to store it won’t fit tons of food. In fact, we couldn’t cram a 14-inch pizza on here during testing no matter how hard we tried. That said, this pan is really easy to clean and distributes heat evenly so that cookies turn out perfectly golden brown. Pros Comfortable to grip

Sturdy

Easy to clean Cons Small

Heavy

$14.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Vollrath Half-Size Wear-Ever Heavy-Duty Aluminum Sheet Pan This no-frills baking sheet is just fine. It’s affordable, but you'll need to use non-stick cooking spray or some sort of liner to avoid sticking, which means an extra step every time you use it. During testing we experienced slight warping at 400°F, but that’s not uncommon for aluminum. This sort of sheet pan is common in restaurant kitchens, so the “half-size” in its name is a bit misleading as this 18-by-19-inch pan is technically half the size of a 18-by-26-inch commercial baking sheet. In reality, this pan is a great size for the home cook, assuming you’re in the market for an ultra-budget option and don’t care about build quality. Pros Affordable

Great size for cookies or roasted vegetables Cons Needs non-stick cooking spray or lining

Warps at at 400°F

