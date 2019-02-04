The Best Personal Blenders of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Best Overall Ninja Fit While it was a close race to the top, Ninja’s most basic model of their Nutri-Ninja, the Fit, ultimately earned its place as our favorite personal blender. It’s the Goldilocks of the category: not too big and powerful, not too small and weak, but just right. We were impressed by its speed and strength when whipping up fruit smoothies, which turned out smooth as can be, and its 700-watt motor’s relatively low noise level while grinding away. While the blender’s design isn’t visually stunning, it’s black-and-silver base is sleek and unassuming and, most importantly, small and light enough to easily be stored away. The blender’s 16-oz. containers with measurement marks are similarly sleek and perfectly transportable (they come with tight travel lids!) for on-the-go sipping. The Fit requires users to hold the container down or use the “pulse” method while blending, but this precaution works to prevent motor burn-out and means the blender will last longer than many of its counterparts. It’s so fast, you might not even notice. As a proud owner of the Fit for seven months, I can attest to its capabilities throughout daily use (and misuse). I’ve used it to mix up smoothies and shakes, blend butternut squash soup, whip up salad dressing and dips, and even grind granulated sugar into powdered sugar. While I don’t recommend that last one, the Nutri-Ninja Fit has taken everything I’ve thrown at it in stride. If you’re looking for a multi-purpose personal blender that’s portable and powerful in equal measure, this is your guy. Pros Fast and efficient

Durable

Easy to transport and store Cons No buttons or automatic programs

Limited volume $49.99 from Amazon

$59.51 from Walmart

$49.99 from Target

$49.99 from Home Depot

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Best for Smoothies Magic Bullet Blender 11-Piece Set If you’re on the hunt for a basic personal blender that will provide your daily smoothie/health shake and nothing else, consider the classic, oft-imitated Magic Bullet. Fast, simple, and very transportable, the Magic Bullet is designed with busy people in mind. While it only has a 250-watt motor, it’s strong enough to handle frozen fruit and most other ingredients with the appropriate amount of liquid added to the blending container. Throughout testing, the Magic Bullet produced some of the silkiest smoothies with the least fuss. Thanks to their cylindrical shape (no crevices!), its blending containers were also a breeze to clean. Unlike the Nutri-Ninja, the Magic Bullet can also be turned on and remain on without being held down, an appealing convenience. This blender belonged to one of my housemates, and I used it to make smoothies most days for a full year. For the price, wattage, and functionality, you won’t find anything better. Pros Very affordable

Easy to clean

Blends smoothly Cons No buttons or automatic programs

Low wattage that can't handle hard ingredients $29.99 from Amazon

$39.88 from Walmart

$29.99 from Home Depot

$29.99 from Kohls

How We Tested

The Tester

Hi, I’m Cassidy, Reviewed’s kitchen writer, and a recent college grad, which means I’ve basically lived off of small, portable kitchen tools for the past 5 years. Throughout my time in undergrad, I used three of the blenders in this round-up with regularity—the Magic Bullet (which belonged to my housemate), the Hamilton Beach (which belonged to my boyfriend) and our winner, the Nutri-Ninja (my own).

I saw them at their best and at their worst, saw them after being misused and brought back to functionality, and saw them on days when I had just enough energy to make myself a liquid meal and continue studying. As a result, I know a lot about the ins and outs of these little appliances, from which containers would leak in my bag to how much liquid you need in each to make them operate smoothly.

And I'm Valerie, Reviewed's senior staff writer on the kitchen team. I've tested a range of kitchen gadgets from espresso machines to juicers since joining Reviewed.

For this ranking, we wanted to mesh our previous understanding with the new testing-driven numbers and figure out which products should truly reign supreme. In the past, we've also tested some of the best affordable blenders using similar methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The Tests

Personal blenders are primarily designed to make single servings of smoothies and shakes, so that’s where we focused our testing. We ran each blender through two main tests—mixing brightly colored yogurt and blending up a strawberry-banana smoothie. The yogurt test was used as a visual indicator of mixing capabilities, demonstrating the blades’ reach within the container and how quickly the blender could mix distinct red and blue yogurt into a purple union.

The smoothie test was exactly what it sounds like—how well can this blender whip up a fruit smoothie? We took into account speed, noise level, and ease of use while the blender was on, and then smoothie quality, lid tightness, and ease of cleaning when all was said and done. When evaluating the blenders and blending containers themselves, we prioritized portability, design, accessories, and wattage, among other factors.

While some blenders were clearly more powerful than others thanks to their higher wattage and larger size, we found that bigger didn’t always mean better—these blenders were usually louder, more difficult to clean, and had high-reaching blades that couldn’t handle small amounts of liquid. To us, the ideal personal blender should be distinctly smaller and more portable than its full-sized counterparts. What’s the point of keeping a large blender base on your counter if you only want to make a 16-ounce smoothie?

ADVERTISEMENT

Personal Blender, Immersion Blender, or Full-Sized Blender?

While this ranking focuses on personal-sized blenders, there's also your immersion blenders (not to be confused with immersion circulators) and regular full-sized blenders to consider. If you're not already a kitchenware connoisseur, you're probably wondering, "Why are there so many types of blenders? Are they actually that different? Do I need to own every single one?!"

The answer to that last question is no, you don't necessarily need all three. When it comes down to it, they all use the same mechanics to blend, mix, and pulverize food and drinks into whatever form you choose—but choosing which blender for your kitchen will make life a lot easier.

Full-sized blenders are great for making icy cocktails, health smoothies, milkshakes, and other drinks for more than one person at a time. High-end models, like our favorites from Breville and Vitamix, can also be used to make soups, dips, nut butters, and other tricky foods. Most people have some kind of this blender sitting around their house, and they're the ideal choice for larger households and people who like to entertain. Personal blenders, however, are ideal for individuals or couples who rarely need to blend a lot at once—they've exploded in popularity since everyone started juicing and making health smoothies for those post-gym vitamins. They're easier to store, clean, and transport than full-sized blenders, and their containers are ideal for on-the-go sipping. If you're looking for a quick blending solution and don't need to make a lot of anything at once, you can probably forgo a full-sized blender in favor of a personal one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immersion blenders are the odd-one out, but they're still incredibly useful. Also called hand blenders, their wand construction and lack of blending containers make them portable, simple, and perfect for hot foods. We use ours to make pesto, whip up homemade mayo and whipped cream, and blend butternut squash soup. If you're like us and enjoy cooking but aren't trying to feed a family or outfit a full kitchen, pairing an immersion blender and a personal blender can help you cover all your blending bases without taking up too much room.

Other Personal Blenders We Tested

Beast B10 Health Blender The Beast is one of the newer players in the personal blender market. Its sleek and modern design attracts smoothie superfans who care about aesthetics and quality. The blending cups are made with heavy-duty Tritan (a type of BPA-free plastic) with fitted spill-resistant seals. During testing, the Beast outperformed others in the smoothie test, making the smoothie both silky in texture and easy to pour, which isn’t always the case for a personal blender. It was quick, too—in under a minute, the blending session was completed. What we don’t like about this blender is its blending cup. It’s much bulkier than the other ones we’ve tested and not ergonomic enough to hold comfortably in one hand. The Beast has some interesting accessories that may be useful to some people. In addition to a small cup that’s good for salsa and hummus, it comes with a Hydration System that is essentially a water bottle with an infuser inside. You can add fruits, herbs, or tea in the stainless steel infuser. Everything except the blade attachment and the base is top rack dishwasher safe. However, it’s so easy to clean that we’ve found a quick rinse is sufficient to fully clean the parts. Pros Sturdy, durable base

Strong motor can handle most ingredients

Stylish design Cons Blending cup isn't comfortable to hold Buy now at Beast Health

ADVERTISEMENT

NutriBullet Pro The NutriBullet Pro has a powerful 900-watt motor and a cup capacity of 32 ounces, an upgrade from the other NutriBullet blenders we’ve tested. Whether you’re making a smoothie for yourself or for making enough to share with others, this blending cup certainly has enough room. There’s no ON button—all you need to do is place the blending cup on top of the motor base, and twist it to lock. It takes about the same amount of time to make a smoothie as the Magic Bullet, and the texture was smooth with no visible ingredient lumps. It’s also exceptionally stable while doing its job. Some blenders shift around during blending, but I didn’t have to hold down this blender to keep it in one place. Pros Blends well

Stylish design

Large blending capacity Cons No buttons or automatic programs $89.00 from Amazon

$89.99 from Walmart

NutriBullet The NutriBullet belongs to the same family as the Magic Bullet, and their relationship is obvious from appearances—the NutriBullet is essentially a larger, prettier Magic Bullet, branded for its special “nutrient extraction” capabilities (let's be real, it's just a blender). It’s a great multi-purpose personal blender that’s hugely popular online, and it ran through our tests without an issue. Unfortunately, its wide containers, heavy base, and flimsy travel attachments kept us from awarding it the top spot on this list. If you’re looking to make a lot of smoothie at once and drink it around the house, the NutriBullet is a good option—but if you plan to take the cups with you on the go day after day, you’d be better off with a more travel-friendly blender. And don't be fooled by claims of its superiority in extracting nutrients—put the same ingredients in any of these top-performing blenders, and you'll get the same results. Pros Stylish design

Blends well

Sturdy, durable base Cons Oversized—hard to transport and store

Flimsy travel attachemnts $144.36 from Walmart

$59.99 from Target

$59.99 from Bloomingdale's

Oster BLSTPB MyBlend The Oster MyBlend looks like someone stuck a Gatorade bottle on narrow blender base—it’s clearly designed to appeal to fitness fiends who are used to shaking up pre- and post-workout drinks in these kind of bottles. Due to their narrow openings, I found the containers difficult to fill and clean, and their tinted colors make them look dirty even when clean. And while the Oster churns out a decent smoothie, it’s extremely loud when starting and stopping, so much so I was afraid something was wrong. It’ll do the job for a low price, but seems unlikely to stand the test of time—and you’d be better off with a less difficult product. Pros Very affordable

Decent at blending Cons Very loud

Containers difficult to fill and clean

Unattractive design $24.99 from Amazon

$32.24 from Walmart

$24.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Cosori Personal Blender The size of this Cosori is between a personal and pro-style blender. Its main blending cup boasts a 24-ounce capacity, which is more than enough for most kitchen tasks. It’s designed with a powerful motor with the ability to crush ice, purée, mill seeds, and make smoothies. Though it’s larger than a Magic Bullet, it doesn’t take up much more space on the counter. Rather, the blending cup is taller and has a wider opening, which allows you to add large chunks of frozen fruit without cutting them into small pieces first. However, its ability to quickly blend falls in the middle of the pack in terms of other personal blenders we’ve tested. In the smoothie test, we found large chunks of frozen fruit and bits of ice after two minutes of thorough blending. Screwing on the blade attachment was a bit of a struggle, too. In terms of accessories, it comes with two main blending cups, one 12-ounce cup, and cleaning tools. All blending cups are BPA-free and have travel lids that seal tightly. Our only qualm with the 24-ounce blending cups is that their narrow shape makes them hard to hand wash. That said, everything except the motor base is dishwasher safe. Pros Large blending capacity

Very affordable Cons Difficult to clean

Smoothies aren't the smoothest $53.66 from Amazon

$77.39 from Walmart

Nutri Ninja Pro BL456 Like the Auto-iQ and the NutriBullet, the Nutri-Ninja Pro is a large, powerful blender with misplaced energy. It’s the oversized version of our winner, the Nutri-Ninja, accommodating 24-ounce instead of 16-ounce containers. Like those of the Auto-iQ, its blades sat too high in the blending container to reach the initial amount of yogurt we added for the blending test. Its heavy, wide base houses a 900-watt motor strong enough to pulverize frozen fruit and the rest for smooth drinks, but it comes at the cost of counter space and portability. If you want a personal blender this big, you should really just buy a standard blender, or a hybrid with smaller jar attachments—there’s nothing personal or portable about 24 ounces of liquid food. These containers are not friendly for cup-holders or hands. Pros Strong motor can handle most ingredients Cons Oversized—both base and containers are too big

Blades sit too high in containers $59.99 from Amazon

$73.13 from Walmart

$59.99 from Target

$59.99 from Home Depot

Hamilton Beach 51103 Single-Serve Blender This tiny plastic Hamilton Beach blender doesn’t have the inverted design common to the rest of the personal blenders on this list—rather, the blades are built directly into the base of the blending container, as they are in most full-sized blenders. While this doesn’t speak to its actual capabilities, it makes drinking out of the container directly an odd experience—and it means there are zero replacement parts available to you if you lose or break something. Throughout testing, the Hamilton Beach got the job done, but couldn’t produce as smooth of smoothie as the competition. Its blending button feels flimsy and breakable, and I can say from my own experience (my boyfriend owned this exact model) that the motor doesn’t last very long. Ultimately, it’s the cheapest blender on this list, in more ways than one. Pros Very affordable

Small and convenient to store Cons Not very durable, and no extra parts included

Blades are built directly into blending container

Smoothies aren't the smoothest Buy now at Amazon

$24.94 from Walmart

More Articles You Might Enjoy