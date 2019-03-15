How to make corned beef and cabbage in an Instant Pot

March tends to be a long slog of bad weather and zero work holidays, but that’s why we have St. Patrick’s Day—an Irish-American excuse to eat and drink well, right when you need it most. If you’re looking to celebrate the day with a traditional meal of corned beef and cabbage but just thought to yourself, “Uh, I’ve literally never cooked corned beef in my life,” we’re here to help.

Corned beef brisket is a tough, salty cut of meat that turns delicious and tender after hours of slow cooking, but thanks to the magic of pressure cooking, you can achieve the same results from just 90 minutes in the Instant Pot. We combined recipes from Family Fresh Cooking and All Recipes to make this rich and robust St. Patrick’s Day meal.

Here’s how to make an Instant Pot of gold this weekend:

What you need

An Instant Pot or other pressure multicooker with a minimum 6-quart volume and a rack insert—we used our Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1

A sheet pan for preparing and holding the meat

A sharp chef’s knife

A medium to large cutting board

4-5 garlic cloves

2 (12-ounce) cans or bottles Irish stout beer (such as Guinness)

2.5-3 lb. corned beef brisket, including spice packet (or make your own spice packet)

1.5 cups brown sugar, or just enough to coat both sides of the brisket

1.5-2 pounds baby red potatoes

2 yellow onions

1 head green cabbage, cut into wedges

6-8 large carrots, peeled and chopped

What to do

1. Prep the meat

Lay the meat flat on a sheet pan. If your corned beef didn’t come pre-seasoned like ours, open the accompanying spice packet and rub evenly onto both sides of the meat, or make your own spice mix. Then, rub about a cup and a half of brown sugar onto the meat, making sure to cover both sides.

2. Add the meat, garlic, and beer to the Instant Pot

Place the meat on a rack insert inside the Instant Pot. Add the garlic cloves and one and a half bottles of stout beer.

3. Pressure cook for 90 minutes

Cook using the regular meat/stew setting or high pressure for 90 minutes. Once time is up, quick release pressure—and be careful to avoid the steam!

4. Prep the vegetables

While your meat is cooking, rinse the potatoes, peel and quarter the carrots and onions, and chop the cabbage into large wedges.

5. Remove the meat and cover

When the meat is done, carefully remove it and place onto a clean baking sheet. Cover with tinfoil to keep warm while your vegetables cook.

6. Pressure cook the vegetables for 4-5 minutes

Without discarding the liquid, add the potatoes, carrots, onions, and cabbage into the Instant Pot. Pressure cook on high for 4 to 5 minutes, depending on how soft you would like them, and quick release pressure when the time is up.

7. Plate and enjoy!