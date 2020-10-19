This coffee subscription can save you money on cold brew

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Cold brew coffee is known in the coffee world for being the sweeter, smoother, and less acidic alternative to standard hot coffee. Seeing as coffee shops typically charge a premium for iced beverages, some people opt to save a little money and make it at home using their favorite cold brew coffee maker—but homebrewing can be challenging for the coffee novice, as measuring and grinding the freshly roasted coffee beans can take time and skill to perfect.

In searching for a solution, I came across Bizzy Cold Brew, a top-selling cold brew coffee maker that promises to provide affordable homebrewing solutions for everyone.

About Bizzy Cold Brew Coffee Subscription

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack Bizzy Cold Brew launched their ready-to-brew coffee subscription in October.

Bizzy Cold Brew started off selling ready-to-drink cold brew coffee and concentrates that first became popular on Amazon and in stores.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bizzy sources their organic arabica coffee beans from Central and South America. Their cold brew subscription box ($24.99 per month) includes 12 ready-to-brew filter bags of coarsely ground coffee and yields about two cups of coffee per day for one month.

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack Each delivery comes with 12 bags of coffee and all you need to do is add water.

What I like about Bizzy is the simple brewing process. When I make cold brew coffee (in my favorite Takeya cold brew maker) following standard methods, I have to weigh the beans, grind them to the optimal coarseness for the perfect extraction, then add the correct amount of water according to the weight of the coffee grounds. This process is fairly common for people who brew their coffee at home—but when there’s a time crunch, this routine gets a bit tedious.

Bizzy comes into play for coffee lovers who need their cafe-quality cold brew in a hurry. The instructions simply ask you to place two cold brew bags in a pitcher or mason jar, add four cups of water, and then wait.

I tested the Smooth & Sweet blend and as the label suggests, it has a silky mouthfeel with a syrupy finish. For people who appreciate coffee shop quality cold brew coffee, offerings from Bizzy won’t disappoint.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack Though I love the convenience Bizzy provides, it's not without flaws.

As a person who likes to keep track of the roasting date of the coffee I drink, I was a bit disappointed that Bizzy didn’t provide such information on their packaging. I find the roasting date useful because I can roughly calculate the best-by date for each bag of coffee.

The bottom line

If you want the tastiest cold brew with minimum prep time, this coffee subscription may be right for you. We appreciate how little effort is required to make a delicious pitcher of Bizzy Cold Brew. The instructions are clear, reducing the chance of making a brewing mistake. (I’m terrible at reading instructions so this is very important.)

Alternatively, if you’re interested in single-origin coffee from coffee roasters all over the world, check out the best coffee clubs that we’ve tried. From unique, high quality single-origin beans at an affordable price to mystery boxes that make coffee tasting an adventure, we’ve tasted the most popular coffee subscriptions for every type of coffee lover.

