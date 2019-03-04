Food processors vs blenders: What's the difference?

If you’re anything like us, you probably have a number of small appliances in your kitchen. Among your collection, you likely have a food processor or blender—or maybe even both! But do you know the key differences between these two appliances?

Most people know to use a high-performance blender for smoothies and a food processor for chopping vegetables, but what makes one tool better suited for these tasks than the other? Strap in, because we're going to dive into what makes these appliances tick—or should we say, spin—and when to use each one.

Food processors: When to use them

Credit: Cuisinart Food processors are ideal for chopping food.

Food processors should be your go-to tool when doing meal prep. This appliance allows you to chop, pulse, and puree ingredients, whether you’re combining them into one dish or prepping them one at a time.

You can also think of it this way: You should use your food processor when you cut whole ingredients into smaller pieces. This includes chopping onions, slicing carrots and even cutting butter into pastry dough. A food processor is also a great choice for dishes that call for several chopped ingredients blended together—such as pesto and salsa.

The blades: Unlike blenders, food processors come with very sharp blades—the standard blade is S-shaped with dual prongs, which provides quick and effective slicing. The blade is typically removable, and different food processor attachments allow you to do more complex food prep, such as grating and shredding.

These are the basics, but for a more in-depth discussion of this appliance, we have additional tips on how to use a food processor.

Food typically made in a food processor

Bottom line? Use a food processor for: