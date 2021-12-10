This meal kit makes holiday entertaining a breeze

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After almost two years of isolation and social distancing, some of us might be feeling rusty when it comes to holiday entertaining. Hosting a big group (or just your small, high-maintenance family) can seem overwhelming. Between grocery shopping, setting the table, and making sure you have the coolest gadgets to impress your guests, there’s a lot to think about. Enter: HelloFresh.

The popular meal kit brand is bringing back its Holiday Hosting Box (no subscription required!), complete with all the pre-measured fixings you’ll need to host a decadent feast for your family and friends. The company is also rolling out a Winter Market this season, full of supplemental treats—think apps, snacks, and baking kits—that can be added to your weekly HelloFresh order to make the season even brighter.

About HelloFresh

Credit: HelloFresh HelloFresh offers fun options for the holidays.

One of the top meal kits we’ve tested, HelloFresh has wowed us with its low prices, big portions, and unique-yet-accessible recipes. We haven’t yet tested this year’s Holiday Hosting Box, but we have tried HelloFresh’s Thanksgiving Holiday Box in the past, which we loved for its high-quality ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions. It’s a great option for folks looking to skip the grocery store mania and simplify their hosting experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s in the Holiday Hosting Box?

Credit: HelloFresh HelloFresh includes all the ingredients you need to cook for the holidays.

HelloFresh offers two entree options for this year’s holiday dinner centerpiece: Prime Rib and Beef Tenderloin. Both boxes also come with an appetizer and three sides—Ricotta & Cherry Jam Crostinis, Truffled Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Sour Cream, Creamed Kale, and Glazed Carrots—whose ingredients are all pre-packaged.

What’s not in the box?

Credit: HelloFresh Food's included, but you need to supply your own cooking tools.

If you’re new to the world of meal kits (or cooking in general), you’ll want to make sure you have a few essentials on hand that aren’t typically included in HelloFresh boxes. Staple ingredients like salt, pepper, cooking oil, and butter will be used in most of these recipes. And when it comes to kitchen tools, you may want to snag these (if they’re not already in your cabinets):

Pro tip: It’s also a good idea to have some serving platters on hand (maybe even festive ones if you’re really in the holiday spirit) to make your edible masterpieces shine.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much does the Holiday Hosting Box cost?

Credit: HelloFresh HelloFresh's holiday meals range in price from $24 to $38 per serving.

The Beef Tenderloin Holiday Hosting Box—which serves 4 to 6 people—comes out to $146.93, while the Prime Rib option—for larger parties of 8 to 10 people—is a little more expensive, at $308.89. This ranges to about $24 to $38 per serving, which might seem steep (for reference, the average price of Thanksgiving dinner after this year’s inflation was about $5 per person), but let’s face it: The convenience that comes from avoiding frantic recipe research and grocery store chaos—especially this time of year—is priceless.

Pre HelloFresh Holiday Hosting Box through Dec. 17

What is the HelloFresh Winter Market?

Once you’ve got all the main dishes set for the holiday meal, you’re probably feeling pretty confident about hosting your guests. But what will everyone snack on while you’re cooking? And what about dessert? HelloFresh subscribers get to peruse and purchase items from the site’s new Winter Market, which features a rotating collection of seasonal appetizers, snacks, and sweet treats to supplement your meals. Here’s what’s included:

Appetizer

Holiday Cheese & Charcuterie Board with Spiced Pecan Clusters and Apricot Mostarda

Desserts

Ginger-Spiced Cake Truffles with Whipped Maple Cream Cheese Frosting and Salted Candied Pecans

Cherry Almond Cheesecake Swirl Bars

Pillsbury Snowman Cookies

Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Cinnamon Rolls

Stuffed Puffs Filled Marshmallow S’mores

Limited-Time Snack

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Peppermint Almonds

These goodies are only offered to current subscribers through the HelloFresh Market, made available by adding them to an existing meal kit order.

Sign up for HelloFresh

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.