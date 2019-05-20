How to clean grill grates for optimal grilling all summer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

So you’re preparing for your first barbecue of the season. You’ve got ice in the coolers, your grilling essentials are at the ready, and you know which mistakes not to make when the big day comes. But is your actual grill in good shape? If it’s been sitting untouched for months, whether it was stored properly or not, chances are the grates have developed some rust.

To keep from serving your guests some dangerous burgers, you’ll need to clean rusty grill grates before cooking anything. (And along those lines, we recommend avoiding any wire brush, as those have been known to fall off in food and lead to health complications when swallowed.) But don’t fret—cleaning your stainless steel or cast iron grill grates is a simple process that only takes about an hour and a half—soaking included.

Master the kitchen. Sign-up for our Chef’s Course newsletter for weekly tips, tricks, and exclusive recipes from top chefs.

What You Need: A grill cleaning brush, like this bristle-free favorite from Kona

A clean trash can or large bucket

Hot water

1 cup dish soap

¼ cup baking soda

A towel for drying

Time Needed 1 hour, 30 minutes Difficulty Easy

Step-by-Step

1. Scrub off as much loose rust as possible with a grill brush

Credit: Getty / EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER Scrubbing loose rust off first will save you time—and keep from muddying your water.

Before you take the grates off of the grill, use a brush to scrub them, trying to remove as much rust as possible. There’s a chance that the rust isn’t set very deep, and scrubbing will solve your problem. If your grates are stainless steel, avoid using steel bristles or wool, as they could scratch them.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Remove the grill grates and set aside

If you’re worried about getting rust or debris on yours hands, you can wear work gloves.

3. Fill the trash can or large, shallow bucket with 1 cup dish soap and ¼ cup baking soda

A trash can or large bucket will work best here, but a large, sturdy garbage bag works in a pinch—just be careful not to spill all over yourself.

4. Place the grill grates inside, and fill with hot water until grates are submerged

Don’t overfill with water, or the baking soda will be less effective.

5. Soak the grates for one hour, and then scrub clean

Credit: Getty / SKatzenberger These ingredients are cheaper and better for the environment than commercial rust remover. You can also try swapping in salt or vinegar for the baking soda and dish soap.

This part could get messy—use the same grill brush or the scratchy side of a sponge to scrub off any remaining rust.

6. Rinse the cleaned grates with cold water, dry thoroughly, and place back on the grill

Make sure you dry the grates completely to prevent more rusting.

7. Heat up the grill and season with vegetable oil

Like a cast iron pan, grill grates are going to become more nonstick, more resistant to rust, and better all around the more you season them. Dip some paper towels in a cooking oil (like vegetable or canola oil) and rub on your heated grill grates to season them. Let cook before cooking again.

8. Enjoy grilling!

Credit: Getty / recep-bg Make sure to keep your grills seasoned and clean all summer long.

Your grill is now ready for your first barbecue of the season. To prevent future rust, make sure to fully clean your grill after each use, reseason when possible, and cover and store during any bad weather.

Cleaning not enough to salvage your grill? Check out our roundup of the best grills on the market.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.