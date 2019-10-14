Instant Pot just released 10 new appliances—but are they worth buying?

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

There's a reason so many people are obsessed with their Instant Pot—the multi-cooker has proven to be reliable, efficient, and a pro at making delicious food. And now there's more good news for Instant Pot fans: The brand recently came out with 10 new appliances for your kitchen, just in time for the holidays.

The line-up includes new blenders, a stand-alone air fryer, rice cookers, and a toaster oven. While we have yet to test the new products for ourselves (stay tuned for an in-depth review coming soon!), we asked our kitchen and cooking editor, Cassidy Olsen, to weigh in on which products are potentially worth the money and which you should likely skip.

These are the new Instant Pot appliances we're most excited about

Credit: Instant Pot The Zest makes everything from fluffy rice to oatmeal to steamed veggies.

"We're most curious to check out their new devoted air fryer, their toaster oven (the Omni), and their simple, inexpensive rice cookers," Cassidy says. The Vortex Air Fryer, for instance, fries, roasts, bakes, and reheats. Plus, it's spacious enough to cook a four-pound chicken or two pounds of French fries.

While the Instant Omni Toaster Oven isn't yet available online, all of the other new appliances are being sold at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Get the Instant Vortex Air Fryer from Amazon for $99.95

Get the Instant Zest Rice and Grain Cooker from Amazon for $29.95

Get the Instant Zest Plus Rice and Grain Cooker from Amazon for $77

These are the appliances we are skeptical of

Credit: Instant Pot Don't toss your favorite Vitamix just yet.

Cassidy isn't convinced that the blender and the Vortex Plus air fryer oven will be worth buying. "We've already tested an older model of the Instant Ace blender, and while we were impressed with its abilities for a $100 blender, it couldn't compete with luxury, high-powered blenders from brands like Vitamix," she says. "The newer models, the Ace Nova and the Ace Plus, seem to have a lot more blending and cooking options, as well as stronger motors, but their relatively low price point makes me skeptical they can compete with high-end blenders."

And as for the air fryer oven, Cassidy notes, "We've also previously tested the Instant Pot Vortex Plus, which is also useful for baking, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, and reheating. We gave it a mixed review—while it has an easy to use control panel and does a decent job air frying, it just isn't as strong as the best air fryers we've tested, and it's rotisserie function was a big disappointment"

What about the latest model of the classic Instant Pot pressure cooker?

Credit: Instant Pot We still love the tried-and-true Instant Pot Duo.

It isn't much different than what's already out there, Cassidy says. "The new Instant Pot multi-cookers (the Duo Nova and the Duo Evo Plus) look to be much of the same from the brand, with no major changes from the Duo everyone knows and loves," she explains.

One difference, however, is that they now have a sous vide function. But Cassidy isn't sure that's a necessary addition. "From what we've read of an older, discontinued IP model that offered sous vide, we're not the most confident that it's going to replace your actual sous vide cooker," she says, adding that Instant Pot now offers its own sous vide cooker, as well.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova from Amazon for $99.99

Get the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus from Amazon for $129.95

