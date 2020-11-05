7 services that will deliver Thanksgiving dinner to your doorstep

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re still making plans for Thanksgiving this year, you may be considering ordering your turkey and other dishes online. Pre-cooked Thanksgiving meal plans, ingredients for side dishes, and whole turkeys delivered to your door can maximize convenience and minimize work for people who are preparing Thanksgiving dinner for the first time as well as seasoned pros.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or sending a gift to your loved ones you can’t visit because of COVID-19 guidelines, buying your food online is a safe and easy option. Once you place your order, don’t forget to check out the essential Thanksgiving cooking tools and gadgets that will help you prep and cook.

Here are brands currently offering some or all of the fixings for a high quality Thanksgiving dinner at a reasonable price, delivered to your door.

Walmart+

Credit: Walmart Walmart is the one-stop shop where you can buy all the Thanksgiving essentials.

If you live in an area eligible for Walmart+ perks and you buy groceries multiple times a month, you could also consider Walmart+ free grocery delivery when ordering your Thanksgiving turkey and side dishes. Not only will you get access to the huge selection of groceries and other products at Walmart, but you’ll also be entitled to speedy delivery free of charge, making it a cheaper and more convenient alternative to Instacart and Shipt.

HelloFresh

Credit: HelloFresh HelloFresh delivers Thanksgiving meal kits that will require minimum work on your end.

If you aren’t a seasoned home cook and don’t want to spend time grocery shopping for pantry items you may only use once, check out the HelloFresh Thanksgiving meal kits (one of several meal kit delivery services offering Thanksgiving). Similar to its regular meal kits, the HelloFresh Thanksgiving box comes with every ingredient you’ll need for the dishes you order, individually packaged and pre-portioned. All you need to do is follow the instructions for each dish and voilà! HelloFresh Thanksgiving highlights include turkey or beef tenderloin, classic sides, and apple crisp to finish the meal.

Grass Roots Farmers’ Cooperative

Credit: Grass Roots Grass Roots uses blockchain technology to track and deliver their meat products.

If you want something different this year for Thanksgiving, Grass Roots Farmers Cooperative—the meat delivery service that connects customers with small scale farms across the U.S.—has organic holiday meats on offer. From a grass-fed rack of lamb to GMO-free holiday ham to boneless turkey breast, there’s a cut for every type of meat eater. For wine lovers, they even have a meat box that comes with wine pairings, which makes planning that much easier.

Williams Sonoma Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner

Credit: Williams Sonoma The complete Thanksgiving dinner comes with a turkey, sides, and a dessert.

If your dream is a celebrity-curated Thanksgiving dinner, then the Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner from Williams Sonoma may be right for you. This elaborate dinner comes with a turkey that ships directly from the farm and six frozen sides (including dessert!) that you reheat in the oven. Each dish has instructions on the package, so it almost feels like Martha is right by your side. Our editor noted that the frozen dishes may take a little longer than the cook times listed on the package.

Omaha Steaks

Credit: Omaha Steaks If you're looking for high quality cuts, Omaha Steaks is a good choice.

As one of our highly-rated meat delivery services, Omaha Steaks is delivering a full Thanksgiving dinner this year with a high level of customization. You can choose the protein (turkey or ham), and then pick three side dishes and one dessert. If you aren’t excited about grocery shopping and want the most traditional Thanksgiving dishes on your table, Omaha Steaks offers great value and delicious food.

Crowd Cow

Crowd Cow is another one of our favorite meat delivery services, as it offers a wide variety of meats and seafood to choose from. The roughly 10-pound Crowd Cow turkey comes pre-basted with turkey broth, sugar, salt, and natural flavorings and all you need to do is throw the bird into the oven. This medium-sized bird can accommodate a crowd as large as eight with plenty of leftovers, and this package would make a great gift for friends and family too!

GoldBelly

If cooking isn’t your thing, you may want to check out Goldbelly, an online marketplace for regionally or locally popular foods across the United States. As people are dining out less because of the pandemic, getting restaurant-quality food delivered may sound like a good option. From deep-fried to smoked, there’s a massive selection of gourmet turkeys from your favorite restaurants to choose from.

