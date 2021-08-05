These collapsible containers make it easy to take lunch to-go

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Packing lunch for the office can sometimes be tricky if your goal is to go plastic-free. I always feel guilty when I put a sandwich in a Ziploc bag simply because I’m hesitant to bring a clunky piece of Tupperware in my work tote, as most of the precious space has been reserved for my travel mug, yoga mat, and laptop, among other things.

When our editor raved about the Stojo Cup, a collapsible coffee cup that geniusly solved her space problem, I secretly wished for a lunch box version so I wouldn’t need to schlep an overflowing bag to and from work. It seems the folks at Stojo had the same idea—could the new collapsible products from Stojo make my dream come true?

What is Stojo?

Built on a mission to reduce plastic usage, Stojo is the brand behind the trendy collapsible travel mugs, reusable cups with silicone straws, and water bottles. Its newest launch includes pastel-colored bowls and lunches boxes that had a 2,000-person waitlist after selling out in March.

About the new Stojo products

Stojo has two new collapsible food storage containers: the 24-ounce sandwich box and the 36-ounce salad bowl. To use, simply open the clasps, remove the lid, and open up the vessel. Sealing the bowl and lunch box is simple, too–replace the lid and snap the clasps closed.

Thanks to Stojo’s high quality food-grade silicone, the entire container is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. According to Stojo, you can fit six hard boiled eggs, two medium-sized avocados, or 100 cheese balls in the 36-ounce Stojo bowl.

What I like

They’re lightweight and easy to use

As a person who doesn’t like carrying a heavy bag, I appreciate how lightweight the new Stojo products are. The 36-ounce bowl weighs just over .5 pounds and can fit into all of my work bags easily. The clasps are sturdy and snappy. Once clipped on, I never worried about the covers coming loose.

They’re spacious

At first, I doubted the larger bowl’s ability to accommodate a big serving of salad that suits my massive appetite. However, my doubts were proven unfounded when the bowl fit my salad with room to spare. On a separate occasion, I was able to fit a package of instant ramen and soup.

They’re microwaveable

Both the salad bowl and sandwich box have built-in vents for microwave cooking—all you need to do is to open the tabs.

What I don’t like

They can be too soft for delicate fruits

I packed a container of strawberries in the lunch box for a picnic in an effort to check if the soft silicone could offer sufficient protection for fruit. Upon arriving, I found the strawberries remained largely intact, but the portion towards the bottom of the box was partially squished. Perhaps the corners could benefit from some reinforcement to hold strawberries or other delicate food items more stable.

They may attract static cling

Due to the nature of silicone, the container is likely to attract static when it comes into contact with powdery ingredients, such as ground pepper or cocoa powder. This could potentially make cleaning more difficult. However, I observed no stains during testing after putting the containers in the dishwasher.

How to clean Stojo products

Stojo recommends rinsing your Stojo before the first use, and washing frequently to keep it in perfect condition. To clean, unscrew the lid, expand the bowl, and rinse under soapy water. Stojo products are also dishwasher-safe.

If you want to eliminate lingering smells or stains, you can try the baking soda and vinegar method—thoroughly cover the interior with baking soda, fill the bowl with white vinegar, let sit, and rinse off.

Should you get Stojo?

Absolutely! Not only are the Stojo containers an eco-friendly choice for taking lunch to school or the office, but they’re also great to keep in your bag in case you’re taking home leftover food from restaurants. They collapse into thin, small pieces perfect for carrying almost anywhere, regardless of your needs.

