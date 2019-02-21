What exactly is a food processor, anyway, and how do you use it?

If you don't own a food processor, you're missing out. And even if you own one, it's probably not getting the love it deserves. This appliance is among the most versatile in the kitchen when it comes to food prep. Whether you're making pesto, breading, sauce, soup or pastries, there’s likely a way you can use your food processor to prep it.

It may take up a fair bit of counter space, but a food processor can perform such a variety of tasks that it can replace several smaller kitchen tools. (We're looking at you, cheese grater!) Additionally, good food processors come with attachments that enable you to do even more prep than what's listed above. Let’s dive into full culinary geek mode on food processors.

What is a food processor?

A food processor is a kitchen appliance that can chop, mix, puree, emulsify, grate, and shred ingredients. There are two main features that set this appliance apart from others in your kitchen—its settings and its blade.

Food processor settings

Most food processors come with base settings that include pulse and puree. Pulsing allows you to chop ingredients in short bursts—this is best used when adding large chunks to the processor, as it allows you to chop them down to a manageable size. Even if you're going to eventually puree the ingredients, it’s a good idea to pulse the big pieces first so they don’t get stuck in the blade.

On the other hand, when you puree in your food processor, the blade blends ingredients continuously. This is the perfect setting for making pesto or tomato sauce. Most processors allow you to control the speed of your puree—typically with high and low settings. A high speed will emulsify your ingredients more, while a low speed will leave you with chunkier bits.

High-end models may also come with more advanced chopping options, but for the most part, these standard settings work perfectly. It's more important to have a powerful model, which is one of the key aspects we tested in our review of the best food processors.

Food processor blades and their uses

The slicing disc will create uniform slices of veggies or cheese.

Food processors have a removable blade, which not only makes cleaning much easier, but allows you to use a variety of specific attachments. You’ll want to use your standard blade for pulsing and pureeing, but the following are two common attachments that are helpful for other food prep.