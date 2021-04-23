Cleaning power and price equate in this dishwasher that's great for small families

Pros Decent cleaning

Good price for what it offers

Third rack Cons Not many extra features

Cycles run much longer than average

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The lower rack doesn't have any extra features, such as adjustable tines.

We love the WDT750SAKZ's smooth, modern exterior, which has no features aside from its large handle. Its brushed stainless finish does a lot to hide smudges. Opening the door reveals its basic, top-facing controls—just five cycles and a handful of options.

The coated racks are sturdy, and, while other Whirlpool dishwashers have adjustable tines, this feature is absent from the WDT750SAKZ. However, its upper rack can be adjusted vertically to provide more room for bulkier items, and it does have a standard third rack, without any folding bits or design flourishes, for larger utensils and small bowls.

About this dishwasher

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The cutlery basic is standard, if more robustly constructed than average.

Dimensions: 33.63 inches x 23.875 inches x 26.75 inches (H x W x D)

Finish: White, black, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel ($100 more), black stainless ($200 more)

Cycles: Sensor, Heavy, Normal, Quick Wash, Soak & Clean

Cycle features: Hi-Temp Wash, Sani-Rinse (two high-temp washes), Extended Dry

Upper rack features: Adjustable height

Third rack: Yes

User manual: Whirlpool WDT750SAKZ dishwasher owner's manual

Energy use: 178.72 kWh/year

Water use: 1190.28 gallons/year

Efficiency: The WDT750SAKZ uses about 9% more energy per year and about 22% more water per year than the average dishwasher. This means that it will cost the average consumer about $4 more per year.

What we like

It handles even stubborn stains with ease

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan An example of some of our test stains before a wash. Now picture even 1% of that green remaining in the bowl after a wash. Would you consider that clean?

Do you eat a lot of casseroles, baked dips, or spinach and strawberry-laden smoothies? If so, you may be as impressed as we are by the WDT750SAKZ's cleaning capabilities. During testing, both its Normal and Heavy Duty cycles were able to get a load of dirty dishes 99.3% clean. On average, dishwashers clean between 96% and 98% of stains away. Now, this might not seem like a huge difference, but remember we're talking about clean plates here: If there's more than a few specks of food left on them, you'll probably give them another wash.



The Quick Wash cycle is a little less impressive, but it was still able to clean over 94% of the stains we threw at it in our lab.

The upper (second) rack can be adjusted vertically

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The upper rack can be adjusted vertically to provide more room for taller items above or below.

Do you have glass baking pans, lobster pots, or platters you've resigned to hand washing because they don't fit in your old dishwasher?



No more. The WDT750SAKZ allows users to raise and lower its upper rack by a few inches to create just a bit more room either above it or below it.

The third rack provides extra room for large utensils

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Whirlpool WDT750SAKZ dishwasher's third rack offers standard functionality and is a great place to store large utensils.

Are you never quite sure where to stow away your ladles and spatulas? You can—and probably have—toss them on the upper rack before running a load, but they take up a lot of space and make placing glasses more awkward than it needs to be.



Thankfully, the WDT750SAKZ comes with a third rack, which is a pull-out rack specifically designed to hold kitchen utensils that are too big for the cutlery basket. Having more places to store everything away is a win in our book.



Just be wary of putting heavily-soiled items up there: They may not get the full strength of the cleaning jets way up on top, so something like baked on cheese will likely stay baked on.

You can't smudge the stainless steel finish—even if you try

After performing all our tests in the lab, we didn't see a single smudge on the front surface of this stainless steel dishwasher. Even deliberate attempts to smudge the surface met with failure.



This is pure joy for parents with sticky fingered toddlers and pets with wet noses. If you've struggled with fingerprints showing up like beacons on glossy appliances, consider getting the WDT750SAKZ. The extra hundred you'll pay for the stainless steel finish is totally worth it.

What we don’t like

Cycles are so slow you may want to just run them overnight

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

If you've got a large family or a lot of people living under one roof and fill up your dishwasher once to twice daily, slow run cycles may be a deal breaker.

For the average dishwasher, a normal cycle typically takes two hours to complete, a quick cycle takes one hour, and a heavy cycle takes about two and a half hours. While the WDT750SAKZ's Quick Wash cycle was a dead-average 61 minutes, the other two cycles were incredibly slow. During testing, we clocked the Normal cycle at almost three hours to completion, and the Heavy Wash finished a little after the 4 hour mark.



Granted, the WDT750SAKZ does a good job getting dishes clean, but it takes its time doing it.

Food particles sometimes get washed back on to the dishes

One small issue we saw during testing had to do with redeposit. Redeposit is when food particles get washed off one dish and onto another one, remaining there after the cycle completes. This typically occurs because the food isn't being filtered out of the water properly by the dishwasher.

Fortunately, the WDT750SAKZ only has minor problems with redeposit. Technically speaking, there was about twice as much redeposit as we typically see in our lab tests—but we typically see almost zero redeposit. For the most part, the clean dishes were clean, just a few flecks here and there.

If you do see redeposit when using your WDT750SAKZ, we recommend either cleaning out the filter, hand washing certain food items—like blenders used to make smoothies with plant-based powders, which are particulate enough to bypass all but the finest dishwasher filters, and/or rinsing plates before placing them into the dishwasher.

Warranty

Whirlpool offers a one-year limited warranty for this dishwasher, which covers replacement parts and labor. This is a standard warranty, although some manufacturers offer better deals. Hisense guarantees its appliances for two years, and Samsung, LG, and Maytag ensure certain parts for up to a decade.

What owners say

The Whirlpool WDT750SAKZ seems fairly well-liked based on user reviews, with an 4.5 out of 5 stars across major retailers. Owners love the look of the device, rating of 4.6 out of 5. Users are also impressed at how fingerprint-resistant the finish is. Other oft-praised features included the overall cleaning performance and quiet operation.

Should you buy it?

Yes

The Whirlpool WDT750SAKZ is a mid-range dishwasher that cleans well for its price. We love its aesthetic, and we appreciate its nice features, like the adjustable upper rack and third rack.

This dishwasher's main problem is with the length of its cycles, but that's a relatively small issue, all things considered. Overall, this is a worthy dishwasher at an appropriate, affordable price point.

Of course, dishwashers don't exist in a vacuum, and we must again bring up the specter that looms large over this whole product category: The LG LDF5545ST. This dishwasher is one of the best values we've ever had come through our labs, providing excellent cleaning power for about half the price of the WDT750SAKZ. It's incredibly hard for any value-based dishwasher to really compare to this LG.

