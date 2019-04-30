Luxury dishwashers that will up your cleaning game

A premium dishwasher can do much more than keep your hands out of the sink. It will scrub the dishes until they sparkle, and dry them well. It will also have a fabulous design, a bright LED interior glow, a third rack, speedier cycles (and more of them), and state-of-the-art technology. All of that comes at a high price, but if your wallet permits it and your lifestyle demands it, you should absolutely invest in one of these luxury dishwashers. These machines have been tested, inspected, and perfected by their manufacturers—expect the highest quality.

Here are our favorite high-end dishwashers:

1. Bosch Benchmark SHE89PW55N

Credit: Reviewed Like every Bosch dishwasher, the Benchmark runs quietly and performs well.

The Bosch Benchmark is one of the most impressive dishwashers we've ever tested and it topped our roundup of the best luxury dishwashers. This model, the company's flagship, is manufactured in Germany, so you can thank that German engineering for producing such a high-performing product.

Bosch dishwashers are practically silent runners—this one operates at only 39 dBA, which you'll never hear while it operates in your kitchen. And while you expect a third rack in any high-end dishwasher, the Bosch MyWay rack is unusual because it offers space for deeper items like soup ladles and cereal bowls, which frees up real estate to load taller cookware in the middle rack.

In our tests, the Bosch's Normal cycle got our test dishes close to 100 percent clean using less than two gallons of water. The Speed cycle performed very well, and it cleaned the dishes in an hour and 15 minutes.

2. Miele EcoFlex Futura Lumen G6885SCVi

Credit: Miele The Miele Futura Lumen dishwasher opens when you knock twice on the door.

It's no exaggeration to say that when we tested it, we were wowed by this Miele dishwasher. Its Knock-2-open feature provides a handle-free profile, keeping a designer kitchen sleek. But it's not just a looker—it's fast. The QuickIntenseWash cycle lasts only 67 minutes and cleans perfectly, using pods of regular dishwasher detergent. If you use Miele's proprietary dishwasher tabs, the cycle completes even faster, 58 minutes in our tests.

The Futura Lumen is economical to run—it uses only two gallons of water for a Normal or QuickIntenseWash cycle and a mere three gallons for the Heavy cycle. Compare that to the average of 3.8 gallons other dishwashers use for their Normal cycles.

Miele's EcoTech heat exchanger is especially useful when you're doing a few loads in a row because it transfers heat from the previous cycle to clean water for the next one.

3. Thermador Sapphire DWHD650JPR

Credit: Thermador The Thermador DWHD650JPR Sapphire dishwasher has a gorgeous LED lighting scheme.

The Thermador Sapphire is a worthy member of the luxury dishwasher club. Manufactured by Bosch, these dishwashers are quiet, fast, and energy efficient. When we tested, the Normal cycle did a fine job cleaning with only 1.77 gallons of hot water. Energy consumption was very low.

Impeccably lit inside by blue LEDs, this dishwasher has room for a party's worth of glasses, dishes, and silverware. The controls are easy to use and allow you to adjust the way it cleans, from a modest HalfLoad to super-charged Powerboast option.

There's room inside for 11 place settings, and the top and bottom racks are made with fold-down shelves for additional capacity. Just as the Thermador Sapphire name suggests, this dishwasher is a gem.

4. Cove

Credit: Sub-Zero Wolf The Cove is pricey but loaded with features that will make it easy to get the dishes done.

The Cove dishwasher completes the Sub-Zero fridge and Wolf range trilogy for luxury kitchens. We have requested a test model, and we're waiting for it to arrive. We will provide more details on our test results once we put it through the paces.

We had a chance to watch the Cove in action at a recent design show and were impressed by what we saw. This dishwasher ran quietly, had sturdy made-in-USA construction, and the interior looked upscale with soft LED lighting and nylon-coated racks to prevent scratching. The third rack was designed for silverware only, so it won't fit bowls, but you can adjust the racks to make room for all your dirty dishes.

There are currently two Cove models available, one with a water softener option and one without. Since hard water leaves cloudy mineral salt deposits on your glasses and cutlery, and can ultimately damage your dishwasher, find out whether you have hard water before you decide which one to buy.

