Daan Tech's mini dishwasher promises big savings

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

More of us are living in apartments now, which means countertop space is always at a premium—especially if you have a few roommates. And, because not every place comes with a built-in dishwasher, a good countertop model is going to be your best bet for spotless dishes (don't get us started on the folly of hand-washing).

This is where Daan Tech's new mini-countertop dishwasher, the Bob Global, has the potential to help. If you live alone or only with a few roommates, this tiny machine will fit right in, even on a cramped counter. After a sneak peek at CES 2022 this week, Bob Global will be launching later this summer for $299 (including an initial $100 discount for early adopters).

This dishwasher is tiny, much smaller than the average countertop unit, and it has a cute look when compared to most other countertop models. These are two good starting attributes, but Bob Global aims to be more than just a cute lil' guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daan Tech claims that Bob Global's cycles run for just 20 minutes, which is blazingly fast: Most full-size dishwashers take over two hours to finish a cycle, and countertop models often take longer.

Further, these cycles only use a single gallon of water, which can help keep utility bills low, and they run off a water reservoir, which is a huge boon as anyone who's ever owned a countertop dishwasher will know.

The Bob Global also has a new feature that's rare in dishwashers but especially welcome in a post-pandemic world: a UV-C sanitation option that claims to kill 99% of bacteria and viruses during a waterless sanitize cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daan Tech is a relatively new manufacturer, established in 2016 and based out of France, but their original Bob dishwasher has sold 35,000 units in the year since its launch. The Bob Global claims a durability of at least 10 years, so we're interested to see if Daan Tech will offer a warranty on this product to match.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.