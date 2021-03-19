20 best birthday gifts for Aries season

Shopping for the best gifts is hard enough as it is, but if you’re trying to find the perfect present for someone born between March 20 and April 19—a.k.a., Aries season—you may have other factors to consider.

As the first sign in the zodiac, Aries is a sign that astrology lovers usually associate with the symbol of the ram, and it comes right at the start of spring, which is a great time to get outdoors, stay active, and embark on a few bold new adventures. Here at Reviewed, we don’t look to the stars to figure out whether or not a product is worth buying—instead, we test products year-round to help determine whether or not they’re really worth the money.

But we do believe in giving loved ones great gifts that they’ll absolutely love and that cater to their interests. So while of course, there’s nothing scientific about the zodiac, if your giftee is the kind of Aries woman or man who loves astrology (or just can't wait to get outside this spring), these top-rated products could help and be the kind of birthday gifts that not only complement their celestial appreciation, but also give them something high-quality and long-lasting.

Here are the best birthday gifts to consider gifting this Aries season.

1. The one who never slows down: Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Fitbit Charge 4

If you know an Aries who’s always on the move, consider this a gift that’s equipped to keep up, literally. The Fitbit Charge 4 has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and is our favorite fitness tracker for a variety of reasons: It offers comprehensive tracking data on daily activity and sleeping patterns, long battery life, and easy-to-navigate menus.

Unlike other Fitbits, the Charge 4 has a built-in GPS, whereas older models only offer “connected GPS,” meaning you have to bring your connected smartphone with you if you want to take advantage of GPS features, so it pays to invest in this upgraded model. If you’re searching for gifts for Aries signs, this fitness tracker is an excellent choice.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 at Amazon for $144

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The one who accessorizes like a star: Zodiac necklace

Credit: Etsy Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Zodiac necklace

If you know an Aries sign who’s proud to be part of the ram pack, this zodiac-inspired necklace with a 5-star rating on Etsy could easily become a staple in their jewelry collection. Inspired by the Aries constellation, this handmade pick is accented with cubic zirconia stones for a sparkly yet still minimalist effect.

Not only that, but you can choose from three materials—14-karat gold fill, 14-karat rose gold fill, or sterling silver—and necklaces from 15- to 20-inches in length, so your favorite Ram can get the look they really want the most.

Get the MinthologieStudio Zodiac Constellation Necklace at Etsy for $16.15

3. The one who can never resist a good fire: Biolite Firepit+ fire pit

Credit: Biolite Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Biolite Firepit+

Looking for a fiery gift for Aries signs who love being outside? The Biolite Firepit+ fire pit is a great option, especially if you know they’re searching for better outdoor heating this spring, as this product delivers all the snap, crackle, and comfort that comes from being near some glowing embers, without any of the unwanted smoke that typically comes from open flames.

This 4.2-star rated fire pit is an upgrade on the BioLite Firepit, which we’ve tested and loved (but is currently sold out on the site). Like the older model, the Firepit+ is Bluetooth-enabled, so your giftee can control the size of flames via the Biolite app, and comes with a grill grate, so this unit easily converts into a Hibachi-style grill, for backyard barbecues galore.

Get the Biolite Firepit+ Fire Pit at Biolite for $373.28

ADVERTISEMENT

4. The one who needs coffee to function: Aries mug

Credit: Etsy Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Aries mug

The secret to all your giftee's energy? It might be coffee. For the Aries who can’t imagine going a day without java, this mug from Etsy could be one of the best birthday gifts they get this year. Decorated in an art-nouveau style, this item has a 5-star rating on the site and could be a chic addition to your giftee's collection. Even better, this ceramic mug is sized from 11 ounces to 15 ounces, so your giftee can stay fueled up all day long.

Get the Big Aries Energy Coffee Mug at Etsy from $15

5. The one who likes it nice and spicy: Hot and Saucy gift set

Credit: Hot and Saucy Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Hot and Saucy

Hot sauce is an acquired taste—you either dig it or you don’t. But if your giftee is all about getting that extra heat, Hot and Saucy makes a popular flavor pack that could be right up their alley.

This Black-owned business specializes in sauces that’ll make their mouth pucker (in a good way), and this gift set in particular includes their three most popular offerings: the ultra-mild Garlic N Peperoncini; the middle-of-the-road Beet N Fresno; and the hurts-so-good (but gotta love it anyway) Sweet Potato N Habanero. If you’re shopping for a gift to give this Aries season that’ll blow their socks off, this pack is worth checking out.

Get the Hot Sauce Flavor Pack at Hot and Saucy for $30

ADVERTISEMENT

6. The one who needs help cooling off: HidrateSpark 3 water bottle

Credit: Nicole Briese / Reviewed.com Best birthday gifts for Aries season: HidrateSpark 3

Speaking of hot, sometimes it’s important to cool down, too. The 5-star rated HidrateSpark 3 is a smart water bottle that’s great for anyone who has trouble with dehydration because it reminds them to stay on top of their H2O intake.

When we tested it, we appreciated how user-friendly this Bluetooth-enabled gizmo really is, and when it’s time to take a sip, the bottle starts to glow. (Seriously, how cool is that?) Using the HidrateSpark app, your giftee can also set helpful reminders and track water intake levels. As Aries gifts go, this smart water bottle could be a game-changer in more ways than one.

Get the HidrateSpark 3 at HidrateSpark for $59.95

7. The one who’s obsessed with constellations: Personalized Star map

Credit: Canvas Discount Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Personalized Star map

What did the night sky look like when your giftee was born? You can both find out with this Personalized Star Map from Canvas Discount. This custom designed print can capture that Aries constellation beautifully, but the real charm to it is the touching piece of artwork your loved one is getting as well. The process is easy—just head to the site, input your giftee’s birthdate, and you can choose from a range of background colors and frames, to give your present some extra-special star power.

Get the Personalized Star Map at Canvas Discount from $20

ADVERTISEMENT

8. The one who knows how to rock a bold lip: Fenty Beauty liquid lipstick

Credit: Fenty Beauty Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Fenty Beauty liquid lipstick

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is one of our favorite celebrity makeup companies here at Reviewed, and the brand’s dynamite Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color is a must-have if you’re shopping for an Aries who loves to rock a bold lip.

This liquid lipstick—which has a 4.5-star rating on the Fenty Beauty site—has a semi-matte finish, no feathering, and doesn’t dry out the way so many mattes often do. (Speaking personally as someone who only wears this brand now, it typically stays on all-day long—up to eight hours or so—without me having to reapply, plus the color stays incredibly vibrant, so it’s essentially a win-win.)

Get the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color at Fenty Beauty for $25

9. The one who wants to get to the point: We’re Not Really Strangers card game

Credit: Urban Outfitters Best gifts for Aries season: "We're Not Really Strangers" card game

There’s no beating around the bush with the cult-favorite card game, We’re Not Really Strangers, and if your giftee prefers the same approach, this could be an unforgettable gift.

Designed to get to the heart of things, this 4.7-star rated pick delivers prompts on each card, intended to provoke heartfelt discussions and meaningful moments between players. There’s no filler in this game—instead, it’s all about getting right to the point. If you play together, you may learn things about your Aries giftee that you never knew before (and likewise).

Get the We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game at Urban Outfitters for $30

ADVERTISEMENT

10. The one who’s hard to shop for: Birthday candle

Credit: Birthday Candle Co. Best gifts for Aries season: Birthday Candle

Struggling to find a gift for the Aries who seems to have everything? The best candles can be an easy—but still thoughtful—gift for someone who’s hard to shop for, and with candles from the Birthday Candle Co., your giftee is really in for a treat. Each one is specially crafted for the day they were born. For example, a person born on March 20—the first official day of Aries season—can get a candle with heavy notes of jasmine, thyme, and cedarwood, while someone born on March 21 has an entirely different aroma to look forward to.

Plus, each candle is also made from a natural soy and coconut blend, and has a burn time of 60 to 80 hours. So even if your Aries giftee doesn’t totally buy into all this zodiac business, they might still completely adore that this is a special scent that’s just for their birthday.

Get the Birthday Candle at Birthday Candle Co. for $38

11. The one who craves more support: Cuup bra and underwear set

Credit: Cuup Best gifts for Aries season: Cuup bra and underwear set

The Mars line at Cuup is perfect for the Aries in your life who loves lingerie that’s daring and provocative, but also easy to wear for everyday life, too.

While we’re currently still testing this Instagram-famous brand, Cuup’s Highwaist underwear is a fan-favorite among many Reviewed staffers thanks to its lightweight feel and chic wearability, and if you grab a pair in Mars—a.k.a., fiery red—you should consider pairing it with the matching Plunge bra. Available in cup sizes A to G and band sizes 30 to 38, this V-neck mesh bra is a lot like a bralette in that it’s soft and flexible, yet unlike many bralettes, it features a barely-there underwire, so your giftee will get some much-needed support.

12. The one who's going stir crazy: Peloton Bike+

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Peloton Bike+

Working out indoors has its advantages, especially with the right equipment. The Peloton Bike+ is the best stationary exercise bike we’ve ever tested and it could be perfect for the Aries who loves staying active but has been feeling restless with their indoor exercise regimen.

Easy to use, simple for giftees to resize to their unique body types, and designed with a seemingly endless amount of live and on-demand classes, the Peloton Bike+ is the kind of birthday gift that just keeps on giving.

Get the Peloton Bike+ at Peloton from $1,895

13. The one who needs more reasons to stop and smell the roses: ProFlowers Birthday bouquet

Credit: ProFlowers Best birthday gifts for Aries season: ProFlowers bouquet

This Aries season, a fresh bouquet could be just the thing to make your giftee’s birthday extra sweet. As one of our favorite places buy plants online, ProFlowers offers a massive selection to choose from. So although thistle and honeysuckle are the flowers most often associated with this zodiac sign, you could shop from a wide range of bouquets featuring roses, carnations, irises, and so much more. And because ProFlowers is a nationwide chain that sources flowers directly from local sellers, you can get delivery just in time for your giftee’s big day.

Shop the Birthday Flowers collection at ProFlowers

14. The one who's too busy to meal prep: Freshly meal kit

Credit: Freshly Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Freshly meal kits

It’s not easy cooking healthy, nutritious meals every day, especially if your giftee is the type of person who’s busy conquering the world. The best meal kit delivery services can help take the stress out of planning and ensure that your Aries giftee has plenty of delicious food to fuel them throughout the week.

Freshly is a pre-made meal kit that offers scrumptious, protein-packed dishes that your giftee can pop right into the microwave and enjoy within minutes, so it not only takes the stress out of meal prepping, but can help ensure your Aries loved one has high-quality food to feast on whenever they’re feeling ravenous.

Get the Freshly Meal Kit at Freshly from $11.49 per meal

15. The one who wants to get cozy: Aries sweatshirt

Credit: Etsy Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Aries sweatshirt

This cozy sweatshirt has a 5-star rating on Etsy and is one of those zodiac gifts that even the most skeptical person who happens to be an Aries could end up thinking is hella cute. Available in sizes extra-small to 2XL, this handmade cotton pick features an understated ram and stars in golden ink, and has a stylish yet still understated quality to it. Even better, you can choose from four different colors—navy, heather forest, cream, or deep heather—to find a great shade that really suits your giftee.

Get the PeppyMack Aries Sweatshirt at Etsy for $39.52

16. The one who has trouble keeping track of things: Cocoon GRID-IT! organizer

Credit: Cocoon Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Cocoon GRID-IT! organizer

From phone chargers to an extra bottle of sanitizer and everything in between, the Cocoon GRID-IT! organizer is a handy retention system that’ll help your Aries giftee keep track of all their essentials, especially when they’re on the move.

On Amazon, this strappy gadget companion has a 4.6-star rating, and while it might not seem like the most exciting birthday present you could give this year, it’ll definitely come handy if your giftee is always on the run from one project to the next and needs some help having all their accessories in one place.

Get the Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer at Amazon from $19.92

17. The one who loves to stand out: Seasum high-waisted yoga pants

Credit: Amazon Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Seasum leggings

Hold the phone, because these TikTok-famous Seasum high-waisted leggings could be the gift that the Aries in your life has been waiting for. Available in a variety of colors and sizes small to 4XL, these textured leggings have a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and have been causing quite a sensation online. The reason? Put simply, they make butts look good—we’re talking juicy peach emoji levels of good.

The secret is in the ruched back, but truth be told, there are other reasons to like them, too. These leggings are comfortable enough to sleep in and good for low-impact workouts, and they aren’t see-through (which is a big problem you can sometimes run into with leggings this cheap). If the only thing your Aries giftee loves more than working out is causing a stir, consider the Seasum leggings your ace in the hole.

Get the Seasum High-Waisted Yoga Pants at Amazon from $22.99

18. The one who never has time to read—but wants to: Audible subscription

Credit: Getty Images Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Audible subscription

Sometimes, even the greatest book lovers can struggle to finish novels they love. If your Aries giftee is someone who has a to-be-read pile that just keeps growing because they always feel too busy to sit down and read, consider giving them an Audible subscription this year.

When we tested this audiobook service—which you can gift in monthly increments or for a year—we loved how incredible the library is (470,000 titles and counting!) and how convenient it is to take books on-the-go. Your giftee doesn’t have to slow down or budget time to read, as they can use this during car trips, workouts, doing chores, and more. They can also return or exchange titles at any time, even after they’ve listened to the book in its entirety, which is yet another reason to appreciate Audible.

Get Audible at Amazon from $15 per month or $150 for a year

19. The one who just wants to relax: Theragun Elite massager

Credit: Reviewed Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Theragun Elite massager

If your Aries giftee has aches and pains that just won’t go away, the best massage guns could help deliver some much-needed tension relief. Our all-around favorite is the Therabody Theragun Elite, not only because it can deliver targeted massage to hard-to-reach areas on the body, but also because of its Bluetooth capability.

With the Theragun Elite, your giftee can connect to the Therabody app and choose from a range of programs designed to help with pre-exercise warm-ups, post-workout cool-downs, and so much more. According to our testers, it’s like having a health and wellness coach right at home, and while this unit is on the pricey side, it offers a best-in-class experience for users that makes it worth the price tag.

Get the Therabody Theragun Elite at Therabody for $399

20. The one who’s yearning for the next great adventure: Oru kayak and paddle

Credit: Reviewed / Courtney Campbell Best birthday gifts for Aries season: Oru Kayak Beach LT Foldable Kayak

New adventure? Check. Opportunity to do something daring and maybe a little challenging? Double check. The Oru Kayak Beach LT Foldable kayak ticks off a lot of boxes for those who love throwing themselves into bold new feats.

This is because it’s so innovative—it’s a kayak that your giftee can literally fold up and take with them on-the-go. When we tested it, we were impressed with how easily this 12-foot kayak could be compressed down to fit in a closet or trunk, and although the Beach LT is made from lightweight plastic, it’s sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds. While this is definitely an investment (and note, you’ll have to purchase the paddle separately), this could be a thrilling gift for Aries signs who are always on the hunt for the next great adventure.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.