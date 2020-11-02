The Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Balsam Hill's Fraser Fir stands way ahead of its competition and wins our Best Overall badge for its realistic-looking PE needles, its plump shape, sturdy stand on wheels, and included packing case.

Best Overall Balsam Hill Fraser Fir with Candlelight Clear LED, 7.5' For no reason other than it came in the biggest, heaviest box, we saved this Balsam Hill tree to test last. It was the only tree I needed help bringing into the house (total weight is 103 pounds), but after that I was head-over-heels in love with it. Despite needing help while it was boxed up, after opening, I could easily carry on by myself, wheeling the tree out of the upright shipping carton, removing its two parts from their heavy-duty canvas duffle bag-like cases, using its ingenious flip feature to easily rotate the base tree portion­ upright and attach the lighter-weight top portion. Its Fraser fir branch tips are lifelike in color and shape, and they require very little fluffing (especially compared to the other trees), just a little tweaking into place so that they spread out evenly. Polyethylene (PE) needles mimic the structure, texture, and color variations of natural evergreens. Two pairs of protective gloves come with the tree, but I didn’t need them. The tree has a pleasingly plump figure and comes already set in an impressively sturdy stand (much better made than the other six I tested) that has attached wheels I could easily lock in place. Once I had the two pieces assembled, I just had to plug it in (at about 12 feet, the cord is super long) to light up the 800 clear LED lights. It is such a dazzling spectacle both in daylight and at night that, frankly, it doesn’t need ornaments and certainly not more lights, although if you want to add a string or two there are sockets on the tree to simplify the process. With the other trees, I had grown to dread the packing up stage, but my worries were unfounded this time. I was looking forward to having the canvas storage bags, but even better was that the tree needed minimal compressing to fit into them. All in all, it was a pleasurable, stress-free decorating experience. If I had a young family and many Christmas trees in my future, I would invest in this Balsam Hill tree, the most realistic artificial tree we tested, without hesitation. Pros Recreates the dimension and detail of real tree branches

Extremely easy set up

Seems like it will last a long time

Comes with heavy-duty storage cases Cons Expensive

Heavy, at a combined weight of 103 lbs. Buy now at Balsam Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Best Choice Products earns our Best Value badge. Although it features papery PVC needles, it's got full branches and fits nicely in the corner of a room, At approximately $855 less than our winner, this is an awesome budget buy.

Best Value Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Spruce, 7.5' Any way you slice it, a grand is a lot to pay for an artificial Christmas tree, and if your budget can’t accommodate that kind of hit, you can still get a good-looking one for less. PE trees, like the most highly rated on our list, cost more than PVC (polyvinyl chloride), because they are more realistic looking (especially up close), more durable, and last longer. This said, once decorated and lit, all the trees we tested look fairly magical. Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Spruce offers great value for the price. My initial disappointment in how it looked straight out of the box, coupled with the papery feel of its PVC needles, changed to happy surprise by the time I had fluffed all the branches. It struck a nice balance between full branches and a restrained silhouette that fits nicely into the corner of a room. Set up is straightforward, and while connecting the lights between the tree’s three sections is required, the process went smoothly and the entire tree lit up at once. Decorated and illuminated, this tree could pass as real. Pros Big bang for your buck

Slim silhouette that still has a “big tree” feel Cons Slight odor straight out of the box that dissipated over 48 hours $149.99 from Amazon $149.99 from Walmart

How We Tested

The Tester

Hi, I'm Janice. New England born and bred, I adore winter and have always looked forward to the traditions of Christmas. Year after year, my Christmas trees have always been real, and until recently I’ve been skeptical about buying artificial Christmas trees.

In the last few years, though, my curiosity about them has been piqued for several reasons: Fake Christmas trees are being manufactured that look more and more real, friends rave about them, I am an empty-nester less interested in all the holiday hoopla geared to kids, and frankly, I’m tired of sweeping up pine needles that seem to hide in the nooks and crannies of the house all year long.

The Tests

Over the span of a week, I set up seven artificial Christmas trees, all were evergreens and all were 7.5 feet tall with the exception of one that was just 7 feet. Two did not come with lights, while the others were pre-lit, either with clear or colored lights.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was a one-woman project, from lugging the items in their shipping containers from my front porch, assembling them in a corner of the living room, hanging ornaments (and lights, if necessary), affixing a tree-topper, and placing 20 boxes of various sizes at the base of the tree, which had been encircled with a tree skirt.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Ease of assembly is one reason that sets Balsam Hill's tree apart from its competition. It comes in two parts, rather than three, and its base features the brand's signature Flip Tree technology, so even a one-person set-up is possible.

I left each tree in place for two days, then disassembled and repacked it in its original shipping carton.

I evaluated each tree for ease of assembly and repacking, stability, appearance, and special features, if any.

What You Should Know About Artificial Christmas Trees

Just like anything else you purchase online—clothing, furniture, appliances—there’s a limit to what you can learn about it without seeing it in person. Keep in mind that when it comes to a fake tree, its retailer is going to share only the most flattering image with potential online buyers.

And, let’s face it, once a tree is laden with ornaments and brightly lit, it will likely take a good picture. So here are some things to consider before purchasing:

ADVERTISEMENT

Size

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar One factor that earned Balsam Hill's Fraser Fir top spot on our list of best artificial Christmas trees is its sturdy stand with wheels. This trait is unique among the trees we tested, and it allows for easy movement during set up.

Once you know how tall a tree your room can accommodate, assess how wide your tree can be. Add 3 to 6 inches to the tree’s height, including a tree topper, so that it won’t appear crammed into the space.

Generally speaking, the width of the tree at its widest part will be given by the manufacturer, so you can make sure it will fit in your space.

When deciding on a size, don’t forget to consider that the bigger the tree, the harder it will be to move, store, and manage. Also, take into account how much room you need for presents underneath.

Aesthetics

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Artificial Christmas tree needles are usually made from either PVC (at left) or PE (at right). PVC needles are made using cut-out PVC material as in the majority of the trees we tested, while PE needles, as seen in our Best Overall Balsam Hill and the Treetopia trees, are injection-molded and completely three-dimensional, offering a more realistic look and feel.

If the way a tree looks unadorned is important to you, you’ll want to pay close attention to how real its branches look. Artificial Christmas tree needles are usually made from either PVC or PE, and in some cases a combination of the two. The feel of papery PVC reminds me of the fake grass used in Easter baskets. Unlike PVC Christmas trees, which are made using cut-out PVC material, PE trees are injection-molded and completely three-dimensional, using branches from real trees, resulting in an instant realistic-looking Christmas tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the 3-D needles are much more life-like than the average flat PVC needles. Trees made from PE may be better sculpted to give them a more authentic look. If realism is what you’re after, a PE tree may be a better choice.

Of the seven trees, the number of “attached tips” was cited in each tree’s description. In general, the higher the number of tips, the higher the quality of the tree and the fuller a look the tree will have. If you can see through the tree’s branches to its center pole, you should probably avoid it.

All of these trees we tested have hinged branches, not hooked.

Other Artificial Christmas Trees We Tested

Treetopia Luxe Balsam Spruce with Clear LED, 7' At 7 feet tall, this tree is a half-foot shorter than all the others, which, for me at 5’7” tall, made a big difference in being able to reach the top of the tree without a step stool. Its widest point at 54 inches offers it a well proportioned, classic shape and seems quite conducive to fitting into the corner of a room, placing a lot of presents underneath—there’s great clearance—and still having room to walk around it. The spruce shape of its upward-sloped branches with short, stiff, square needles—a mix of 80% PE needles and 20% PVC needles—is a lovely backdrop for ornaments, and the 450 clear, small LED lights gave it the perfect amount of twinkle. Light strings within the trunk are automatically connected while setting up so you can light the tree with a single plug. The branch-tip count is generous at 2,775 and the twigs on the branches are easy to bend into any position. The tiers of the branches are closely placed so that you don’t see any of the trunk once the tree is fully fluffed. Pros Exceptionally lifelike appearance

Pleasing and convenient proportions

“Quick Set” lights Cons Slight difficulty inserting bolt into stand Buy now at Treetopia

ADVERTISEMENT

Beachcrest Home Downswept Douglas Green Fir, 7.5' This is a realistic, mostly PE tree, and, with a maximum width of almost 5 feet across, it is generously proportioned. Set up and break down are easy, but the fact that it weighs 50 pounds should be considered. I had a little trouble separating the top two sections during disassembly. (After the fact, I noted that this optional tip was given in the instructions: Lubricating middle section pole ends prior to assembly will make sections easier to separate when disassembling to store). In appearance, Beachcrest’s Douglas fir is quite lovely. It boasts National Tree Company’s “Feel Real” technology that produces branch tips that are molded from actual branches and give the tree its lush look. There is also ample decorating space, thanks to nearly 2,000 crush-resistant branch tips. Pros Good balance of cost, realism and ease of setup

5-year manufacturer's warranty Cons Not pre-lit

Hard to separate sections during breakdown Buy now at Perigold

National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Pre-Lit Dual Color LED, 7.5' Considering that this is an all-PVC tree, it ranks high on the realism scale, especially when it’s decorated and its 700 LED lights are lit. It looks great unlit, too, as the shade of green is genuine and the “brown twigs” are visible. Compared to the Best Choice Products all-PVC tree, National Tree Company’s close-up resemblance to real tree details is higher. There are no cords to connect between tree sections; its lights come on instantly when the main plug is inserted into the wall socket. If lights are your thing, the light system lets you change from warm white to multi-color with 10 different functions, although you need to press the button each time to toggle through the options. Pros Realistic looking in daylight and lit-up

10 different light setting

5-year warranty on tree and 3-year warranty on lights Cons Needles are a bit prickly $304.99 from Amazon $470.92 from Walmart $470.99 from Target $371.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Home Accents LED Pre-Lit Wesley Long Needle Pine, 7.5' The first difference I noticed with this tree is its stand. It’s the only one we tested that doesn’t require inserting a bolt to keep it from folding in on itself. Using a bolt isn’t difficult, but the chances of losing it over the years are pretty high. This all PVC tree has a cluster of long pine needles on the branch tips, which is cool, but you don’t notice it unless you’re up close. What I noticed more is that the 1,342-branch tree looks less full than the others, and it’s harder to hide its center pole with the fluffed branches. Also, the top third of the tree is denser than the lower two thirds, making it look off-balance. You can easily illuminate the tree’s 550 lights with a single plug, but be sure you read the assembly instructions first. I didn’t and overlooked that I needed to align the arrows on each pole section, so the first time around only the bottom third lit up. The LED lights have eight functions, so if this variety is important to you, this reasonably priced tree is a good deal. Otherwise, I would stick with the Best Choice Products tree. Pros Sturdier stand than most

8-function light system with foot control and remote control Cons Hard to fluff

Visible center pole $149.00 from Home Depot

Fraser Hill Farm Hunter Fir, 7.5' This is the only flocked tree we tested. It was the first one I set up, which was easy. My initial reaction was that the artificial snow on some of the branch tips gave it a nice frosty effect, and I liked its graceful, downswept branches. In the end though, after seeing the other trees, this is my least favorite. It lost more needles than any of the other trees during set-up and breakdown, but I could have overlooked that if it weren’t for the mess made from some of the white flocking flaking off. Also, the flocking makes the branch tips stick together in a way that hanging ornaments from them is tricky. Despite its wide base (62-inch diameter), which requires a spacious setting, the center pole is highly visible and the branches don’t fluff. All this might account for the tree having only a one-year warranty. Pros Comes with an extra bolt for the stand Cons Unlit

Flocking flakes off

Has a flimsy feel and seems like it won't last more than a year or two $357.00 from Amazon $269.75 from Home Depot $299.00 from Bed Bath & Beyond

More Articles You Might Enjoy