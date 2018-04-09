The Best Beauty Subscription Boxes of 2020

There’s no denying that you get your money’s worth with Boxycharm. This customizable box includes five full-size products from a variety of brands, including high-end ones you’d find at Sephora, like Glamglow, Farmacy, Fenty Beauty, Milk Makeup, and more. In both shipments I received during my testing, one product alone cost more than the box itself, making this box an amazing value.
After signing up for the box, I was prompted to complete a survey that was very detailed, asking me about my eye and hair color, my skin’s undertones (i.e., if my skin skews rosier/warmer, yellower/cooler, or neutral), and my preferences, including my skincare concerns and what skincare products I like the most. The survey was lengthy, but I didn’t mind, as it made me feel like I’d get a box catered well to me.
When my box was sent out, I received an email notification to my email that the box would arrive within three to six days—and it did. Despite choosing “some skincare, some makeup” on the survey, my box, which arrived with the items arranged neatly inside, contained a majority makeup. But because most of the five items were from recognizable brands—I got Glamglow, Clarins, Farmacy—and hit on different parts of the makeup routine, I wasn’t disappointed. In fact, Glamglow MoistureTrip Omega Rich Face Moisturizer retails for $55, or more than double the amount of the $25 box.
You can cancel your subscription on the website with the click of a few buttons, but you’ll notice that the button to “stay a charmer” is a bright pink rectangular box, but the continuation of cancellation is in gray words with no box around them. This isn’t an unusual tactic, in my experience, so I didn’t dock any points for ease of cancellation. A monthly subscription costs $25 per box, a three-month subscription costs $70 or $23.33 per box, a six-month subscription costs $138 or $23 per box, and a 12-month subscription costs $275 or $22.92 per box.
If you love trying new beauty products or you want to add more into your collection, I’m positive you’ll love this box. The best part, to me, is that it gives full-size products. Not only is that a great value, but it allows you to fully form an opinion on the product, especially if it’s something like skincare that may take time to get used to. I’m confident that anyone can find at least one product they love in this box, and that one product will likely cost more in store than your subscription fee for Boxycharm.