The Best Outdoor Extension Cords of 2022

Whether you’re hanging outdoor lights or running power to an unreachable corner of your yard, a durable outdoor extension cord is a vital component of home life.

Don’t just move your indoor cords outside. A quality outdoor extension cord should effectively transmit power and safely withstand daily wear and tear—rain, snow, tall grass, creeping critters, and just about any other annoyance.

After hours of research and more than a month of testing, we’ve determined that the Voltec Pro 12-gauge outdoor extension cord (available at Amazon) is the best extension cord money can buy. It combines an impressive power capacity, a useful length of 50 feet, a fortified wall-socket locking component, and overall value that makes it the clear front-runner in our testing.

However, there are many other great extension cords of varying lengths and power capacities that are certainly worth looking into.

These are the best outdoor extension cords we’ve tested, ranked in order:

Voltec Pro Outdoor Extension Cord (50 Feet, 12 Gauge, 15 A) U.S. Wire & Cable Outdoor Lighted Extension Cord (50 Feet, 12 Gauge, 15 A) Iron Forge Outdoor Lighted Extension Cord (25 Feet, 12 Gauge, 15 A) Otimo 50 Ft 16/3 Outdoor Extension Cord Southwire Polar Solar 1638SW0061 U.S. Wire & Cable Outdoor Lighted Extension Cord (100 Feet, 14 Gauge, 13 A) UltraPro 50 Ft Outdoor 3-Outlet Power Strip Viasonic Outdoor Lighted Extension Cord (15 Feet, 14 Gauge, 15 A) TerraBloom Heavy Duty Extension Cord (25 Feet, 14 Gauge, 15 A) Watt’s Wire & Cable Outdoor Lighted Extension Cord (25 Feet, 14 Gauge, 15 A) Clear Power 50 ft 12/3 Heavy Duty Extension Cord Master Electrician Multi Purpose Extension Cord (20 Feet, 16 Gauge, 13 A) Woods Lawn and Garden Extension Cord (25 Feet, 16 Gauge, 13 A) Coleman Basic-Power Outdoor Cord (100 Feet, 16 Gauge, 10 A) AmazonBasics Vinyl Outdoor Extension Cord (50 Feet, 16 Gauge, 13 A)

Best Overall Voltec Pro Outdoor Extension Cord (50 Feet, 12 Gauge, 15 A) With the perfect balance of durable design, value, and power capacity, the Voltec Pro outdoor extension cord takes the top spot in our list. This powerhouse of an extension cord combined the practicality of a long extension cord with the power capacity (15 A) to safely keep any piece of machinery drawing current from a standard household outlet. Specifically, the Voltec was designed to be a strong, dependable, no-nonsense extension cord that gets the job done. It’s heavy, with a thick cord wrapped in a yellow and blue jacket that feels both durable and dependable. The downside to its heaviness is that it was a little difficult to manage right out of the packaging. However, once the cord was stretched out and used once or twice, it became much easier to manage. Both before and after running this cord over with a Jeep, there was no voltage drop measured. It performed as well as any cord could in our objective tests and stood up to the scrutiny of multiple uses over a long period of time. The Voltec includes a small locking mechanism that helps the cord stay firmly attached to the power cable of whatever piece of equipment it is that you're using. If you ever unknowingly start to move outside the cord's 50-foot radius, this locking clip could prove to be quite the headache saver. In testing this cord out in a myriad of elements and situations, this cord repeatedly impressed. With its high-power rating, durable design, and lockable lighted outlet, the Voltec Pro 50-foot outdoor extension cord is simply the best extension cord on the market. Pros Durable design

Good value

High power capacity

Best Value U.S. Wire & Cable Outdoor Lighted Extension Cord (50 Feet, 12 Gauge, 15 A) In our research, we found that with most affordable outdoor extension cords, the customer was forced to choose between length or top-notch power capacity. The U.S. Wire & Cable outdoor lighted extension cord provided a compromise that offered the best of both at a great value. This extension cord features most of the best aspects of our top pick, minus the locking clip attached to the connector, and performed similarly in all the testing. Like the Voltec, this 50-foot extension cord is rated for 15 A and can handle a serious amount of power. That power never observably dropped in our testing phase. This cord is well-constructed, although slightly less durable and seemingly less weather-resistant than the Voltec. It also was a bit bulkier to manage throughout the testing phase, both coiled and uncoiled. Aside from those minor issues however, this cord performed every bit as well as our top pick. If you’re interested in the Voltec but want something more affordable, there’s no better value than the U.S. Wire & Cable 50-foot outdoor lighted extension cord. Pros Affordable

Handles a lot of power

How We Tested Outdoor Extension Cords

The Testers

My name is Kevin Oliver and I’ve been honored to work as a reviewer for a wide swath of illustrious sites, including Reviewed, BGR, Freshome, The Simple Dollar, and TechRadar.

And I’m Kevin Kavanaugh, a retired public school teacher who has always been intrigued by all things mechanical, be it watches, power tools, vintage bicycles or classic cars. I’ve tested everything from lawn mowers to leaf blowers, and now outdoor extension cords, adding new products to the previous findings.

The Tests

To learn all we could about outdoor extension cords, we put them through the paces by using them constantly in daily life for over a month. Admittedly, it’s a tall task to discern overwhelming positive or negative qualities in heavy-duty outdoor extension cords. However, by using them in a variety of situations (including a North Carolina hurricane), we were able to parse the standout features and qualities that made certain extension cords better than others.

And just to spice things up, we decided to run over each extension cord with a 3,300-pound Jeep in the first round of testing, and a Chevrolet Impala in round 2.

Both before and after we ran over the extension cords, we measured the voltage at both ends of the cords to learn whether the cords could stand up to the extreme pressure. We also exposed the cords to the elements to see how well they’d hold up in poor conditions.

Since all of the cords we tested held up to their expected power capacity and offered at least moderate durability, we put the most weight on our daily usage of the cords. In using each of them frequently, the ups and downs to each cord’s design, length, power capacity, and useful features became readily apparent. Paired with our objective tests and voltage measuring, we feel we’ve covered all the bases in determining the very best in outdoor extension cords.

What is Power Transmission for Outdoor Extension Cords?

In the simplest terms, the amount of power a cord can hold is related to the size of the wiring inside of the cord and the length of the cord. The longer the distance that power needs to travel, the thicker the internal conductive copper wiring needs to be. Cable thickness is measured in AWG, or American Wire Gauge, in which lower numbers signify thicker cables. For example, a 12-gauge cable has thicker conductive wiring than a 16-gauge cable.

Because of the increased thickness of the conductive wires, lower gauge cords are rated to carry a higher amperage. Typically, short extension cords offer lower gauges and higher power ratings, while longer extension cords have thinner high gauge wiring that makes the cord easier to manage.

Most of the top cords on our list are rated for 15 amps (15 A) and can hold and safely transmit power for just about any application. Some cords are rated for lower amperage but are still useful in lower-power applications.

It’s important to remember that each cord is rated for a certain number of amps. Constantly over-powering a low-rated extension cord is not only less effective but can also be dangerous. Running too much power through a low-power rated extension cord, such as a 100-foot 16-gauge cord, can actually cause damage from voltage drop and even fire from the overload.

While we still considered some 16-gauge extension cords because of their useful length and affordability, these cords aren’t safe for heavy machinery or other high-power applications.

Other Outdoor Extension Cords We Tested

Otimo 50 Ft 16/3 Outdoor Extension Cord During our testing, the Otimo cord quickly established its versatility. It's the most familiar gauge and most comfortable to access. This lightweight cord is rated for medium duty to carry current safely to small appliances and household tools.

Its flexibility, ease of use and ease of storage make it a must have for any homeowner. Current remained unaffected by driving over it with a Chevrolet Impala, and its bright orange casing makes it easy to see in many medium duty applications. Pros Affordable

Versatile

Southwire Polar Solar 1638SW0061 The Southwire Heavy Duty Outdoor Extension Cord is built for larger power transfers than the more common 16-gauge power cords. It has a durable construction, is resistant to chemicals and oil, and has lighted connections.

The Southwire had a more flexible feel and would handle the extreme cold conditions better than most cords. The cord was easy to move and manipulate through the tasks and is durable enough to deliver great results. Pros Heavy duty

Flexible

U.S. Wire & Cable Outdoor Lighted Extension Cord (100 Feet, 14 Gauge, 13 A) U.S. Wire & Cable, whose 12-gauge cable was our top value pick, also makes a 100-foot extension cord that performed very well during our tests. Although it’s rated for a lower power capacity, the value of a 100-foot extension cord at an affordable price cannot be overstated. This cord boasts all of the features of our top value pick, minus the 12-gauge rating, and is surprisingly compact for a 100-foot cable. While it won’t hold up to the heaviest electrical jobs, this is the best 100-foot extension cord we reviewed and a very useful cord to have on hand in the garage. Pros Affordable

Lengthy

UltraPro 50 Ft Outdoor 3-Outlet Power Strip Ultra Pro Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord 16/3 50 ft.

The UltraPro extension cord is an entry level extension cord for powering small appliances and other household electrical applications. While its three-outlet power strip is convenient, it can be easily overloaded by overzealous homeowners.

Its small gauge and 13 amp capacity means that its best place is powering multiple household items such as lights, TVs, and home entertainment systems. It can be used as an indoor extension cord, and it's quite handy during blackouts when used with a portable generator. When electrical outlets are limited, its multiple outlet strip makes powering numerous lights that much easier. Pros Durable

Convenient

The Clear Power Heavy Duty Outdoor Extension Cord is a very capable product that can power larger home tools such as table saws and electric chain saws. While not as easy to tote around as the smaller gauge cords, this outdoor extension cord means business.

This water-resistant cord boasts a heavy duty casing resistant to weather, oil, and flame, lighted connections and a plug locking system. With the advent of more corded snow blowers, lawn mowers, and chainsaws, this cord is up to the task. The lighted plugs allow quick identification when the power goes out and it is plugged into the generator. The lighted plugs are also helpful at night when operating an electric snowblower. Pros Lighted plugs

