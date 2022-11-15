Corded vs. cordless tools: Which is right for you?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

One of the most important decisions when buying a new tool is the power source. There are two primary options: Gasoline and electricity, which can further be broken down into corded and battery-powered (cordless).

It’s not always clear which type of tool will be best, and indeed, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution since everyone’s needs are different. However, by understanding the pros and cons of each type of power source, you can make an informed decision about what is best for you.

Here are several things to consider when it comes to corded vs. cordless tools.

Electric tools are split into two sub-categories: Cordless and corded. There are numerous tasks and jobs where corded tools are superior to battery-powered. As a woodworker, for example, I prefer corded sanders and routers because I never have to worry about swapping batteries, and I typically use them while standing in one place.

However, in most of the categories where electric tools go up against gasoline-powered, I tend to recommend battery over cord, simply because of the improved portability.

There is nothing more frustrating than being tethered to an extension cord when you’re working outside, which is where the majority of gas-powered tools operate.

For the purposes of this article, most of the comparisons will be between battery and gas-powered tools.

Power is a major consideration

While electric tools have come a long way, there’s no denying the sheer power that a gas motor can provide. In our chainsaw testing, for example, the gas saws far outclassed the battery saws when it came to pure cutting strength.

String trimmers were a similar story, with the gas trimmers able to cut through much thicker underbrush than the battery-powered tools we tested. If you need your tools for what you’d consider heavy-duty work, then gas power is probably what you’re looking for.

That said, most people don’t have the super heavy duty needs of professionals, and electric tools have plenty of power for most around the house jobs.

While my battery-powered Milwaukee weed wacker isn’t nearly as strong as some of the gas trimmers I tested, that extra power would have been wasted on me.

I don’t need to cut through inch-thick saplings—I just need something to trim the long grass, and the electric motor is perfectly adequate for that need.



What's that smell? Choosing between fumes or no fumes

A significant reason to consider electric over gas is the pollution. Electric tools produce no emissions of their own, though there are still emissions produced in generating the electricity to charge the batteries. Any gasoline-powered engine produces hydrocarbons and other pollutants, which are both bad for the environment and for your own health as you breathe them in.

Many gas tools are also 2-stroke engines, which are extremely inefficient and produce much more pollution than other gasoline engines. From an environmental standpoint, electric tools are nearly always superior to gasoline.

How long do you need it to run?

Some jobs take longer than others, and stopping to refuel constantly can be an annoying waste of time.

Generally speaking, gasoline-powered tools run longer on one tank than battery-powered tools run on a single charge. And corded tools will run far longer than either, because they can keep going as long as they’re plugged in.

In addition to the pure runtime advantage that gas-powered tools have, it’s also cheaper and easier to have a can of gas on hand to refuel than to purchase multiple backup batteries and keep them fully charged.

This is why tools like lawn mowers and weed whackers are often gasoline powered—depending on the size of your yard, those jobs can take long enough that the improved run time of gasoline over battery engines is a significant factor.

Batteries tend to cost the most up front

While there are probably more exceptions here than in some of our other categories, battery-powered tools tend to cost more than their gasoline-powered counterparts. This price discrepancy is amplified when you consider the cost of extra batteries to extend the working time of the tool.

If you are able to buy tools that all share the same batteries, like the Ego system, for example, then you can offset some of that expense. However, most of the time gasoline-powered tools will still be more affordable initially than battery-powered.

Consider the cost and time of maintenance

While the up-front cost tends to be higher for battery-powered tools, the long term cost of owning a tool that runs on gas can close that gap.

Any tool that uses combustion to run requires regular maintenance. Oil needs to be changed, carburetors need to be cleaned, and spark plugs need to be maintained.

While battery-powered tools are not maintenance free, they do require less regular service. That time and cost over the life of the tools adds up, particularly if you need to outsource some or all of the maintenance.

Noise pollution

Power tools are loud—there’s no getting around that. However, some are louder than others, and those some are usually gasoline powered.

If protecting your hearing is important to you, then an electric tool might work best for your needs, though you should still use ear protection.

Reducing noise pollution isn’t just about protecting your own hearing—remember that your neighbors have to hear your outdoor tools as well. Particularly if your houses and yards are packed in close together, or you’re in the tight quarters of an apartment complex, you may want to opt for the quieter electric tools over the gasoline powered.

Battery-powered tools are going to be a solid option for most homeowners, most of the time. The many benefits of electric over gas often outweigh the cost and power advantage of gasoline tools.

That said, there’s no clear, right answer to this question; every person, tool, job, and budget are different and should be considered individually. My advice would be to go with battery-powered, and only switch over to gas if there’s a specific reason that you think you need that extra power or run time, or that the cost savings is significant enough to be worth it.

