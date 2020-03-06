10 items that make adjusting to daylight saving time easier

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Like most people, we have a love-hate relationship with Daylight Saving Time—we love that there are more hours of sunlight in the day but we hate (and we cannot emphasize this enough) the week-long slump that occurs thanks to the whole "losing an hour of sleep" thing.

Fortunately, there are ways—more specifically, products—to help us all cope with the annual time change. These 10 items will either help you sleep or help you wake the heck up so you can at least be a semi-functioning adult after the clocks 'spring forward.'

1. The coziest weighted blanket for more quality shut-eye

Credit: Gravity Snuggle up with the Gravity Blanket.

Getting one fewer hour of sleep means you have to make the most of the sleep you do get. And for that, you could benefit from a weighted blanket, which people claim helps them both fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our favorite is the Gravity Blanket. Its velvety cover is super-soft to the touch and machine-washable, and the blanket itself provides just the right amount of comforting pressure—not too light, not too heavy.



Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $189

2. This alarm clock to make waking up easier

Credit: Philips Ahh, so soothing.

Waking up is hard to do—and it's even harder when your body thinks it's supposed to be asleep for another hour and the sun is sleeping in, too.

While you can get one of those jarring, ear-splitting alarms, over 7,000 people prefer this genius wake-up light. According to its glowing reviews (pun intended), it mimics the natural sunrise to wake you up gently and has adjustable brightness and sound options so you can customize your alarm.



Get the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light from Amazon for $99.95

3. Our favorite coffee maker

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser One hit of caffeine, coming right up.

With the morning an hour shorter, not only are you desperately in need of coffee, but you don't have time to wait for a whole pot to brew. You need it stat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here at Reviewed, we love the Nespresso VertuoPlus (it's our number one single-serve coffee maker) because it's super-speedy and brews a deliciously foamy cup of coffee. Bonus: It has a milk frother for when you want to get fancy.



Get the Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus from Amazon for $149.95

4. This mug, so you're never without your brew

Credit: Zojirushi The 16-ounce mug comes in 8 different colors.

Chances are one cup of coffee (or tea) just isn't going to cut it now that you're sleep-deprived. For taking your cuppa on the go, our experts recommend this stainless steel mug from Zojirushi.

It's the best travel mug we've ever used, because it keeps our coffee piping hot for up to 24 hours (yes, really!) and its slim, lightweight design is perfect for tossing in your bag on the way out the door.



Get the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug from Amazon for $22.99

5. This white-noise machine with nearly 5,000 reviews

Credit: Adaptive Sound Choose from sounds like rain, meadow, or waterfalls.

If there's ever a time when naps are necessary, it's the day after the clocks move forward. But between pinging phone notifications and the neighbors making noise next door, napping during the day can be tough (don't people know you're trying to sleep?!).

ADVERTISEMENT

Enter this white-noise machine, which not only has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon but is also our experts' number one sound machine.

It was easily the loudest of all the machines we tested (i.e., it will drown out any sound) and even has an “adaptive” mode that monitors the noise level in your room and adjusts the volume accordingly.



Get the Adaptive Sound Sound + Sleep Sound Machine from Amazon for $80.83

6. These blue-light blocking glasses for your circadian rhythm

Credit: Gamma Ray Optics Keep your eyes happy and healthy.

Blue-light blocking glasses are having a moment—especially after a full year of working from home. Research says they may help you get better sleep, as exposure to blue light—which is emitted from the sun but also all the screens we stare at—disrupts your circadian rhythm.



Get the Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses from Amazon for $17.99

7. A shower head that will power you up for the day

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Hydroluxe Full-Chrome 24 Function Ultra-Luxury 3-Way shower head is our favorite shower head.

When your alarm wakes you up, but your body drags getting out of bed, a bucket of cold water can energize you like nothing else. Sometimes, you need drastic, but we find a more soothing yet effective approach in the Hydroluxe shower head. It’s the best one we’ve ever tested, and it features two dozen settings, from power rain to simply, mist, which our tester described as “a bunch of angels gently pelting me with wet cotton clouds.”



Get the Hydroluxe 24 Function Ultra-Luxury 3-Way 2-in-1 Shower Head from Amazon for $25.99

8. This sleep mask to block out the sun

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Mask on, lights off.

More hours of daylight is great for all your favorite outdoor activities, but not so great for trying to sleep. If you're someone who, like me, needs complete darkness to fall asleep, you may want to snag this sleep mask, which our experts deemed the best one you can buy.

In fact, our Reviewed tester says it's “like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes” and loves that the contoured foam is comfortable and breathable.



Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask from Amazon for $13.95

9. This energizing body wash

Credit: Jack Black Lather, rinse, repeat.

If a morning shower is part of your wake-up routine, super-charge it with this “turbo” body wash. Made with invigorating ingredients like juniper, rosemary, and eucalyptus, it has more than 2,600 positive reviews on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT

People say that not only does it cleanse and moisturize their skin, but it leaves them feeling more awake and revitalized when they step out of the shower. One reviewer even wrote, “It gives me that kick I need in the morning to get up.”



Get the Jack Black Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser from Amazon for $10

10. This must-have for making you look less tired

Credit: Skin Gym Put your best (and most awake) face forward with a roller.

Let's face it—with an hour less sleep, you're not likely to be looking your most bright-eyed. Fake it 'til you make it—when it comes to looking awake, that is—with this top-rated face roller. One of our editors swears by it, saying she puts it in the freezer before using it and that it visibly reduces puffiness after a long night.



Get the Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller from Ulta for $28

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.