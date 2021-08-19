This DIY lawn care subscription made my lawn look great

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When we got new sod, my husband and I knew it was time to invest in our grass and show it consistent TLC. We decided to take matters into our own hands with a DIY lawn care subscription plan from Lawnbright, which makes a variety of liquid lawn care treatment products that claim to have no harmful chemicals.

Similar to another DIY lawn care plan Sunday, Lawnbright is a subscription-based alternative to hiring a professional to help you achieve green grass. The caveat is that you are responsible for applying the treatments instead of paying a pro to do it for you.

Curious to try this DIY lawn care method, I spent a summer using Lawnbright to care for my yard of Bahia grass in central Florida. Here’s how it went.

Lawnbright Lawn Care Subscription Plan starting at $180

What is Lawnbright?

Launched in March 2021, Lawnbright is a do-it-yourself lawn care treatment service based in Massachusetts. Using information provided by you, they create a DIY lawn care treatment plan with everything you need shipped straight to your door.

You don't have to pick up the phone and call anyone to setup your DIY lawn care plan like you might if you called a local company. The entire Lawnbright sign up process is done online.

All of the products are liquid, contain all-natural ingredients and made in the U.S., according to the company. Lawnbright also sells organic tick and mosquito control, pet spot repair, crabgrass and pre-emergent weed control. (The latter is one of the main differences between Lawnbright vs. Sunday. At the time of publication, Sunday does not offer a pre-emergent weed treatment like Lawnbright.)

How does Lawnbright work?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Your first box comes with a soil kit, which you should fill up and send back to Lawnbright for a thorough analyzation of what nutrients your soil needs most.

To begin the process of creating a DIY lawn care plan, take the “Get Started” quiz on the Lawnbright website. The questions ask about the current condition of your yard, current lawn care routine (if you have one), approximate yard size (small, medium, or large), and zip code.

Using your data, Lawnbright creates a plan on the spot for you made up of a mix of fertilizers, soil conditioners, and pre-emergents.

As part of the annual lawn care plan, Lawnbright sends three to four separate shipments per year. The first box of goodies varies depending on where you live, but it will include several lawn care treatments, like natural fertilizer and micronutrients.

The first box also includes a soil test kit, hose sprayer nozzle, and a rainfall meter.

The soil kit, which includes a prepaid shipping label, small cardboard box, and plastic bag for the soil, is an important step in the overall process to creating a custom DIY lawn care plan. Lawnbright uses your soil sample to determine any nutrient deficiencies and tailors your plan accordingly.

Treatments are applied by affixing the dual-nozzle sprayer attachment to the bottle and hose, turning on the spigot, and watering evenly until the bottle is empty. Just make sure you have a garden hose that’s long enough to reach back into the far corners of your yard.

How much does Lawnbright cost?

Plans start at $180 annually but the price will vary depending on the size of your yard and growing season. Each DIY lawn care shipment is sent every eight weeks and includes at least two different treatments for your yard.

Lawnbright automatically pauses your subscription during the winter months. The plan automtically renews each spring, but Lawnbright sends an email reminder so you can cancel or change your plan beforey ou are charged.

Home Advisor estimates that you’ll spend anywhere from $250 to $1,000 a year hiring a professional company to fertilize your lawn for you. So, from a cost-savings perspective, a DIY lawn care plan like Lawnbright is likely to be more affordable than paying someone else.

If you're not happy with your plan, Lawnbright guarantees to fix any issues. You may also cancel your subscription or get a pro-rated refund (but not a full one).

What we like

The treatments are made from all-natural and organic ingredients

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy This is my front yard before using Lawnbright, which shows brown spots and lack of color throughout.

One of the biggest selling points of Lawnbright, for me, is their claim of effective lawn care fertilizers and more made without harmful chemicals.

As a mom of two kids and one English bulldog, I’m cautious about what goes down on my grass. The DIY lawn care company claims to use natural ingredients like North Atlantic sea kelp, cedar oil, cornmeal, and blackstrap molasses, which are pretty interesting ingredients for your grass, but more importantly, aren’t as harsh as what you may get with a professional lawn care company.

Though professional lawn care companies often have a pet-friendly application, it's hard to know what's really in the treatment without doing some legwork. Lawnbright lists all of the ingredeients on the packaging, making it easy to know what chemicals are going down on your ground.

Lawnbright’s goal isn’t just to make your grass look greener—it wants to cultivate a healthy ecosystem for your yard by using all-natural chemicals that claim to help repair and build up your soil content, strengthen the roots of your grass, and improve your lawn’s overall health.

By using organic chemicals, Lawnbright claims your grass will be more resistant to disease, won't need as much water, and will be healthier overall.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy My grass looks healthier after using Lawnbright.

I started using Lawnbright during a summer dry spell in central Florida—a time when my grass wasn’t looking its best due to a lack of water.

We’re now in the rainy season, so it's hard to say what role Lawnbright played in improving the look of my Bahia grass, but it does look great.

Aside from the vibrant color, it’s nice to know that Lawnbright is helping pump my yard with healthy vitamins to create a sustainable ecosystem for longterm grass growth.

This is quick and simple DIY lawn care

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Applying the treatments is as easy as pie.

Taking a DIY approach isn’t as daunting as it may sound. Part of what makes it so easy is that Lawnbright sends you everything you need to get started—no more weekend morning trips to your local gardening or home improvement store. (Don't forget that a garden hose is required to apply the treatment.)

In total, it took me about 20 minutes to get the one application done. I have a medium-sized yard (just under 5,500 sq. ft.) and each application took me approximately 15 minutes to apply (not including the five minutes I spent reading the instructions and assembling everything).

Lawnbright sends helpful maintenance tips and reminders

One unique feature of this service is Lawnbright’s Lawn Intelligence system, which sends you helpful reminders and tips via text message.

Lawnbright uses your local weather data, recent precipitation totals, and soil temperature to alert you when you need to water your grass, which is especially helpful if you don’t have a smart sprinkler system automate watering the yard for you.

Lawnbright also recommends the amount of time to water, so you’re not giving your grass too much or too little to drink, which I found very helpful.

A neat thing about Lawnbright is that the texting service works both ways. I tested this feature out by asking the Turf Team if I could apply the treatment a few days early or if I needed to wait.

The only downside is that I had to follow up (about seven hours after my initial text) to get a reply.

Still, you can expect to hear back from Lawnbright in less than 24 hours, which is pretty easy since most yard care concerns likely don’t need an immediate response.

What we don’t like

There was no sprayer attachment with the second shipment

I was surprised to find that there was no dual-sprayer nozzle attachment in my second box. This wasn’t a huge deal, as I had saved the nozzle from the original shipment.

But this could be problematic for anyone who loses or forgets to keep the sprayer attachment because there’s no other way to apply the treatments.

The product may stain your driveway

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Be careful not to drip any product in an area that you care about because it will stain.

Unfortunately, I accidentally dropped a small amount of product onto my white and gray paver driveway and it left behind several small brown stains that I was unable to remove with water. My next step is to try using our pressure washer to bust out the stains.

My advice? Handle with care and don’t open it until you’re standing in your yard (or over a surface you don't mind getting dirty).

Is Lawnbright worth it?

Yes, if you’re looking for a DIY, nontoxic approach to lawn care.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy When comparing images side-by-side, it's obvious that Lawnbright helped improve the state of my yard.

If you have children or pets, or have reservations about using harsh chemicals in your grass, then Lawnbright could be a good fit for your lawn care routine. It’s a more affordable alternative than hiring a lawn care treatment company to regularly care for your yard, but you do need to have the time (and desire) to apply to treatments yourself.

Overall, my Lawnbright subscription has kept my grass looking nice and lush, even in the extreme Florida heat, and I am definitely interested in using Lawnbright long-term as a nontoxic way to care for my lawn.

Lawnbright Lawn Care Subscription Plan starting at $180

