This popular sleep gadget could be hurting your sleep—here's what to use instead

It's no secret that Americans aren't getting enough sleep each night. (As someone who wakes up perpetually feeling like I'm suffering from the worst case of jet lag, I can attest to this.) But besides the obvious culprits (looking at you Instagram and late-night TV), trying to figure out exactly why you're struggling to fall—or stay—asleep can be tricky.

Is it because you aren't getting enough REM sleep? Or because you have an undiagnosed case of sleep apnea? Or is it even simply because you sleep on the left side instead of the right? The endless possibilities alone could be what's keeping you up until 2 a.m.

That quest for the perfect night's sleep actually has a scientific name: orthosomnia. And according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, it could be causing you to get even less sleep (how ironic, right?). Researchers found that thanks to the rise in popularity of sleep trackers like FitBit and Apple Watch, "there are a growing number of patients who are seeking treatment for self-diagnosed sleep disturbances such as insufficient sleep duration and insomnia due to periods of light or restless sleep observed on their sleep tracker data."

How sleep trackers could be hurting your sleep

The study explains that people are becoming more and more preoccupied with improving or perfecting the numbers on their sleep trackers. So much so, in fact, that doctors are seeing more patients who have self-diagnosed themselves with sleep problems based solely on their tracker data.

That obsession with sleep tracker results could not only be causing more anxiety and stress for people (which in turn negatively affects sleep) but it could also be leading people astray and causing them to overthink their snoozing habits. "Most consumers are unaware that the claims of these devices often outweigh the science to support them as devices to measure and improve sleep," the study authors explain.

How to use sleep trackers the healthy way

Credit: Andrey Popov/Getty Images Keep your sleep tracker data in perspective.

To put it simply: stop obsessing. While sleep trackers can provide you with interesting insights into how you're sleeping, it's best to consider your results as part of a bigger picture. Because 1) sleep trackers aren't regulated so data can vary greatly based on which brand you're using and 2) there are tons of other facts that affect sleep that your tracker doesn't measure.

Researchers also advise people to always trust their bodies over the numbers on their sleep trackers. That means don't just stay in bed because your tracker says you should—and don't waste money on expensive (and unnecessary) treatments or equipment without consulting a doctor first. As Seema Khosla, MD, chairwoman of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's technology committee, told The New York Times, "People will shell out 200 bucks for some sleep device, but we're not willing to just shut off our phones and go to bed."

